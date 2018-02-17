Senior menus for Feb. 12-16

Note: Menus for week of Feb. 19 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: The center is closed for Presidents Day.

TUESDAY: Meatball sandwiches on hoagie rolls, carrots with hummus, potato salad, fresh fruit and lemon bars.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice, house salad, assorted dressing, savory style beans and mixed fruit.

THURSDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach salad, assorted dressing, garlic bread and fresh orange wedges.

Recommended Stories For You

FRIDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich halves, carrot and celery salad and fresh fruit.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: The center is closed for Presidents Day.

TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, dressing and brownies.

WEDNESDAY: Swiss steak, au gratin rotini, broccoli and cauliflower, spinach salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine and orange halves.

THURSDAY: Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans and fruit cocktail.

FRIDAY: Dijon herb chicken, lima beans, garden salad, ranch dressing, whole wheat rolls, apple butter and pears.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: The center is closed for Presidents Day.

TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, dressing and brownies.

WEDNESDAY: Swiss steak, au gratin rotini, broccoli and cauliflower, spinach salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine and orange halves.

THURSDAY: Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans and fruit cocktail.

FRIDAY: Dijon herb chicken, lima beans, garden salad, ranch dressing, whole wheat rolls, apple butter and pears.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: The center is closed for Presidents Day.

TUESDAY: Baked Cajun cod, cream style corn, parsley butter potatoes, fresh spinach, apples, tropical fruit cups and grain bread.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken pot pies, green salad, dried cranberries, cashews and lemon-cranberry muffins.

THURSDAY: Split pea soup, turkey subs, cucumbers in sour cream, Fuji apple quarters and caramel dip.

FRIDAY: Polynesian pork chops, apple walnut slaw, white rice, carrots, sugar snap peas and custard.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: The center is closed for Presidents Day.

TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, dressing and brownies.

WEDNESDAY: Swiss steak, au gratin rotini, broccoli and cauliflower, spinach salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine and orange halves.

THURSDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, cauliflower, whole wheat bread, margarine, mixed fruit and cake.

FRIDAY: Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans and fruit cocktail.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: The center is closed for Presidents Day.

TUESDAY: Turkey chili, rye bread with butter and layered salad.

WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: Italian chicken, tortellini with mushroom sauce, carrots and fruit.

THURSDAY: Ham with pineapple, sweet potatoes and green beans.

FRIDAY: Beef vegetable soup, tuna macaroni salad, rolls and tropical fruit cups.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: The center is closed for Presidents Day.

TUESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans and Spanish rice.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, salad and dinner rolls.

THURSDAY: Lasagna, salad and garlic bread.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Fish and chips, coleslaw and biscuits.