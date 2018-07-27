Senior lunch menus for week of July 30

Note: Menus for week of July 30 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches, carrot salad, spinach salad, fresh fruit cups with cantaloupe and strawberries.

TUESDAY: Breaded chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, mixed fruit cups and three bean salad.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Not available

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef's salad, dressing, broccoli and mixed berry cups.

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat rolls, margarine and watermelon.

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, Capri veggies, coleslaw, potato wedges, whole wheat rolls, margarine, tartar sauce and pears.

THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad and frozen yogurt.

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fresh apples, V8 and orange juice.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef's salad, dressing, broccoli and mixed berry cups.

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat rolls, margarine and watermelon.

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, Capri vegetables, coleslaw, potato wedges, whole wheat rolls, margarine, tartar sauce and pears.

THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad and frozen yogurt.

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fresh apples, V8 and orange juice.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, three bean salad and sliced peaches.

TUESDAY: Grilled salmon, mango black bean salad, creamy mozzarella, sun dried tomato, basil and spinach tortellini, Key Largo veggies and butterscotch pudding.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Not available

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt pops and orange juice.

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat rolls, margarine and watermelon.

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, Capri vegetables, coleslaw, potato wedges, whole wheat rolls, margarine, tartar sauce and pears.

THURSDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuits, honey and Chantilly fruit cups.

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fresh apples, V8 and orange juice.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chili lime cod, rice, cucumber salad and fruit.

TUESDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, salad, oranges and gingerbread.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Not available

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef's salad, dressing, broccoli and mixed berry cups.

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat rolls, margarine and watermelon.

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, Capri vegetables, coleslaw, potato wedges, whole wheat rolls, margarine, tartar sauce and pears.

THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad and frozen yogurt.

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fresh apples, V8 and orange juice.