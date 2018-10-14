senior menus

Note: Menus for week of Feb. 12 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Honey glazed ham, mashed potato, green beans, melon cup, V8, whole wheat roll.

TUESDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed baby carrot, whole wheat banana muffin, fat free blueberry yogurt, fruit juice.

WEDNESDAY: Linquine and clams, house salad, peas, diced pineapple, linguine noodles, whole wheat roll.

THURSDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, garlic bread, fresh oranges

Recommended Stories For You

FRIDAY: Philly cheese steak, three bean salad, dice peaches, fruit juice and whole wheat hoagie.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, Mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY: Breaded fish squares on whole wheat bun, California blend vegetables, tater tots, tartar sauce and pears.

WEDNESDAY: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fat free creamy Italian, dressing, mixed berry cup.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins, honey and peaches.

FRIDAY: Lasagna, green beans with mushrooms, spinach salad, garlic bread, peaches and pineapple cheesecake.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, Mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY: Breaded fish squares on whole wheat bun, California blend vegetables, tater tots, tartar sauce and pears.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, three bean salad, baby carrots, baked potato chips, orange juice and a cookie.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins, honey and peaches.

FRIDAY: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fat free creamy Italian, dressing, mixed berry cup.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Harvest salad (turkey, romaine, Brussel sprouts, arugula, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds), maple/ mustard dressing, red grapes and assorted muffins.

TUESDAY: Sweet 'n' sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, chopped spinach, fat free Catalina dressing.

WEDNESDAY: Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers, onions, whole wheat macaroni, steamed broccoli, green salad, Italian dressing, banana.

THURSDAY: Parmesan crusted fish, cranberry almond spinach salad, apple pecan wild rice pilaf, green beans, grape juice, iced brownie.

FRIDAY: Pulled pork sandwich, applie-zucchini slaw, Oregon blend veggies, baked beans, fruit 'n' pudding dessert.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Breaded fish squares on whole wheat bun, California blend vegetables, tater tots, tartar sauce and pears.

TUESDAY: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fat free creamy Italian, dressing, mixed berry cup.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins, honey and peaches.

THURSDAY: Baked tandouri chicken, new buttered potatoes, carrots, tossed salad, red wine vinaigrette dressing, apple crisp.

FRIDAY: Turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, three bean salad, baby carrots, baked potato chips, orange juice and a cookie.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Cheesy tomato, beef and rice, salad and fruit.

TUESDAY: Cream cheese, peppered pork chop, macaroni & cheese, salad, apple.

WEDNESDAY: Birthday: Beef briskit, baked potato, black-eyed peas, citrus delight.

THURSDAY: Lasagna, green beans, garlic toast, fruit

FRIDAY: Lentil soup, tuna Sandwich, yellow squash, cantaloupe.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Breaded fish squares on whole wheat bun, California blend vegetables, tater tots, tartar sauce and pears.

TUESDAY: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fat free creamy Italian, dressing, mixed berry cup.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins, honey and peaches.

THURSDAY: Baked tandouri chicken, new buttered potatoes, carrots, tossed salad, red wine vinaigrette dressing, apple crisp.

FRIDAY: Turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, three bean salad, baby carrots, baked potato chips, orange juice and a cookie.