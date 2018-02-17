Senior menus for Feb. 12-16
February 17, 2018
Note: Menus for week of Feb. 19 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: The center is closed for Presidents Day.
TUESDAY: Meatball sandwiches on hoagie rolls, carrots with hummus, potato salad, fresh fruit and lemon bars.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice, house salad, assorted dressing, savory style beans and mixed fruit.
THURSDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach salad, assorted dressing, garlic bread and fresh orange wedges.
Recommended Stories For You
FRIDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich halves, carrot and celery salad and fresh fruit.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: The center is closed for Presidents Day.
TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, dressing and brownies.
WEDNESDAY: Swiss steak, au gratin rotini, broccoli and cauliflower, spinach salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine and orange halves.
THURSDAY: Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans and fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY: Dijon herb chicken, lima beans, garden salad, ranch dressing, whole wheat rolls, apple butter and pears.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: The center is closed for Presidents Day.
TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, dressing and brownies.
WEDNESDAY: Swiss steak, au gratin rotini, broccoli and cauliflower, spinach salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine and orange halves.
THURSDAY: Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans and fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY: Dijon herb chicken, lima beans, garden salad, ranch dressing, whole wheat rolls, apple butter and pears.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: The center is closed for Presidents Day.
TUESDAY: Baked Cajun cod, cream style corn, parsley butter potatoes, fresh spinach, apples, tropical fruit cups and grain bread.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken pot pies, green salad, dried cranberries, cashews and lemon-cranberry muffins.
THURSDAY: Split pea soup, turkey subs, cucumbers in sour cream, Fuji apple quarters and caramel dip.
FRIDAY: Polynesian pork chops, apple walnut slaw, white rice, carrots, sugar snap peas and custard.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: The center is closed for Presidents Day.
TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, dressing and brownies.
WEDNESDAY: Swiss steak, au gratin rotini, broccoli and cauliflower, spinach salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine and orange halves.
THURSDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, cauliflower, whole wheat bread, margarine, mixed fruit and cake.
FRIDAY: Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans and fruit cocktail.
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: The center is closed for Presidents Day.
TUESDAY: Turkey chili, rye bread with butter and layered salad.
WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: Italian chicken, tortellini with mushroom sauce, carrots and fruit.
THURSDAY: Ham with pineapple, sweet potatoes and green beans.
FRIDAY: Beef vegetable soup, tuna macaroni salad, rolls and tropical fruit cups.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: The center is closed for Presidents Day.
TUESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans and Spanish rice.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, salad and dinner rolls.
THURSDAY: Lasagna, salad and garlic bread.
FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Fish and chips, coleslaw and biscuits.