Senior lunch menus for week of June 18, 2018

Note: Menus for week of June 18 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Loaded ham sandwiches, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, potato salad and cheddar broccoli soup.

TUESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach salad garlic bread sticks and fresh oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Honey Dijon chicken, whole wheat brown rice, beet salad, green beans and fruit cups.

THURSDAY: Chile relleno, refried beans, Mexican corn, churro, bananas and citrus delight fruit cups.

FRIDAY: Lemon baked fish, whole wheat rolls, peas, long grain wild rice, house salad, assorted dressing and grapes.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup with beans, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, low-fat potato chips and fresh apple slices.

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, layered salad, bran rolls, unsalted butter spread and mixed berry cups.

WEDNESDAY: Parmesan garlic tilapia, pasta with fresh squash and peppers, garlic bread, spinach orange salad and fresh melon.

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt pops and orange juice.

FRIDAY: Quiche Lorraine with spinach, low-sodium ham, cheese, English muffins, apple butter, pears, V8 and orange juice.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup with beans, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, low-fat potato chips and fresh apple slices.

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, layered salad, bran rolls, unsalted butter spread and mixed berry cups.

WEDNESDAY: Parmesan garlic tilapia, pasta with fresh squash and peppers, garlic bread, spinach orange salad and fresh melon.

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt pops and orange juice.

FRIDAY: Quiche Lorraine with spinach, low-sodium ham, cheese, English muffins, apple butter, pears, V8 and orange juice.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Chili cheese hot dogs, Waldorf salad, onion rings, carrots and apricot crisp.

TUESDAY: Chef salad with turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, cheese, hard boiled eggs, ranch dressing, dinner rolls, red grapes and ice cream sundaes.

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread and strawberries.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, ambrosia, whole wheat dinner rolls, white grape juice and raspberry jelly roll.

FRIDAY: Cream of potato soup, baked Cajun cod, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins and fruit cocktail.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Herb/garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine and pears.

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, layered salad, bran rolls, unsalted butter spread and mixed berry cups.

WEDNESDAY: Parmesan garlic fish, pasta with fresh squash and peppers, garlic bread, spinach orange salad and fresh melon.

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt pops and orange juice.

FRIDAY: Quiche Lorraine with spinach, low-sodium ham, cheese, English muffins, apple butter, pears, V8 and orange juice.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, garlic bread and oranges.

TUESDAY: Beef tips, rice, salad and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: barbecue pork ribs, potato salad, salad and fruit.

THURSDAY: Tilapia, mango salsa, black bean/corn relish, mixed squash and corn bread.

FRIDAY: Southwest barbecue chicken burgers, baked beans, carrot sticks and pineapple.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup with beans, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, low-fat potato chips and fresh apple slices.

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, layered salad, bran rolls, unsalted butter spread and mixed berry cups.

WEDNESDAY: Parmesan garlic tilapia, pasta with fresh squash and peppers, garlic bread, spinach orange salad and fresh melon.

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt pops and orange juice.

FRIDAY: Quiche Lorraine with spinach, low-sodium ham, cheese, English muffins, apple butter, pears, V8 and orange juice.