Senior lunch menus for week of July 30
July 27, 2018
Note: Menus for week of July 30 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches, carrot salad, spinach salad, fresh fruit cups with cantaloupe and strawberries.
TUESDAY: Breaded chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, mixed fruit cups and three bean salad.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Not available
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef's salad, dressing, broccoli and mixed berry cups.
TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat rolls, margarine and watermelon.
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, Capri veggies, coleslaw, potato wedges, whole wheat rolls, margarine, tartar sauce and pears.
THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad and frozen yogurt.
FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fresh apples, V8 and orange juice.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef's salad, dressing, broccoli and mixed berry cups.
TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat rolls, margarine and watermelon.
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, Capri vegetables, coleslaw, potato wedges, whole wheat rolls, margarine, tartar sauce and pears.
THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad and frozen yogurt.
FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fresh apples, V8 and orange juice.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, three bean salad and sliced peaches.
TUESDAY: Grilled salmon, mango black bean salad, creamy mozzarella, sun dried tomato, basil and spinach tortellini, Key Largo veggies and butterscotch pudding.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Not available
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt pops and orange juice.
TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat rolls, margarine and watermelon.
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, Capri vegetables, coleslaw, potato wedges, whole wheat rolls, margarine, tartar sauce and pears.
THURSDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuits, honey and Chantilly fruit cups.
FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fresh apples, V8 and orange juice.
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Chili lime cod, rice, cucumber salad and fruit.
TUESDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, salad, oranges and gingerbread.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Not available
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef's salad, dressing, broccoli and mixed berry cups.
TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat rolls, margarine and watermelon.
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, Capri vegetables, coleslaw, potato wedges, whole wheat rolls, margarine, tartar sauce and pears.
THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad and frozen yogurt.
FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fresh apples, V8 and orange juice.
