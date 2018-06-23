Senior lunch menus for week of June 25

Note: Menus for week of June 25 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Swiss steak with tomato sauce, brown rice, broccoli, house salad, assorted dressing, savory style beans and fruit cups.

TUESDAY: Pizza and wings, house salad, pasta salad, spiced apples and brownies.

WEDNESDAY: Salmon over angel hair pasta, asparagus and oranges.

THURSDAY: Chicken Caesar salad, potato soup, French bread, broccoli salad and fruit juice.

FRIDAY: Meatball sandwiches, coleslaw, macaroni salad and cherry apricot granola cups.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Macaroni and cheese with low-sodium ham, green beans, veggie salad, low-fat Italian dressing, whole wheat rolls, margarine, Jell-O and pears.

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chef's salad, Mandarin oranges and oatmeal muffin squares.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey wraps on whole wheat tortillas, spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, pickled beets and peaches.

THURSDAY: Crab salad boats on whole wheat buns, broccoli, grape salad, angel food cake, peaches and apple juice.

FRIDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing and peaches.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Macaroni and cheese with low-sodium ham, green beans, veggie salad, low-fat Italian dressing, whole wheat rolls, margarine, Jell-O and pears.

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chef's salad, Mandarin oranges and oatmeal muffin squares.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey wraps on whole wheat tortillas, spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, pickled beets and peaches.

THURSDAY: Crab salad boats on whole wheat buns, broccoli, grape salad, angel food cake, peaches and apple juice.

FRIDAY: Beef patties on whole wheat buns, baked beans, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, red onion, mayonnaise, low-sodium ketchup, cantaloupe and mixed steamed veggies.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Turkey and strawberry salad with romaine lettuce, turkey breast, strawberries, avocado, red onion, Gorgonzola cheese and candied pecans, bread sticks and fruit and pudding dessert.

TUESDAY: Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey Dijon vegetables, spring salad with tangy yogurt salad dressing, simmered beans with bacon and tropical fruit cups.

WEDNESDAY: Cheeseburgers on whole wheat buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, potato chips, tri-colored pasta salad, watermelon and banana cupcakes.

THURSDAY: Chicken Parmesan, tossed salad with sugar-free Italian dressing, green beans and pineapple chunks.

FRIDAY: Crab stuffed tomatoes, lettuce, hard boiled eggs, carrot sticks, ranch dressing, low-sodium V8, whole wheat rolls and honeydew.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Macaroni and cheese with low-sodium ham, green beans, veggie salad, low-fat Italian dressing, whole wheat rolls, margarine, Jell-O and pears.

TUESDAY: Taco Tuesday: fish tacos, frijoles charros, corn, honeydew and cantaloupe.

WEDNESDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat rolls, margarine and mixed fruit.

THURSDAY: Birthday dinner: Chicken cordon bleu, broccoli salad, French baked potatoes, melon salad and cake.

FRIDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing and peaches.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Pineapple barbecue chicken, rice, salad and Hawaiian rolls.

TUESDAY: Seafood Louie salad, French bread, melon and yogurt parfait.

WEDNESDAY: Pork chow mein, spinach, bread and pineapple.

THURSDAY: Italian turkey burgers, butternut squash, peas and carrots, honeydew and salad.

FRIDAY: Roast beef and provolone sandwiches, broccoli salad and fruit.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Macaroni and cheese with low-sodium ham, green beans, veggie salad, low-fat Italian dressing, whole wheat rolls, margarine, Jell-O and pears.

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chef's salad, Mandarin oranges and oatmeal muffin squares.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey wraps on whole wheat tortillas, spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, pickled beets and peaches.

THURSDAY: Crab salad boats on whole wheat buns, broccoli, grape salad, angel food cake, peaches and apple juice.

FRIDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing and peaches.