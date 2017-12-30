Senior lunch menus for week of Jan. 1, 2018
December 30, 2017
Note: Menus for week of Jan. 1 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:
MONDAY: Center is closed for New Year's Day.
TUESDAY: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomato vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies and orange wedges.
WEDNESDAY: Minestrone soup, cottage cheese, fruit and crackers.
THURSDAY: Pulled pork on whole wheat buns, potato salad, green beans and ambrosia.
FRIDAY: Salmon, wild rice, broccoli, cheese sauce, spiced pears, bananas, cake and ice cream.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Center is closed for New Year's Day.
TUESDAY: Cranberry Dijon chicken, rice, carrots, whole wheat bread, margarine, mixed fruit and orange juice.
WEDNESDAY: Brunch for lunch: chicken fried steak, gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, melon, V8 and orange juice.
THURSDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat bread, baby carrots, celery sticks, fruit cups offering honeydew, blueberries and strawberries.
FRIDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, savory style beans, bean combo, tossed calico vegetable salad, Italian dressing and applesauce.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Center is closed for New Year's Day.
TUESDAY: Cranberry Dijon chicken, rice, carrots, whole wheat bread, margarine, mixed fruit and orange juice.
WEDNESDAY: Brunch for lunch: chicken fried steak, gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, melon, V8 and orange juice.
THURSDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat bread, baby carrots, celery sticks, fruit cups offering honeydew, blueberries and strawberries.
FRIDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, savory style beans, bean combo, tossed calico vegetable salad, Italian dressing and applesauce.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Center is closed for New Year's Day.
TUESDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, savory style beans, bean combo, tossed calico vegetable salad, Italian dressing and applesauce.
WEDNESDAY: Cranberry Dijon chicken, rice, carrots, whole wheat bread, margarine, mixed fruit and orange juice.
THURSDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat bread, baby carrots, celery sticks, fruit cups offering honeydew, blueberries and strawberries.
FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: chicken fried steak, gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, melon, V8 and orange juice.
Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:
MONDAY: Center is closed for New Year's Day.
TUESDAY: Grilled steak strips, black eyed peas, macaroni and cheese and green beans.
WEDNESDAY: Italian rice and beef, tossed salad, carrots, apples and rolls.
THURSDAY: Southwest chicken chili, corn bread and fruit.
FRIDAY: Fish tacos, beans and melon.
