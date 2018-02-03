Senior menus for Feb. 5-9

Note: Menus for week of Feb. 5 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Seafood Louie salad, French bread, assorted melon and yogurt parfait.

TUESDAY: Beef patties on whole wheat buns, tomato, onion, lettuce, mixed steamed veggies, baked beans and cantaloupe.

WEDNESDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California veggies, fresh orange sections, whole wheat bread and unsalted margarine.

THURSDAY: Ravioli with broccoli and Alfredo sauce, Italian vegetables, bananas, bread sticks and cookies.

FRIDAY: Herb crusted pork chops, baked yams, green beans, applesauce, whole wheat dinner rolls, unsalted margarine and Boston cream pie.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs skillet with ground pork, cheese, potatoes, biscuits, apple butter, fresh oranges, V8 and orange juice.

TUESDAY: Egg drop soup, chicken egg rolls, fried rice, broccoli spears, sweet and sour sauce and peanut cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn and orange rice pudding.

THURSDAY: Baked potato soup, crab salad, crackers, garden salad, low-sodium Italian dressing and cantaloupe.

FRIDAY: Low-sodium glazed ham, black eyed peas, spinach, whole wheat rolls, margarine and bananas.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs skillet with ground pork, cheese, potatoes, biscuits, apple butter, fresh oranges, V8 and orange juice.

TUESDAY: Egg drop soup, chicken egg rolls, fried rice, broccoli spears, sweet and sour sauce and peanut cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn and orange rice pudding.

THURSDAY: Baked potato soup, crab salad, crackers, garden salad, low-sodium Italian dressing and cantaloupe.

FRIDAY: Low-sodium glazed ham, black eyed peas, spinach, whole wheat rolls, margarine and bananas.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Taco salad, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, Mexican style beans, salsa, sour cream, Spanish rice and sliced apple dessert.

TUESDAY: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing and mixed berry cups.

WEDNESDAY: Roast beef, gravy, red potatoes, fruit salad, whole wheat dinner rolls, French style green beans, cake and ice cream.

THURSDAY: Sauerbraten, baked yam, layered salad, whole wheat bread and cinnamon applesauce.

FRIDAY: Liver and onion or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, beet and onion salad, spinach and vanilla pudding.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs skillet with ground pork, cheese, potatoes, biscuits, apple butter, fresh oranges, V8 and orange juice.

TUESDAY: Egg drop soup, chicken egg rolls, fried rice, broccoli spears, sweet and sour sauce and peanut cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn and orange rice pudding.

THURSDAY: Baked potato soup, crab salad, crackers, garden salad, low-sodium Italian dressing and cantaloupe.

FRIDAY: Low-sodium glazed ham, black eyed peas, spinach, whole wheat rolls, margarine and bananas.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Shrimp broccoli, sir fry, lo mein and fruit.

TUESDAY: Baked pork chops, butternut squash, salad, bread and bananas.

WEDNESDAY: Apricot honey chicken, rice, green beans and apples.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread and fruit cups.

FRIDAY: Smoked sausage, peppers, barbecue beans and celery.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Shepherd's pie, broccoli salad and whole wheat bread.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti and meat sauce, squash, green salad, Italian dressing and grain bread.

WEDNESDAY: Sweet and sour pork, rice and egg rolls.

THURSDAY: Chicken tacos, ranch beans and Mexican corn.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Tuna noodle casserole, vegetable medley, sliced tomatoes, whole wheat bread and oatmeal date bars.