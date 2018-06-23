Senior lunch menus for week of June 25
June 23, 2018
Note: Menus for week of June 25 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Swiss steak with tomato sauce, brown rice, broccoli, house salad, assorted dressing, savory style beans and fruit cups.
TUESDAY: Pizza and wings, house salad, pasta salad, spiced apples and brownies.
WEDNESDAY: Salmon over angel hair pasta, asparagus and oranges.
THURSDAY: Chicken Caesar salad, potato soup, French bread, broccoli salad and fruit juice.
FRIDAY: Meatball sandwiches, coleslaw, macaroni salad and cherry apricot granola cups.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Macaroni and cheese with low-sodium ham, green beans, veggie salad, low-fat Italian dressing, whole wheat rolls, margarine, Jell-O and pears.
TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chef's salad, Mandarin oranges and oatmeal muffin squares.
WEDNESDAY: Turkey wraps on whole wheat tortillas, spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, pickled beets and peaches.
THURSDAY: Crab salad boats on whole wheat buns, broccoli, grape salad, angel food cake, peaches and apple juice.
FRIDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing and peaches.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Macaroni and cheese with low-sodium ham, green beans, veggie salad, low-fat Italian dressing, whole wheat rolls, margarine, Jell-O and pears.
TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chef's salad, Mandarin oranges and oatmeal muffin squares.
WEDNESDAY: Turkey wraps on whole wheat tortillas, spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, pickled beets and peaches.
THURSDAY: Crab salad boats on whole wheat buns, broccoli, grape salad, angel food cake, peaches and apple juice.
FRIDAY: Beef patties on whole wheat buns, baked beans, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, red onion, mayonnaise, low-sodium ketchup, cantaloupe and mixed steamed veggies.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Turkey and strawberry salad with romaine lettuce, turkey breast, strawberries, avocado, red onion, Gorgonzola cheese and candied pecans, bread sticks and fruit and pudding dessert.
TUESDAY: Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey Dijon vegetables, spring salad with tangy yogurt salad dressing, simmered beans with bacon and tropical fruit cups.
WEDNESDAY: Cheeseburgers on whole wheat buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, potato chips, tri-colored pasta salad, watermelon and banana cupcakes.
THURSDAY: Chicken Parmesan, tossed salad with sugar-free Italian dressing, green beans and pineapple chunks.
FRIDAY: Crab stuffed tomatoes, lettuce, hard boiled eggs, carrot sticks, ranch dressing, low-sodium V8, whole wheat rolls and honeydew.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Macaroni and cheese with low-sodium ham, green beans, veggie salad, low-fat Italian dressing, whole wheat rolls, margarine, Jell-O and pears.
TUESDAY: Taco Tuesday: fish tacos, frijoles charros, corn, honeydew and cantaloupe.
WEDNESDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat rolls, margarine and mixed fruit.
THURSDAY: Birthday dinner: Chicken cordon bleu, broccoli salad, French baked potatoes, melon salad and cake.
FRIDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing and peaches.
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Pineapple barbecue chicken, rice, salad and Hawaiian rolls.
TUESDAY: Seafood Louie salad, French bread, melon and yogurt parfait.
WEDNESDAY: Pork chow mein, spinach, bread and pineapple.
THURSDAY: Italian turkey burgers, butternut squash, peas and carrots, honeydew and salad.
FRIDAY: Roast beef and provolone sandwiches, broccoli salad and fruit.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Macaroni and cheese with low-sodium ham, green beans, veggie salad, low-fat Italian dressing, whole wheat rolls, margarine, Jell-O and pears.
TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chef's salad, Mandarin oranges and oatmeal muffin squares.
WEDNESDAY: Turkey wraps on whole wheat tortillas, spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, pickled beets and peaches.
THURSDAY: Crab salad boats on whole wheat buns, broccoli, grape salad, angel food cake, peaches and apple juice.
FRIDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing and peaches.