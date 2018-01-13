Senior lunch menus for week of Jan. 15

Note: Menus for week of Jan. 15 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

All centers are closed Monday.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

TUESDAY: BLT on croissants, cottage cheese, broccoli and kidney bean salad, muffins and fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Chili, crackers, pea salad and blushed pears.

THURSDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California blend vegetables, fresh orange sections and whole wheat bread.

Recommended Stories For You

FRIDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, house salad, assorted dressing, whole wheat bread, apple butter and Chantilly fruit cups.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

TUESDAY: Chili cheese baked potatoes, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffins, peach butter, blueberry yogurt and orange banana juice.

WEDNESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, mixed vegetables, garden salad and brownies.

THURSDAY: Sloppy Joe on whole wheat buns, baked beans, baby carrots and fruit cocktail.

FRIDAY: Steak, roasted garlic butter, shrimp, baked potatoes, sour cream, margarine, asparagus with garlic butter, strawberries, cake and ice cream.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

TUESDAY: Chili cheese baked potatoes, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffins, peach butter, blueberry yogurt and orange banana juice.

WEDNESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, mixed vegetables, garden salad and brownies.

THURSDAY: Sloppy Joe on whole wheat buns, baked beans, baby carrots and fruit cocktail.

FRIDAY: Pork chops, applesauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, cauliflower and whole wheat rolls.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

TUESDAY: Chili with beans, cheese and onions, cottage cheese and pineapple, V8 juice, corn bread and ice cream sandwiches.

WEDNESDAY: Beef teriyaki, jasmine rice, broccoli with almonds, mixed relish tray, whole wheat bread and fresh bananas.

THURSDAY: Green chili chicken enchiladas, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, refried beans, Spanish rice, V8 juice and raspberry coconut bars.

FRIDAY: Crab cakes, tartar sauce, apple cranberry slaw, peas and carrots, whole wheat bread, roasted red potatoes and cherry walnut dessert.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

TUESDAY: Chili cheese baked potatoes, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffins, peach butter, blueberry yogurt and orange banana juice.

WEDNESDAY: Sloppy Joe on whole wheat buns, baked beans, baby carrots and fruit cocktail.

THURSDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, mixed vegetables, garden salad and brownies.

FRIDAY: Pork chops, applesauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, cauliflower and whole wheat rolls.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

TUESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian peas, fruit and garlic toast.

WEDNESDAY: Crispy baked pork chops, garlic ranch mashed potatoes, marinated tomatoes and fruit.

THURSDAY: Herb baked chicken, baked potatoes, vegetable medley, bread and apples.

FRIDAY: Seafood chowder, egg salad sandwiches, vanilla yogurt and raspberries.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

TUESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, whole wheat dinner rolls and Chantilly fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken Alfredo, egg noodles, vegetable salad and garlic bread.

THURSDAY: Flour dusted sole, rice pilaf, vegetables, biscuits and cake.

FRIDAY DINNER 3:30 p.m.: Swiss steak, baked potatoes with cheese, sour cream and chives, vegetable medley and apples.