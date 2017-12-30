Senior lunch menus for week of Jan. 1, 2018

Note: Menus for week of Jan. 1 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Center is closed for New Year's Day.

TUESDAY: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomato vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies and orange wedges.

WEDNESDAY: Minestrone soup, cottage cheese, fruit and crackers.

THURSDAY: Pulled pork on whole wheat buns, potato salad, green beans and ambrosia.

FRIDAY: Salmon, wild rice, broccoli, cheese sauce, spiced pears, bananas, cake and ice cream.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Center is closed for New Year's Day.

TUESDAY: Cranberry Dijon chicken, rice, carrots, whole wheat bread, margarine, mixed fruit and orange juice.

WEDNESDAY: Brunch for lunch: chicken fried steak, gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, melon, V8 and orange juice.

THURSDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat bread, baby carrots, celery sticks, fruit cups offering honeydew, blueberries and strawberries.

FRIDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, savory style beans, bean combo, tossed calico vegetable salad, Italian dressing and applesauce.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Center is closed for New Year's Day.

TUESDAY: Cranberry Dijon chicken, rice, carrots, whole wheat bread, margarine, mixed fruit and orange juice.

WEDNESDAY: Brunch for lunch: chicken fried steak, gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, melon, V8 and orange juice.

THURSDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat bread, baby carrots, celery sticks, fruit cups offering honeydew, blueberries and strawberries.

FRIDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, savory style beans, bean combo, tossed calico vegetable salad, Italian dressing and applesauce.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Center is closed for New Year's Day.

TUESDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, savory style beans, bean combo, tossed calico vegetable salad, Italian dressing and applesauce.

WEDNESDAY: Cranberry Dijon chicken, rice, carrots, whole wheat bread, margarine, mixed fruit and orange juice.

THURSDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat bread, baby carrots, celery sticks, fruit cups offering honeydew, blueberries and strawberries.

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: chicken fried steak, gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, melon, V8 and orange juice.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Center is closed for New Year's Day.

TUESDAY: Grilled steak strips, black eyed peas, macaroni and cheese and green beans.

WEDNESDAY: Italian rice and beef, tossed salad, carrots, apples and rolls.

THURSDAY: Southwest chicken chili, corn bread and fruit.

FRIDAY: Fish tacos, beans and melon.