Senior lunch menus for week of Dec. 25, 2017

Note: Menus for week of Dec. 25 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Christmas.

TUESDAY: Beef patties, whole wheat buns, tomato, onion, lettuce, fat-free mayonnaise, low-sodium ketchup, baked beans and cantaloupe.

WEDNESDAY: Potato soup, ham sandwich halves, house salad and fresh apples.

THURSDAY: Salmon, wild rice, broccoli with cheese sauce, oranges and blushed pears.

FRIDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, house salad, assorted dressing, whole wheat bread, apple butter and Chantilly fruit cups.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Christmas.

TUESDAY: Turkey pot pie, salad, creamy Italian dressing, seven grain bread, peach jam and baked apples.

WEDNESDAY: Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, beets in orange sauce, carrot raisin salad, cracked wheat bread, apple butter and ambrosia.

THURSDAY: Baked fish, rosemary garlic potatoes, California blend vegetables, tartar sauce, rolls, margarine and spiced applesauce.

FRIDAY: Stuffed Italian shells, broccoli, cauliflower, garlic bread, mixed fruit and pie.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Christmas.

TUESDAY: Ham and potato casserole, Italian cabbage salad, Capri vegetables, spiced applesauce cups and cherry walnut dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, pumpkin bread, bananas and apricot pineapple punch.

THURSDAY: Beef brisket, baked potatoes with sour cream, chives, black eyed peas and peach Melba.

FRIDAY: Creamy shrimp and mushroom pasta, cranberry apple spinach salad, asparagus, garlic bread, lemon bundt cake and sparkling apple cider.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Christmas.

TUESDAY: Turkey pot pie, salad, creamy Italian dressing, seven grain bread, peach jam and baked apples.

WEDNESDAY: Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, beets in orange sauce, carrot raisin salad, cracked wheat bread, apple butter and ambrosia.

THURSDAY: Baked fish, rosemary garlic potatoes, California blend vegetables, tartar sauce, rolls, margarine and spiced applesauce.

FRIDAY: New Year's Eve Party from 12-2 p.m.: Tangy meatballs, baked beans, zucchini, whole wheat bread, margarine, fresh oranges and cookies.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Christmas.

TUESDAY: Broccoli and cheese soup, BLTs and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Chili cheese, baked potatoes, carrots, banana muffins and yogurt.

THURSDAY: Creamy Tuscan chicken, garlic shells, Parmesan mushrooms and fruit.

FRIDAY: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oranges and oatmeal raisin cookies.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Christmas.

TUESDAY: Tuna noodle casserole, vegetable medley, sliced tomatoes, whole wheat bread and oatmeal date bars.

WEDNESDAY: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, squash, orange spinach salad and fruit.

THURSDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, corn bread and cherry crisp.

FRIDAY: New Year's luncheon: Salmon, baked potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls and ice cream cake.