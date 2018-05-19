Senior lunch menus for the week of May 21

Note: Menus for week of May 21 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Italian sausage with peppers and onions over elbow macaroni, broccoli, mixed green salad and bananas.

TUESDAY: Beef ravioli with broccoli and Alfredo sauce, Italian vegetables, pears, bread sticks and cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich halves, carrot and celery salad, fresh fruit and brownies.

THURSDAY: Chicken Parmesan, green beans, tossed salad and pineapple chunks.

Recommended Stories For You

FRIDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, peaches and apple pie.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat bread, margarine and spiced applesauce.

TUESDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffins and bananas.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, cauliflower, vegetable salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.

THURSDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette and strawberries.

FRIDAY: Memorial Day lunch: hamburgers on whole wheat buns, baked beans, tomato, lettuce, onion, sour cream, potato salad, Italian dressing, watermelon and ice cream.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, stuffing, mixed vegetables, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine and pineapple cups.

TUESDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffins and bananas.

WEDNESDAY: Memorial Day lunch: hamburgers on whole wheat buns, baked beans, tomato, lettuce, onion, sour cream, potato salad, Italian dressing, watermelon and ice cream.

THURSDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette and strawberries.

FRIDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, cauliflower, vegetable salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Breaded cod, cheese tortellini with sun dried tomatoes and basil pesto sauce, Key Largo vegetables, spiced peaches, V8 juice and lemon pudding.

TUESDAY: Turkey pot pies containing potatoes, carrots, green beans, celery, onions and peas, cottage cheese with peaches, whole wheat rolls, cranberry juice, grapes and pumpkin flan.

WEDNESDAY: Pork chops with mushroom gravy, baked potatoes with sour cream, carrots, tossed salad with tangy yogurt salad dressing and mixed berry cups.

THURSDAY: Chicken Caesar salad, cheese, tomato, hard boiled eggs, cantaloupe, assorted muffins and apple juice.

FRIDAY: Black bean burgers on whole wheat buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, mixed green salad, creamy Italian dressing, sour cream potato salad and watermelon.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette and strawberries.

TUESDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffins and bananas.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, cauliflower, vegetable salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.

THURSDAY: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat bread, margarine and spiced applesauce.

FRIDAY: Memorial Day lunch: hamburgers on whole wheat buns, baked beans, tomato, lettuce, onion, sour cream, potato salad, Italian dressing, watermelon and ice cream.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: BLT Caesar salad and fruit.

TUESDAY: Swiss steak with tomato sauce, cantaloupe, broccoli, salad, three bean salad and rolls.

WEDNESDAY: Ranch baked chicken thighs, garlic rice, salad and green beans.

THURSDAY: Deviled pork chops, baked potatoes, Brussels sprouts, salad and angel food cake.

FRIDAY: Fish sandwiches, corn, coleslaw and peaches.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, cauliflower, vegetable salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.

TUESDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffins and bananas.

WEDNESDAY: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat bread, margarine and spiced applesauce.

THURSDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette and strawberries.

FRIDAY: Memorial Day lunch: hamburgers on whole wheat buns, baked beans, tomato, lettuce, onion, sour cream, potato salad, Italian dressing, watermelon and ice cream.