Senior menus for Feb. 5-9
February 3, 2018
Note: Menus for week of Feb. 5 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:
MONDAY: Seafood Louie salad, French bread, assorted melon and yogurt parfait.
TUESDAY: Beef patties on whole wheat buns, tomato, onion, lettuce, mixed steamed veggies, baked beans and cantaloupe.
WEDNESDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California veggies, fresh orange sections, whole wheat bread and unsalted margarine.
THURSDAY: Ravioli with broccoli and Alfredo sauce, Italian vegetables, bananas, bread sticks and cookies.
FRIDAY: Herb crusted pork chops, baked yams, green beans, applesauce, whole wheat dinner rolls, unsalted margarine and Boston cream pie.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs skillet with ground pork, cheese, potatoes, biscuits, apple butter, fresh oranges, V8 and orange juice.
TUESDAY: Egg drop soup, chicken egg rolls, fried rice, broccoli spears, sweet and sour sauce and peanut cookies.
WEDNESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn and orange rice pudding.
THURSDAY: Baked potato soup, crab salad, crackers, garden salad, low-sodium Italian dressing and cantaloupe.
FRIDAY: Low-sodium glazed ham, black eyed peas, spinach, whole wheat rolls, margarine and bananas.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs skillet with ground pork, cheese, potatoes, biscuits, apple butter, fresh oranges, V8 and orange juice.
TUESDAY: Egg drop soup, chicken egg rolls, fried rice, broccoli spears, sweet and sour sauce and peanut cookies.
WEDNESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn and orange rice pudding.
THURSDAY: Baked potato soup, crab salad, crackers, garden salad, low-sodium Italian dressing and cantaloupe.
FRIDAY: Low-sodium glazed ham, black eyed peas, spinach, whole wheat rolls, margarine and bananas.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Taco salad, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, Mexican style beans, salsa, sour cream, Spanish rice and sliced apple dessert.
TUESDAY: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing and mixed berry cups.
WEDNESDAY: Roast beef, gravy, red potatoes, fruit salad, whole wheat dinner rolls, French style green beans, cake and ice cream.
THURSDAY: Sauerbraten, baked yam, layered salad, whole wheat bread and cinnamon applesauce.
FRIDAY: Liver and onion or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, beet and onion salad, spinach and vanilla pudding.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs skillet with ground pork, cheese, potatoes, biscuits, apple butter, fresh oranges, V8 and orange juice.
TUESDAY: Egg drop soup, chicken egg rolls, fried rice, broccoli spears, sweet and sour sauce and peanut cookies.
WEDNESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn and orange rice pudding.
THURSDAY: Baked potato soup, crab salad, crackers, garden salad, low-sodium Italian dressing and cantaloupe.
FRIDAY: Low-sodium glazed ham, black eyed peas, spinach, whole wheat rolls, margarine and bananas.
Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:
MONDAY: Shrimp broccoli, sir fry, lo mein and fruit.
TUESDAY: Baked pork chops, butternut squash, salad, bread and bananas.
WEDNESDAY: Apricot honey chicken, rice, green beans and apples.
THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread and fruit cups.
FRIDAY: Smoked sausage, peppers, barbecue beans and celery.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Shepherd's pie, broccoli salad and whole wheat bread.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti and meat sauce, squash, green salad, Italian dressing and grain bread.
WEDNESDAY: Sweet and sour pork, rice and egg rolls.
THURSDAY: Chicken tacos, ranch beans and Mexican corn.
FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Tuna noodle casserole, vegetable medley, sliced tomatoes, whole wheat bread and oatmeal date bars.
