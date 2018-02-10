senior menus
February 10, 2018
Note: Menus for week of Feb. 12 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:
MONDAY: Southwest barbecue chicken burgers, baked beans, carrot salad and pineapple chunks.
TUESDAY: Tomato soup, sourdough bread, house salad, cottage cheese, fruit and brownies.
WEDNESDAY: Chili over twice baked potatoes, green beans, corn bread muffins, coleslaw, fresh fruit and brownies.
THURSDAY: Salmon over rice, whole wheat rolls, margarine, broccoli with cheese sauce, three bean salad, fruit cups and berries in a cloud.
FRIDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, assorted dressing, whole wheat bread, apple butter and fruit cups.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Low-sodium tomato soup, black bean salad, whole wheat and low-sodium crackers, bread pudding and orange banana juice.
TUESDAY: Turkey bean burritos, Mexican corn, carrot raisin salad and canned red cherries.
WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, Italian veggies, garden salad, garlic bread, peaches, pineapple, red velvet cake and ice cream.
THURSDAY: Sweet and sour shrimp, bell peppers, onions, pineapple, carrots, rice, stir fry vegetables, fresh strawberries and angel food cake.
FRIDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat rolls, margarine and peaches.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, winter vegetables, whole wheat rolls, margarine and apricots.
TUESDAY: Italian rice and beef, tossed salad, red wine vinaigrette, carrots, fresh apples and dinner rolls.
WEDNESDAY: Herbed chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans with mushrooms and almonds, whole wheat rolls, margarine, cake and ice cream.
THURSDAY: Sweet and sour shrimp, bell peppers, onions, pineapple, carrots, rice, stir fry vegetables, fresh strawberries and angel food cake.
FRIDAY: Broccoli quiche, bacon, potatoes, oat and fruit breakfast squares and orange juice.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Chicken pasta, vegetable medley, chopped fresh spinach with honey dressing, whole wheat rolls and spiced applesauce.
TUESDAY: Hawaiian pizza, Arcadian salad with red onion, garbanzo beans and ranch dressing, V8 juice and strawberry shortcake.
WEDNESDAY: Cheese manicotti with marinara sauce, Italian veggies, garlic bread, strawberry spinach salad with balsamic vinaigrette and chocolate eclairs.
THURSDAY: Kraut dogs on whole wheat buns, tri color pasta salad, green beans, apricots and ice cream bars.
FRIDAY: Roma burger, romaine lettuce, corn on the cob, baked beans and cantaloupe.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, winter vegetables, whole wheat rolls, margarine and apricots.
TUESDAY: Italian rice and beef, tossed salad, red wine vinaigrette, carrots, fresh apples and dinner rolls.
WEDNESDAY: Roasted pork, scalloped potatoes, green beans with mushrooms and almonds, whole wheat rolls, margarine and cake and ice cream.
THURSDAY: Sweet and sour shrimp, bell peppers, onions, pineapple, carrots, rice, stir fry vegetables, fresh strawberries and angel food cake.
FRIDAY: Broccoli quiche, bacon, potatoes, oat and fruit breakfast squares and orange juice.
Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:
MONDAY: Cod with white wine tomato sauce, corn, lemon garlic pasta and fruit.
TUESDAY: Jambalaya, roasted squash, pineapple and corn bread.
WEDNESDAY: Pork schnitzel, spätzle, red cabbage and apples.
THURSDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn and tropical fruit cups.
FRIDAY: Split pea soup, turkey sandwiches, cucumbers in sour cream and oranges.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Beef stir fry, white rice, beet salad and oranges.
TUESDAY: Chili dogs, Tater tots, broccoli and salad.
WEDNESDAY: Tilapia, broccoli stuffed potatoes, carrots and beet salad.
THURSDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf and salad.
FRIDAY: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, and dinner rolls.
