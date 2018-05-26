Senior lunch menus for the week of May 28

Note: Menus for week of May 28 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: The center is closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: Cheese omelet, sausage links, country style potatoes with peppers and onions, fresh fruit and V8.

WEDNESDAY: Breaded chicken, macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, applesauce and cherry pie.

THURSDAY: Beef nachos, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, sour cream, salsa, pickled beats and oranges.

FRIDAY: Happy birthday ribs, baked beans, corn, fresh melon, whipped cherry cups, cake and ice cream.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: The center is closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: Fish sandwiches on whole wheat buns, tartar sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, peaches and sherbet.

WEDNESDAY: The center is closed for a health and wellness fair taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Silver Springs Senior Center. Lunch will be served at that location at 11:30 a.m.

THURSDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef's salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, crackers, peach yogurt and orange juice.

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter and oranges.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: The center is closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: Fish sandwiches on whole wheat buns, tartar sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, peaches and sherbet.

WEDNESDAY: The center is closed for a health and wellness fair taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Silver Springs Senior Center. Lunch will be served at that location at 11:30 a.m.

THURSDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef's salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, crackers, peach yogurt and orange juice.

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter and oranges.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: The center is closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: Thin and crispy pizza with chicken, black olives, peppers and mushrooms, chef salad, dressing, broccoli and mixed berry cups.

WEDNESDAY: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, dinner rolls, pea salad, California blend veggies, white grape juice and banana pudding.

THURSDAY: Sweet and sour spareribs, brown rice, peas and carrots, tossed calico vegetable salad with honey mustard dressing and apricot halves.

FRIDAY: N/A

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: The center is closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: Fish sandwiches on whole wheat buns, tartar sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, peaches and sherbet.

WEDNESDAY: The center is hosting a health and wellness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.

THURSDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef's salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, crackers, peach yogurt and orange juice.

FRIDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini and cantaloupe.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: The center is closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: Tahitian chicken, rice casserole, braised cabbage, bread and tangerines.

WEDNESDAY: Baked stuffed pork chops, baked yams, lima beans and peas, salad and fruit cocktail.

THURSDAY: Linguine with clam sauce, cauliflower and marinated tomatoes.

FRIDAY: N/A

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: The center is closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: Fish sandwiches on whole wheat buns, tartar sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, peaches and sherbet.

WEDNESDAY: The center is closed for a health and wellness fair taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Silver Springs Senior Center. Lunch will be served at that location at 11:30 a.m.

THURSDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef's salad, low-fat and low-sodium dressing, crackers, peach yogurt and orange juice.

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter and oranges.