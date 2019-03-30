 Senior Menus for week of April 1, 2019 | NevadaAppeal.com

Senior Menus for week of April 1, 2019

Note: Menus for week of April 1 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken tetrazzini, baby carrots, broccoli salad, orange, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Hamburgers, whole wheat bun with LTOP, tater tots, baked beans, corn on the cob, fruit cocktail Jello

WEDNESDAY: Cheese enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, tropical fruit cup, churro

THURSDAY: Stuffed peppers, spinach fettuccine, mixed green salad, fresh fruit, garlic breadstick

FRIDAY: Happy birthday: Shrimp fettuccine alfredo, spinach salad, peas, sliced pears, cupcakes and ice cream

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad, sandwich on whole wheat bread, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup

TUESDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, apricots, cake with peaches

WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh navel orange

THURSDAY: Honey mustard chicken, apricots, seasoned lima beans, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, cookies

FRIDAY: Pork chop with mushroom gravy, baked potato, carrots, tossed salad, yogurt dressing, mixed berry cup, sour cream

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad, sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup

TUESDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, apricots cake with peaches

WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh navel orange

THURSDAY: Honey mustard chicken, seasoned lima beans, scalloped potatoes, sliced tomatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, pears

FRIDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad, salad dressing, Mandarin oranges, gingerbread

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Unavailable

TUESDAY: Unavailable

WEDNESDAY: Unavailable

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad, sandwich on whole wheat bread, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup

TUESDAY: Pork chop with mushroom gravy, baked sour cream potato, carrots, tossed salad, yogurt dressing, mixed berry cup

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti in meat sauce, zucchini, salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, orange mango cup

THURSDAY: Honey mustard chicken, apricots, seasoned lima beans, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, cookies

FRIDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, apricots, cake with peaches

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Beef stew, buttermilk biscuit, garden salad, oranges

TUESDAY: Italian meatballs, spaghetti noodles, salad, green beans

WEDNESDAY: Hashbrown ham and cheese casserole, tomato salad, pineapple, blackberry crisp

THURSDAY: Chicken cacciatore, acorn squash, mixed greens, peanut cookies

FRIDAY: Cheeseburger, corn on the cob, baked beans, melon cup

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad wrap, whole wheat tortilla, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup

TUESDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, apricots, cake with peaches

WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad, sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh navel orange

THURSDAY: Honey mustard chicken, apricots, seasoned lima beans, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, cookies

FRIDAY: Pork chop with mushroom gravy, baked potato, carrots, tossed salad, yogurt dressing, mixed berry cup, sour cream

