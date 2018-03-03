Senior menus for March 5-9
March 3, 2018
Note: Menus for week of March 5 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini and cantaloupe.
TUESDAY: Biscuits, gravy, sausage, blueberry muffins, V8 juice and watermelon.
WEDNESDAY: Chile relleno, refired beans, Mexican corn, ambrosia, bananas and churro.
THURSDAY: Salmon over angel hair pasta, asparagus, oranges and whole wheat rolls.
FRIDAY: Baked stuffed pork chops, baked yams, seasoned Lima beans and peas, garden salad and fruit cocktail.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Lasagna, cauliflower, green salad, dressing, garlic bread and apricots.
TUESDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, creamy Italian dressing, grain bread, peach jam and baked apples.
WEDNESDAY: Sloppy Joe on whole wheat buns, spiced apples and cranberry juice.
THURSDAY: Split pea soup turkey sandwiches, cucumbers in sour cream and fresh oranges.
FRIDAY: Chicken and shrimp paella, corn tortilla, garden salad, dressing and fresh apple and orange slices.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Lasagna, cauliflower, green salad, dressing, garlic bread and apricots.
TUESDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, creamy Italian dressing, grain bread, peach jam and baked apples.
WEDNESDAY: Sloppy Joe on whole wheat buns, spiced apples and cranberry juice.
THURSDAY: Split pea soup turkey sandwiches, cucumbers in sour cream and fresh oranges.
FRIDAY: Chicken and shrimp paella, corn tortilla, garden salad, dressing and fresh apple and orange slices.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Fish fillet sandwiches, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, spiral pasta salad, celery sticks and peanut butter, apple juice and lemon pudding.
TUESDAY: Chicken Parmesan over pasta, Caesar salad, Italian veggies, garlic bread and spiced apple dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots and fresh chopped spinach.
THURSDAY: Cajun roasted beef tenderloin, potatoes, herbs, garden salad, creamy dressing, California veggies, grain bread and mixed berry cups.
FRIDAY: Pork chops with apples, colorful salad, corn bread stuffing, peas and pearl onions, whole wheat dinner rolls and fruit and pudding dessert.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Lasagna, cauliflower, green salad, dressing, garlic bread and apricots.
TUESDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, creamy Italian dressing, grain bread, peach jam and baked apples.
WEDNESDAY: Sloppy Joe on whole wheat buns, spiced apples and cranberry juice.
THURSDAY: Split pea soup turkey sandwiches, cucumbers in sour cream and fresh oranges.
FRIDAY: Chicken and shrimp paella, corn tortilla, garden salad, dressing and fresh apple and orange slices.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, beans and tapioca.
TUESDAY: Sweet and sour pork, fried rice, egg rolls and cherry strudel.
WEDNESDAY: Chili burgers, potato salad, carrot and celery sticks and ice cream.
THURSDAY: Herb crusted pork chops, baked yams, green beans, pear halves in juice and whole wheat dinner rolls.
FRIDAY: Tuna casserole, vegetable medley, sliced tomatoes, whole wheat bread and oatmeal date bars.
