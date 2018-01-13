Senior lunch menus for week of Jan. 15
January 13, 2018
Note: Menus for week of Jan. 15 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
All centers are closed Monday.
Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:
TUESDAY: BLT on croissants, cottage cheese, broccoli and kidney bean salad, muffins and fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY: Chili, crackers, pea salad and blushed pears.
THURSDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California blend vegetables, fresh orange sections and whole wheat bread.
FRIDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, house salad, assorted dressing, whole wheat bread, apple butter and Chantilly fruit cups.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
TUESDAY: Chili cheese baked potatoes, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffins, peach butter, blueberry yogurt and orange banana juice.
WEDNESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, mixed vegetables, garden salad and brownies.
THURSDAY: Sloppy Joe on whole wheat buns, baked beans, baby carrots and fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY: Steak, roasted garlic butter, shrimp, baked potatoes, sour cream, margarine, asparagus with garlic butter, strawberries, cake and ice cream.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
TUESDAY: Chili cheese baked potatoes, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffins, peach butter, blueberry yogurt and orange banana juice.
WEDNESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, mixed vegetables, garden salad and brownies.
THURSDAY: Sloppy Joe on whole wheat buns, baked beans, baby carrots and fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY: Pork chops, applesauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, cauliflower and whole wheat rolls.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
TUESDAY: Chili with beans, cheese and onions, cottage cheese and pineapple, V8 juice, corn bread and ice cream sandwiches.
WEDNESDAY: Beef teriyaki, jasmine rice, broccoli with almonds, mixed relish tray, whole wheat bread and fresh bananas.
THURSDAY: Green chili chicken enchiladas, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, refried beans, Spanish rice, V8 juice and raspberry coconut bars.
FRIDAY: Crab cakes, tartar sauce, apple cranberry slaw, peas and carrots, whole wheat bread, roasted red potatoes and cherry walnut dessert.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
TUESDAY: Chili cheese baked potatoes, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffins, peach butter, blueberry yogurt and orange banana juice.
WEDNESDAY: Sloppy Joe on whole wheat buns, baked beans, baby carrots and fruit cocktail.
THURSDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, mixed vegetables, garden salad and brownies.
FRIDAY: Pork chops, applesauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, cauliflower and whole wheat rolls.
Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:
TUESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian peas, fruit and garlic toast.
WEDNESDAY: Crispy baked pork chops, garlic ranch mashed potatoes, marinated tomatoes and fruit.
THURSDAY: Herb baked chicken, baked potatoes, vegetable medley, bread and apples.
FRIDAY: Seafood chowder, egg salad sandwiches, vanilla yogurt and raspberries.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Center is closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
TUESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, whole wheat dinner rolls and Chantilly fruit.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken Alfredo, egg noodles, vegetable salad and garlic bread.
THURSDAY: Flour dusted sole, rice pilaf, vegetables, biscuits and cake.
FRIDAY DINNER 3:30 p.m.: Swiss steak, baked potatoes with cheese, sour cream and chives, vegetable medley and apples.