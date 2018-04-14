Senior menus for the week of April 16
April 14, 2018
Note: Menus for week of April 16 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Stuffed peppers, spinach spaghetti, mixed green salad, garlic bread and nectarines.
TUESDAY: Southwest barbecue chicken burgers, carrot salad and pineapple chunks.
WEDNESDAY: Lemon baked fish, rice pilaf, California veggies, wheat bread, diced apricots and whipped cherry cups.
THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, house salad, blueberries on yogurt, fresh fruit and crackers.
FRIDAY: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, whole wheat rolls, pea salad, fruit cocktail and berries on a cloud.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Chicken cacciatore, vegetable medley, cucumbers with sour cream, whole wheat rolls and citrus delight.
TUESDAY: Fish tacos, corn tortillas, cabbage slaw, refried beans, cheese, onion, salsa and fresh strawberries.
WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, Italian dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.
THURSDAY: French dip sandwiches, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, pasta salad and apple pie.
FRIDAY: Low-sodium baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole wheat rolls, margarine, bananas, cake and ice cream.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Tangy meatballs, zucchini, rice pilaf, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread and margarine.
TUESDAY: Fish tacos, corn tortillas, cabbage slaw, refried beans, cheese, onion, salsa and fresh strawberries.
WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, Italian dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.
THURSDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs, bacon, oatmeal, toast, apple butter, peaches, V8 and orange juice.
FRIDAY: Chicken cacciatore, vegetable medley, cucumbers with sour cream, whole wheat rolls and citrus delight.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Turkey taco salad, creamy Italian dressing, Spanish rice, broccoli and Chantilly fruit cups.
TUESDAY: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, Swiss cashew tossed salad, whole kernel corn, whole wheat bread and peach pie.
WEDNESDAY: Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, low-sodium Italian dressing and bananas.
THURSDAY: Veal Parmesan, pasta salad, rice pilaf, carrots, garlic bread, apple juice and raspberry cheesecake.
FRIDAY: Seafood au gratin in puff pastry shells, German blend veggies, walnut tossed salad and berry paradise parfait.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Tangy meatballs, zucchini, rice pilaf, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread and margarine.
TUESDAY: Fish tacos, corn tortillas, cabbage slaw, refried beans, cheese, onion, salsa and fresh strawberries.
WEDNESDAY: Turkey chili, corn bread, mixed green salad, low-sodium and low-fat Italian dressing and ambrosia.
THURSDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad and gingerbread.
FRIDAY: Chicken cacciatore, vegetable medley, cucumbers with sour cream, whole wheat rolls and citrus delight.
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Sweet Italian sausage and peppers, steamed veggies and fruit.
TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, potatoes, zucchini, Waldorf salad, rolls and melon.
WEDNESDAY: Beef stir fry, pineapple, rice and salad.
THURSDAY: Chicken pasta casserole, salad and green beans.
FRIDAY: Cuban sandwiches, corn salad and fruit.
