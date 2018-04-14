Senior menus for the week of April 16

Note: Menus for week of April 16 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Stuffed peppers, spinach spaghetti, mixed green salad, garlic bread and nectarines.

TUESDAY: Southwest barbecue chicken burgers, carrot salad and pineapple chunks.

WEDNESDAY: Lemon baked fish, rice pilaf, California veggies, wheat bread, diced apricots and whipped cherry cups.

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, house salad, blueberries on yogurt, fresh fruit and crackers.

FRIDAY: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, whole wheat rolls, pea salad, fruit cocktail and berries on a cloud.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Chicken cacciatore, vegetable medley, cucumbers with sour cream, whole wheat rolls and citrus delight.

TUESDAY: Fish tacos, corn tortillas, cabbage slaw, refried beans, cheese, onion, salsa and fresh strawberries.

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, Italian dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.

THURSDAY: French dip sandwiches, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, pasta salad and apple pie.

FRIDAY: Low-sodium baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole wheat rolls, margarine, bananas, cake and ice cream.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Tangy meatballs, zucchini, rice pilaf, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread and margarine.

TUESDAY: Fish tacos, corn tortillas, cabbage slaw, refried beans, cheese, onion, salsa and fresh strawberries.

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, Italian dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.

THURSDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs, bacon, oatmeal, toast, apple butter, peaches, V8 and orange juice.

FRIDAY: Chicken cacciatore, vegetable medley, cucumbers with sour cream, whole wheat rolls and citrus delight.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Turkey taco salad, creamy Italian dressing, Spanish rice, broccoli and Chantilly fruit cups.

TUESDAY: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, Swiss cashew tossed salad, whole kernel corn, whole wheat bread and peach pie.

WEDNESDAY: Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, low-sodium Italian dressing and bananas.

THURSDAY: Veal Parmesan, pasta salad, rice pilaf, carrots, garlic bread, apple juice and raspberry cheesecake.

FRIDAY: Seafood au gratin in puff pastry shells, German blend veggies, walnut tossed salad and berry paradise parfait.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Tangy meatballs, zucchini, rice pilaf, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread and margarine.

TUESDAY: Fish tacos, corn tortillas, cabbage slaw, refried beans, cheese, onion, salsa and fresh strawberries.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey chili, corn bread, mixed green salad, low-sodium and low-fat Italian dressing and ambrosia.

THURSDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad and gingerbread.

FRIDAY: Chicken cacciatore, vegetable medley, cucumbers with sour cream, whole wheat rolls and citrus delight.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Sweet Italian sausage and peppers, steamed veggies and fruit.

TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, potatoes, zucchini, Waldorf salad, rolls and melon.

WEDNESDAY: Beef stir fry, pineapple, rice and salad.

THURSDAY: Chicken pasta casserole, salad and green beans.

FRIDAY: Cuban sandwiches, corn salad and fruit.