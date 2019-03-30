Senior Menus for week of April 1, 2019

Note: Menus for week of April 1 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included. Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive: MONDAY: Chicken tetrazzini, baby carrots, broccoli salad, orange, whole wheat roll TUESDAY: Hamburgers, whole wheat bun with LTOP, tater tots, baked beans, corn on the cob, fruit cocktail Jello WEDNESDAY: Cheese enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, tropical fruit cup, churro THURSDAY: Stuffed peppers, spinach fettuccine, mixed green salad, fresh fruit, garlic breadstick Recommended Stories For You FRIDAY: Happy birthday: Shrimp fettuccine alfredo, spinach salad, peas, sliced pears, cupcakes and ice cream Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road: MONDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad, sandwich on whole wheat bread, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup TUESDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, apricots, cake with peaches WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh navel orange THURSDAY: Honey mustard chicken, apricots, seasoned lima beans, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, cookies FRIDAY: Pork chop with mushroom gravy, baked potato, carrots, tossed salad, yogurt dressing, mixed berry cup, sour cream Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive: MONDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad, sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup TUESDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, apricots cake with peaches WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh navel orange THURSDAY: Honey mustard chicken, seasoned lima beans, scalloped potatoes, sliced tomatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, pears FRIDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad, salad dressing, Mandarin oranges, gingerbread Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane: MONDAY: Unavailable TUESDAY: Unavailable WEDNESDAY: Unavailable THURSDAY: Unavailable FRIDAY: Unavailable Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road: MONDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad, sandwich on whole wheat bread, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup TUESDAY: Pork chop with mushroom gravy, baked sour cream potato, carrots, tossed salad, yogurt dressing, mixed berry cup WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti in meat sauce, zucchini, salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, orange mango cup THURSDAY: Honey mustard chicken, apricots, seasoned lima beans, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, cookies FRIDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, apricots, cake with peaches Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City: MONDAY: Beef stew, buttermilk biscuit, garden salad, oranges TUESDAY: Italian meatballs, spaghetti noodles, salad, green beans WEDNESDAY: Hashbrown ham and cheese casserole, tomato salad, pineapple, blackberry crisp THURSDAY: Chicken cacciatore, acorn squash, mixed greens, peanut cookies FRIDAY: Cheeseburger, corn on the cob, baked beans, melon cup Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way: MONDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad wrap, whole wheat tortilla, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup TUESDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, apricots, cake with peaches WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad, sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh navel orange THURSDAY: Honey mustard chicken, apricots, seasoned lima beans, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, cookies FRIDAY: Pork chop with mushroom gravy, baked potato, carrots, tossed salad, yogurt dressing, mixed berry cup, sour cream

