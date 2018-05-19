Senior lunch menus for the week of May 21
May 19, 2018
Note: Menus for week of May 21 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Italian sausage with peppers and onions over elbow macaroni, broccoli, mixed green salad and bananas.
TUESDAY: Beef ravioli with broccoli and Alfredo sauce, Italian vegetables, pears, bread sticks and cookies.
WEDNESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich halves, carrot and celery salad, fresh fruit and brownies.
THURSDAY: Chicken Parmesan, green beans, tossed salad and pineapple chunks.
FRIDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, peaches and apple pie.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat bread, margarine and spiced applesauce.
TUESDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffins and bananas.
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, cauliflower, vegetable salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.
THURSDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette and strawberries.
FRIDAY: Memorial Day lunch: hamburgers on whole wheat buns, baked beans, tomato, lettuce, onion, sour cream, potato salad, Italian dressing, watermelon and ice cream.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, stuffing, mixed vegetables, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine and pineapple cups.
TUESDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffins and bananas.
WEDNESDAY: Memorial Day lunch: hamburgers on whole wheat buns, baked beans, tomato, lettuce, onion, sour cream, potato salad, Italian dressing, watermelon and ice cream.
THURSDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette and strawberries.
FRIDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, cauliflower, vegetable salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Breaded cod, cheese tortellini with sun dried tomatoes and basil pesto sauce, Key Largo vegetables, spiced peaches, V8 juice and lemon pudding.
TUESDAY: Turkey pot pies containing potatoes, carrots, green beans, celery, onions and peas, cottage cheese with peaches, whole wheat rolls, cranberry juice, grapes and pumpkin flan.
WEDNESDAY: Pork chops with mushroom gravy, baked potatoes with sour cream, carrots, tossed salad with tangy yogurt salad dressing and mixed berry cups.
THURSDAY: Chicken Caesar salad, cheese, tomato, hard boiled eggs, cantaloupe, assorted muffins and apple juice.
FRIDAY: Black bean burgers on whole wheat buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, mixed green salad, creamy Italian dressing, sour cream potato salad and watermelon.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette and strawberries.
TUESDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffins and bananas.
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, cauliflower, vegetable salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.
THURSDAY: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat bread, margarine and spiced applesauce.
FRIDAY: Memorial Day lunch: hamburgers on whole wheat buns, baked beans, tomato, lettuce, onion, sour cream, potato salad, Italian dressing, watermelon and ice cream.
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: BLT Caesar salad and fruit.
TUESDAY: Swiss steak with tomato sauce, cantaloupe, broccoli, salad, three bean salad and rolls.
WEDNESDAY: Ranch baked chicken thighs, garlic rice, salad and green beans.
THURSDAY: Deviled pork chops, baked potatoes, Brussels sprouts, salad and angel food cake.
FRIDAY: Fish sandwiches, corn, coleslaw and peaches.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, cauliflower, vegetable salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.
TUESDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffins and bananas.
WEDNESDAY: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat bread, margarine and spiced applesauce.
THURSDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette and strawberries.
FRIDAY: Memorial Day lunch: hamburgers on whole wheat buns, baked beans, tomato, lettuce, onion, sour cream, potato salad, Italian dressing, watermelon and ice cream.