Senior menus for the week of April 2, 2018
March 31, 2018
Note: Menus for week of April 2 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Cheese omelet, sausage links, country style potatoes with peppers and onions, fresh fruit and V8.
TUESDAY: Breaded cod fillets, wheat rolls, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and three bean salad.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken Parmesan, green beans, tossed salad and pineapple chunks.
THURSDAY: Tomato soup, sourdough bread, chicken salad, cottage cheese with fruit and cookies.
Recommended Stories For You
FRIDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cups, cake and ice cream.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwiches on whole wheat bread, cucumbers in sour cream and tropical fruit cups.
TUESDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, apricots and cake with peaches.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwiches, cucumber and tomato salad and fresh navel oranges.
THURSDAY: Honey mustard chicken, apricots, peas, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine and cookies.
FRIDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad, dressing, Mandarin oranges and gingerbread.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, apricots and cake with peaches.
TUESDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwiches on whole wheat bread, cucumbers in sour cream and tropical fruit cups.
WEDNESDAY: Honey mustard chicken, apricots, peas, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine and cookies.
THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwiches, cucumber and tomato salad and fresh navel oranges.
FRIDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad, dressing, Mandarin oranges and gingerbread.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Baked ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, pineapple coleslaw, squash casserole, rolls and orange cake.
TUESDAY: Tahitian chicken, rice casserole, braised red cabbage, seven grain bread and tangerines.
WEDNESDAY: Sloppy Joes on whole wheat buns, baked beans, baby carrots and fruit cocktail.
THURSDAY: Baked cod, Caesar salad, baked potatoes, sour cream, chives, Key Largo vegetables, apricots and cookies.
FRIDAY: Barbecue beef fajita wraps on whole wheat tortillas, creamy cucumber and tomato salad, ranch style beans, whole kernel corn and apple pie.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, apricots and cake with peaches.
TUESDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwiches on whole wheat bread, cucumbers in sour cream and tropical fruit cups.
WEDNESDAY: Honey mustard chicken, apricots, peas, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine and cookies.
THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwiches, cucumber and tomato salad and fresh navel oranges.
FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: egg and sausage bake, oatmeal, raisins, apricots and V8.
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Beef stew, noodles, salad and berry cups.
TUESDAY: Hash brown, ham and cheese casserole, cauliflower and fruit.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken cacciatore, baked acorn squash, mixed greens and peanut cookies.
THURSDAY: Asian meatballs, brown rice, mushrooms, broccoli and oranges.
FRIDAY: Buffalo chicken sandwiches, baked beans, fries and fruit.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Government officials favor I-11 freeway that skirts Fallon
- 65 citations given during pedestrian enforcement in Carson City
- Fuss over Eric Musselman and Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team just starting, says Joe Santoro
- Four Carson City deputies honored by DUI Taskforce
- Makeup artist ordered to get 13-year-old to school