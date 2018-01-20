Senior lunch menus for week of Jan. 22

Note: Menus for week of Jan. 22 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Lasagna, broccoli, garlic bread sticks, pineapple tidbits and whipped pineapple cups.

TUESDAY: Tomato soup, tuna salad sandwiches, apricots and cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice, house salad, savory style beans and fruit salad.

THURSDAY: Stuffed peppers, brown rice, mixed vegetables and berry parfait.

FRIDAY: Herb crusted pork chops, sweet potatoes, green beans, pears in juice, whole wheat dinner rolls and margarine.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef barley soup, bean chalupa, whole wheat low-sodium crackers and orange sherbet.

TUESDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna stuffed tomatoes, apricot bran muffins, peach butter and Mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Polish sausage on rolls, garden salad, bell peppers, onions, croutons, ranch dressing, Tater Tots and apricots.

THURSDAY: Brunch for lunch: waffles with strawberry topping, scrambled eggs, low-sodium ham, V8 and orange juice

FRIDAY: Hot turkey on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, peaches and sherbet.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Beef barley soup, bean chalupa, whole wheat low-sodium crackers and orange sherbet.

TUESDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna stuffed tomatoes, apricot bran muffins, peach butter and Mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Polish sausage on rolls, garden salad, bell peppers, onions, croutons, ranch dressing, Tater Tots and apricots.

THURSDAY: Brunch for lunch: waffles with strawberry topping, scrambled eggs, low-sodium ham, V8 and orange juice

FRIDAY: Hot turkey on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, peaches and sherbet.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, dinner rolls, three-bean salad, carrots, pineapple juice and tapioca pudding.

TUESDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California blend vegetables, whole wheat bread and fresh orange wedges.

WEDNESDAY: Vegetable lasagna, spinach salad with low-sodium bacon and hard boiled eggs, garlic bread, Italian blend vegetables and frosted apricot dessert.

THURSDAY: Combination pizza, antipasto salad, fruit juice and ice cream sundaes.

FRIDAY: Barbecue beef on whole wheat buns, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw and tapioca pudding.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Beef barley soup, bean chalupa, whole wheat low-sodium crackers and orange sherbet.

TUESDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna stuffed tomatoes, apricot bran muffins, peach butter and Mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Hot turkey on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, peaches and sherbet.

THURSDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, baked potatoes, butter, sour cream, chives, green bean almondine, cake and ice cream.

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: waffles with strawberry topping, scrambled eggs, low-sodium ham, V8 and orange juice

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chicken pasta, vegetable medley, spinach, garlic bread and spiced applesauce.

TUESDAY: Parmesan crusted cod, savory rice, cauliflower and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Ham and potato bake, creamed corn and salad.

THURSDAY: Beef stroganoff, noodles, squash, fruit and rolls.

FRIDAY: BLTs, rosemary garlic white beans and fruit.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad and peach cobbler.

TUESDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, steamed cauliflower, layered salad, fruit and whole wheat bread.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, salad, whole wheat bread, oatmeal cookies and apricots.

THURSDAY: Philly cheese steaks, seasoned potato wedges, salad and ice cream.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Scalloped potatoes with bacon, cheese and chicken, vegetables, biscuits and pudding.