Senior lunch menus for the week of June 4

Note: Menus for week of June 4 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, spinach salad and assorted dressing.

TUESDAY: Ham with pineapple, sweet potatoes, whole wheat dinner rolls, zucchini and crisped rice treats.

WEDNESDAY: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, three-bean salad, tropical fruit cups, fruit juice and pudding.

THURSDAY: Salmon patties on whole wheat buns, lettuce, tomato, mixed vegetables and applesauce.

FRIDAY: Chicken Parmesan, green beans, house salad, assorted dressing and pineapple chunks.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Herb and garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine and pears.

TUESDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat rolls, margarine, mixed fruit and sherbet.

WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread and citrus delight.

THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf and pears.

FRIDAY: Dixieland shortcake, summer squash, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing and bananas.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Herb and garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine and pears.

TUESDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat rolls, margarine, mixed fruit and sherbet.

WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread and citrus delight.

THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf and pears.

FRIDAY: Dixieland shortcake, summer squash, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing and bananas.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Grilled chicken bratwurst on whole wheat hot dog buns, hot German potato salad, German slaw, spiced applesauce and fresh orange sections.

TUESDAY: Beef and broccoli over brown rice, marinated mushroom salad, whole wheat bread, canned pears and fortune cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna salad sandwiches, lettuce and tomato salad with low-sodium Italian dressing and cantaloupe chunks.

THURSDAY: Barbecue at Dangberg Home Ranch: pulled pork sandwiches on Hawaiian rolls, coleslaw, fresh fruit salad, baked beans, cupcakes and fruit juice.

FRIDAY: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato and cheese, salsa, sour cream, Spanish rice and apple crisp.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup with beans, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, low-fat potato chips and fresh apple slices.

TUESDAY: Turkey wraps on whole wheat tortillas, spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, pickled beets and peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread and citrus delight.

THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf and pears.

FRIDAY: Dixieland shortcake, summer squash, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing and bananas.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Teriyaki chicken, fried rice, salad and oranges.

TUESDAY: Chef salad, garlic bread and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Summer squash, garden salad, bananas and Dixieland shortcake.

THURSDAY: Sesame pork, green beans, egg rolls and fruit.

FRIDAY: Chili cheese dogs, fries, coleslaw and fruit.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Herb and garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine and pears.

TUESDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat rolls, margarine, mixed fruit and sherbet.

WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread and citrus delight.

THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf and pears.

FRIDAY: Dixieland shortcake, summer squash, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing and bananas.