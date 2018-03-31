Senior menus for the week of April 2, 2018

Note: Menus for week of April 2 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Cheese omelet, sausage links, country style potatoes with peppers and onions, fresh fruit and V8.

TUESDAY: Breaded cod fillets, wheat rolls, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and three bean salad.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken Parmesan, green beans, tossed salad and pineapple chunks.

THURSDAY: Tomato soup, sourdough bread, chicken salad, cottage cheese with fruit and cookies.

FRIDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cups, cake and ice cream.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwiches on whole wheat bread, cucumbers in sour cream and tropical fruit cups.

TUESDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, apricots and cake with peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwiches, cucumber and tomato salad and fresh navel oranges.

THURSDAY: Honey mustard chicken, apricots, peas, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine and cookies.

FRIDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad, dressing, Mandarin oranges and gingerbread.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, apricots and cake with peaches.

TUESDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwiches on whole wheat bread, cucumbers in sour cream and tropical fruit cups.

WEDNESDAY: Honey mustard chicken, apricots, peas, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine and cookies.

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwiches, cucumber and tomato salad and fresh navel oranges.

FRIDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad, dressing, Mandarin oranges and gingerbread.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Baked ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, pineapple coleslaw, squash casserole, rolls and orange cake.

TUESDAY: Tahitian chicken, rice casserole, braised red cabbage, seven grain bread and tangerines.

WEDNESDAY: Sloppy Joes on whole wheat buns, baked beans, baby carrots and fruit cocktail.

THURSDAY: Baked cod, Caesar salad, baked potatoes, sour cream, chives, Key Largo vegetables, apricots and cookies.

FRIDAY: Barbecue beef fajita wraps on whole wheat tortillas, creamy cucumber and tomato salad, ranch style beans, whole kernel corn and apple pie.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges, apricots and cake with peaches.

TUESDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwiches on whole wheat bread, cucumbers in sour cream and tropical fruit cups.

WEDNESDAY: Honey mustard chicken, apricots, peas, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine and cookies.

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwiches, cucumber and tomato salad and fresh navel oranges.

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: egg and sausage bake, oatmeal, raisins, apricots and V8.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Beef stew, noodles, salad and berry cups.

TUESDAY: Hash brown, ham and cheese casserole, cauliflower and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken cacciatore, baked acorn squash, mixed greens and peanut cookies.

THURSDAY: Asian meatballs, brown rice, mushrooms, broccoli and oranges.

FRIDAY: Buffalo chicken sandwiches, baked beans, fries and fruit.