Senior Menus for March 26-30, 2018
March 24, 2018
Note: Menus for week of March 26 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Spaghetti in meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, grain bread and orange mango fruit cups.
TUESDAY: Seafood Louie salad, French bread, pea salad, blushed pears and cookies.
WEDNESDAY: Greek salad with salami, feta, olives and Aegean dressing, pita bread, celery with peanut butter and fruit cups.
THURSDAY: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, fresh orange sections and oatmeal raisin cookies.
FRIDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California blend vegetables, fresh orange sections and whole wheat bread.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Herb baked chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, herbed vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, Smart Balance spread, and spiced applesauce.
TUESDAY: Swiss burgers on whole wheat buns, Tater Tots, baked beans, green salad, Italian dressing, spiced pears and brownies.
WEDNESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, crackers and peaches.
THURSDAY: Hamburgers with mushrooms and gravy, biscuits, carrots and peas, green salad, dressing and fresh melon.
FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, apricot butter and fruited gelatin dessert.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Herb baked chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, herbed vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, Smart Balance spread, and spiced applesauce.
TUESDAY: Swiss burgers on whole wheat buns, Tater Tots, baked beans, green salad, Italian dressing, spiced pears and brownies.
WEDNESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, crackers and peaches.
THURSDAY: Hamburgers with mushrooms and gravy, biscuits, carrots and peas, green salad, dressing and fresh melon.
FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, apricot butter and fruited gelatin dessert.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Chicken piccata with lemon, capers, artichoke hearts, spring mix salad with dried cranberries and candied walnuts, wild rice, asparagus and yogurt and granola parfait.
TUESDAY: Meatloaf, tropical fruit salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole baby carrots and cherry cheese bars.
WEDNESDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad with dressing, mandarin oranges, whole wheat bread and gingerbread.
THURSDAY: Mambo pork roast, tossed salad with garlic French dressing, broccoli, whole wheat bread, corn muffins and cantaloupe.
FRIDAY: Crab cakes, tartar sauce, cottage cheese, peaches, rice pilaf, pineapple juice, Oregon blend veggies and coconut cream pie.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Hamburgers with mushrooms and gravy, biscuits, carrots and peas, green salad, dressing and fresh melon.
TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, apricot butter and fruited gelatin dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, crackers and peaches.
THURSDAY: Herb baked chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, herbed vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, Smart Balance spread, and spiced applesauce.
FRIDAY: Swiss burgers on whole wheat buns, Tater Tots, baked beans, green salad, Italian dressing, spiced pears and brownies.
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Chicken piccata with artichokes, noodles, salad and Brussels sprouts.
TUESDAY: Honey garlic shrimp, cauliflower, rice and fruit.
WEDNESDAY: Stuffed peppers, spaghetti, mixed greens, garlic bread and nectarines.
THURSDAY: Chili Colorado, refried beans, Mexican corn and tortillas.
FRIDAY: Chicken bratwurst, German potato salad, German slaw, spiced applesauce and oranges.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Polish dogs, macaroni and cheese, vegetables and brownies.
TUESDAY: Chef salad, garlic bread and cake.
WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, dinner rolls and Chantilly fruit.
THURSDAY: Ham, turkey and cheese on rolls, potatoes, vegetables and cookies.
FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Roast beef on whole wheat rolls, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, calico vegetables, salad and pineapple chunks.
