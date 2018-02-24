Senior menus for Feb. 19-23

Note: Menus for week of Feb. 26 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, broccoli and kidney bean salad, diced peaches and ambrosia.

TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, whole wheat rolls, peas, long grain wild rice, house salad, assorted dressing and grapes.

WEDNESDAY: Cheddar and broccoli soup, spinach salad, French bread, bananas in orange juice and cookies.

THURSDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots and spinach salad.

Recommended Stories For You

FRIDAY: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, fruit cocktail, whipped cherry salad, cake and ice cream.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, sliced tomato, chopped lettuce, low-sodium French dressing and fresh kiwis.

TUESDAY: Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine, carrots and peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Fish sandwiches on whole wheat buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, cauliflower, Tater Tots, tartar sauce and applesauce.

THURSDAY: Hot roast beef sandwiches, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, pineapple salad and peach and berry compote.

FRIDAY: Grilled chicken bratwurst on whole wheat buns, hot German potato salad, German slaw, spiced applesauce and fresh orange sections.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, sliced tomato, chopped lettuce, low-sodium French dressing and fresh kiwis.

TUESDAY: Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine, carrots and peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Fish sandwiches on whole wheat buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, cauliflower, Tater Tots, tartar sauce and applesauce.

THURSDAY: Hot roast beef sandwiches, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, pineapple salad and peach and berry compote.

FRIDAY: Grilled chicken bratwurst on whole wheat buns, hot German potato salad, German slaw, spiced applesauce and fresh orange sections.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Breaded pollock, cherry and Brie tossed salad, rice pilaf, Key Largo vegetables, apple juice and lemon bars.

TUESDAY: Sloppy Joes, peas and carrots, chopped spinach, creamy Italian dressing and apple crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Garlic stuffed pork tenderloin with feta cheese and spinach, linguine and sun dried tomatoes in white sauce, Waldorf salad, Prince William blend veggies and cake and ice cream.

THURSDAY: N/A

FRIDAY: N/A

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, sliced tomato, chopped lettuce, low-sodium French dressing and fresh kiwis.

TUESDAY: Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine, carrots and peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Fish sandwiches on whole wheat buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, cauliflower, Tater Tots, tartar sauce and applesauce.

THURSDAY: Hot roast beef sandwiches, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, pineapple salad and peach and berry compote.

FRIDAY: Grilled chicken bratwurst on whole wheat buns, hot German potato salad, German slaw, spiced applesauce and fresh orange sections.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread and citrus delight.

TUESDAY: Shepherd's pie, spinach salad, muffins and bananas.

WEDNESDAY: Kielbasa and cabbage, dirty rice, peas and fruit.

THURSDAY: N/A

FRIDAY: N/A

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Polish dogs, steak fries and salad.

TUESDAY: Beef stew, salad and biscuits.

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken, potato salad, coleslaw and corn bread.

THURSDAY: Fish and chips, coleslaw, vegetables and biscuits.

FRIDAY BREAKFAST 8:30 a.m.: Egg casserole, sausage links, biscuits and gravy, pastries and fruit.