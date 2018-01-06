Senior lunch menus for week of Jan. 8, 2018

Note: Menus for week of Jan. 8 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Chile relleno, refried beans, Mexican corn, Mandarin oranges and churros.

TUESDAY: Potato soup, side chef salad, three bean salad, fresh fruit and lemon bars.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken Parmesan, spinach spaghetti, California vegetables, spinach salad, garlic bread sticks, fruit cocktail and apple juice.

THURSDAY: Breaded cod with hollandaise sauce, broccoli, French bread, margarine, pears and cookies.

Recommended Stories For You

FRIDAY: Swiss steak with tomato sauce, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, spinach salad, bread sticks and fresh apples.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Meatball sandwiches, mozzarella cheese, French rolls, green beans, stewed tomatoes, potato wedges, cottage cheese and pineapple.

TUESDAY: Chile relleno bake, refried beans, garden salad, dressing and mixed fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Red beans and rice, beets in orange sauce, layered salad, whole wheat bread, apple butter and fruit cocktail.

THURSDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffins, peach butter and bananas.

FRIDAY: Baked fish scandia, orange rice pilaf, whole wheat rolls, garden salad, mixed vegetables and Mandarin oranges.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Meatball sandwiches, mozzarella cheese, French rolls, green beans, stewed tomatoes, potato wedges, cottage cheese and pineapple.

TUESDAY: Chile relleno bake, refried beans, garden salad, dressing and mixed fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Red beans and rice, beets in orange sauce, layered salad, whole wheat bread, apple butter and fruit cocktail.

THURSDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffins, peach butter and bananas.

FRIDAY: Baked fish scandia, orange rice pilaf, whole wheat rolls, garden salad, mixed vegetables and Mandarin oranges.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwiches on whole wheat bread, carrot and raisin salad and fresh apples.

TUESDAY: Roast beef and cheddar cheese on onion buns, curly fries, broccoli salad, pink lemonade, fruit cocktail cups and peach pie with ice cream.

WEDNESDAY: Roasted turkey with cranberry glaze, stuffing, squash casserole, spring mix salad, dried cranberries, cake and ice cream.

THURSDAY: Beef vegetable soup, sweet Italian sausage, peppers and onions over polenta, low-sodium rye crisp bread, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad and fresh bananas.

FRIDAY: Chicken fried steak, Caesar salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, apricots and cookies.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Meatball sandwiches, mozzarella cheese, French rolls, green beans, stewed tomatoes, potato wedges, cottage cheese and pineapple.

TUESDAY: Chile relleno bake, refried beans, garden salad, dressing and mixed fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Red beans and rice, beets in orange sauce, layered salad, whole wheat bread, apple butter and fruit cocktail.

THURSDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffins, peach butter and bananas.

FRIDAY: Baked fish scandia, orange rice pilaf, whole wheat rolls, garden salad, mixed vegetables and Mandarin oranges.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Ham and cheese sliders, pineapple and baked beans.

TUESDAY: Beef stir fry, white rice, beet salad, bread and oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Smoked sausage, cheesy orzo, broccoli and fruit.

THURSDAY: Garlic butter, shrimp pasta, carrots and fruit.

FRIDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, bread and baked apples.