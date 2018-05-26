Senior lunch menus for the week of May 28
May 26, 2018
Note: Menus for week of May 28 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: The center is closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY: Cheese omelet, sausage links, country style potatoes with peppers and onions, fresh fruit and V8.
WEDNESDAY: Breaded chicken, macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, applesauce and cherry pie.
THURSDAY: Beef nachos, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, sour cream, salsa, pickled beats and oranges.
FRIDAY: Happy birthday ribs, baked beans, corn, fresh melon, whipped cherry cups, cake and ice cream.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: The center is closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY: Fish sandwiches on whole wheat buns, tartar sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, peaches and sherbet.
WEDNESDAY: The center is closed for a health and wellness fair taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Silver Springs Senior Center. Lunch will be served at that location at 11:30 a.m.
THURSDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef's salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, crackers, peach yogurt and orange juice.
FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter and oranges.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: The center is closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY: Fish sandwiches on whole wheat buns, tartar sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, peaches and sherbet.
WEDNESDAY: The center is closed for a health and wellness fair taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Silver Springs Senior Center. Lunch will be served at that location at 11:30 a.m.
THURSDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef's salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, crackers, peach yogurt and orange juice.
FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter and oranges.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: The center is closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY: Thin and crispy pizza with chicken, black olives, peppers and mushrooms, chef salad, dressing, broccoli and mixed berry cups.
WEDNESDAY: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, dinner rolls, pea salad, California blend veggies, white grape juice and banana pudding.
THURSDAY: Sweet and sour spareribs, brown rice, peas and carrots, tossed calico vegetable salad with honey mustard dressing and apricot halves.
FRIDAY: N/A
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: The center is closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY: Fish sandwiches on whole wheat buns, tartar sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, peaches and sherbet.
WEDNESDAY: The center is hosting a health and wellness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.
THURSDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef's salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, crackers, peach yogurt and orange juice.
FRIDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini and cantaloupe.
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: The center is closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY: Tahitian chicken, rice casserole, braised cabbage, bread and tangerines.
WEDNESDAY: Baked stuffed pork chops, baked yams, lima beans and peas, salad and fruit cocktail.
THURSDAY: Linguine with clam sauce, cauliflower and marinated tomatoes.
FRIDAY: N/A
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: The center is closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY: Fish sandwiches on whole wheat buns, tartar sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, peaches and sherbet.
WEDNESDAY: The center is closed for a health and wellness fair taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Silver Springs Senior Center. Lunch will be served at that location at 11:30 a.m.
THURSDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef's salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, crackers, peach yogurt and orange juice.
FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter and oranges.