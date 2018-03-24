Senior Menus for March 26-30, 2018

Note: Menus for week of March 26 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Spaghetti in meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, grain bread and orange mango fruit cups.

TUESDAY: Seafood Louie salad, French bread, pea salad, blushed pears and cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Greek salad with salami, feta, olives and Aegean dressing, pita bread, celery with peanut butter and fruit cups.

THURSDAY: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, fresh orange sections and oatmeal raisin cookies.

FRIDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California blend vegetables, fresh orange sections and whole wheat bread.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Herb baked chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, herbed vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, Smart Balance spread, and spiced applesauce.

TUESDAY: Swiss burgers on whole wheat buns, Tater Tots, baked beans, green salad, Italian dressing, spiced pears and brownies.

WEDNESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, crackers and peaches.

THURSDAY: Hamburgers with mushrooms and gravy, biscuits, carrots and peas, green salad, dressing and fresh melon.

FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, apricot butter and fruited gelatin dessert.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Herb baked chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, herbed vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, Smart Balance spread, and spiced applesauce.

TUESDAY: Swiss burgers on whole wheat buns, Tater Tots, baked beans, green salad, Italian dressing, spiced pears and brownies.

WEDNESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, crackers and peaches.

THURSDAY: Hamburgers with mushrooms and gravy, biscuits, carrots and peas, green salad, dressing and fresh melon.

FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, apricot butter and fruited gelatin dessert.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Chicken piccata with lemon, capers, artichoke hearts, spring mix salad with dried cranberries and candied walnuts, wild rice, asparagus and yogurt and granola parfait.

TUESDAY: Meatloaf, tropical fruit salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole baby carrots and cherry cheese bars.

WEDNESDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad with dressing, mandarin oranges, whole wheat bread and gingerbread.

THURSDAY: Mambo pork roast, tossed salad with garlic French dressing, broccoli, whole wheat bread, corn muffins and cantaloupe.

FRIDAY: Crab cakes, tartar sauce, cottage cheese, peaches, rice pilaf, pineapple juice, Oregon blend veggies and coconut cream pie.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Hamburgers with mushrooms and gravy, biscuits, carrots and peas, green salad, dressing and fresh melon.

TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, apricot butter and fruited gelatin dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, crackers and peaches.

THURSDAY: Herb baked chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, herbed vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, Smart Balance spread, and spiced applesauce.

FRIDAY: Swiss burgers on whole wheat buns, Tater Tots, baked beans, green salad, Italian dressing, spiced pears and brownies.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chicken piccata with artichokes, noodles, salad and Brussels sprouts.

TUESDAY: Honey garlic shrimp, cauliflower, rice and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Stuffed peppers, spaghetti, mixed greens, garlic bread and nectarines.

THURSDAY: Chili Colorado, refried beans, Mexican corn and tortillas.

FRIDAY: Chicken bratwurst, German potato salad, German slaw, spiced applesauce and oranges.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Polish dogs, macaroni and cheese, vegetables and brownies.

TUESDAY: Chef salad, garlic bread and cake.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, dinner rolls and Chantilly fruit.

THURSDAY: Ham, turkey and cheese on rolls, potatoes, vegetables and cookies.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Roast beef on whole wheat rolls, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, calico vegetables, salad and pineapple chunks.