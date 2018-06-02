Senior lunch menus for the week of June 4
June 2, 2018
Note: Menus for week of June 4 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, spinach salad and assorted dressing.
TUESDAY: Ham with pineapple, sweet potatoes, whole wheat dinner rolls, zucchini and crisped rice treats.
WEDNESDAY: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, three-bean salad, tropical fruit cups, fruit juice and pudding.
THURSDAY: Salmon patties on whole wheat buns, lettuce, tomato, mixed vegetables and applesauce.
Recommended Stories For You
FRIDAY: Chicken Parmesan, green beans, house salad, assorted dressing and pineapple chunks.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Herb and garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine and pears.
TUESDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat rolls, margarine, mixed fruit and sherbet.
WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread and citrus delight.
THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf and pears.
FRIDAY: Dixieland shortcake, summer squash, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing and bananas.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Herb and garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine and pears.
TUESDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat rolls, margarine, mixed fruit and sherbet.
WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread and citrus delight.
THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf and pears.
FRIDAY: Dixieland shortcake, summer squash, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing and bananas.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Grilled chicken bratwurst on whole wheat hot dog buns, hot German potato salad, German slaw, spiced applesauce and fresh orange sections.
TUESDAY: Beef and broccoli over brown rice, marinated mushroom salad, whole wheat bread, canned pears and fortune cookies.
WEDNESDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna salad sandwiches, lettuce and tomato salad with low-sodium Italian dressing and cantaloupe chunks.
THURSDAY: Barbecue at Dangberg Home Ranch: pulled pork sandwiches on Hawaiian rolls, coleslaw, fresh fruit salad, baked beans, cupcakes and fruit juice.
FRIDAY: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato and cheese, salsa, sour cream, Spanish rice and apple crisp.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Minestrone soup with beans, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, low-fat potato chips and fresh apple slices.
TUESDAY: Turkey wraps on whole wheat tortillas, spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, pickled beets and peaches.
WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread and citrus delight.
THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf and pears.
FRIDAY: Dixieland shortcake, summer squash, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing and bananas.
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Teriyaki chicken, fried rice, salad and oranges.
TUESDAY: Chef salad, garlic bread and fruit.
WEDNESDAY: Summer squash, garden salad, bananas and Dixieland shortcake.
THURSDAY: Sesame pork, green beans, egg rolls and fruit.
FRIDAY: Chili cheese dogs, fries, coleslaw and fruit.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Herb and garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine and pears.
TUESDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat rolls, margarine, mixed fruit and sherbet.
WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread and citrus delight.
THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf and pears.
FRIDAY: Dixieland shortcake, summer squash, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing and bananas.