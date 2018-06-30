senior menus

Note: Menus for week of July 2 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

All centers are closed Wednesday.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Seafood Louie salad, sourdough bread, grape juice, ambrosia, scone

TUESDAY: Hot dog on a bun, potato salad, fresh fruit, 3 bean salad, berries on a cloud

THURSDAY: Herbed baked chicken, sweet potatoes, vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, spiced applesauce

FRIDAY: Spaghetti in meat sauce, zucchini, house salad, grain bread, orange mango cup, cake and ice cream

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Baked fish scandia, 7 grain bread, Aztec rice, zucchini, tossed salad, applesauce

TUESDAY: Hamburger/hot dog, lettuce, tomato, salad, 3 bean salad, baked chips, watermelon

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh orange

FRIDAY: Oven fried chicken, cauliflower, baked beans, whole wheat roll, apple butter

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: BBQ pork rib, ranch beans, carrots, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, apple butter, strawberries

TUESDAY: Baked fish scandia, 7 grain bread, Aztec rice, zucchini, tossed salad, dressing, applesauce

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh orange

FRIDAY: Oven fried chicken, cauliflower, baked beans, whole wheat roll, apple butter, banana, brownies

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Sloppy Joe with whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail

TUESDAY: Fried chicken, pineapple coleslaw, black bean and corn salad, watermelon, fruit juice, red, white & blue cupcake

THURSDAY: Pepper steak, mashed sweet potato, green beans and mushrooms, garbanzo salad, oatmeal muffin

FRIDAY: Creamy shrimp and mushroom over whole wheat pasta, garlic bread, asparagus, diced pears, strawberry chocolate crescent roll

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: BBQ pork ribs, baked beans, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit cup, cookies

TUESDAY: Baked fish scandia, 7 grain bread, Aztec rice, zucchini, tossed salad, dressing, applesauce

WEDNESDAY: Closed

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh orange

FRIDAY: Oven fried chicken, cauliflower, herbed red potatoes, whole wheat roll, apple butter, banana, brownies

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, cantaloupe

TUESDAY: Mexican meatballs, rice, squash, salad, papaya, tortilla

THURSDAY: Sweet Italian sausage with peppers and onions, elbow mac, broccoli, salad and banana

FRIDAY: Grilled cheeseburger, pea salad, fruit

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Baked fish scandia, 7 grain bread, Aztec rice, zucchini, tossed salad, dressing, applesauce

TUESDAY: Hamburger/hot dog, lettuce, tomato, onion, 3 bean salad, baked chips and watermelon

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh orange

FRIDAY: Oven fried chicken, cauliflower, baked beans, whole wheat roll, apple butter, banana brownies.