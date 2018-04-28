Senior menus for the week of April 30

Note: Menus for week of April 30 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Teriyaki chicken over brown rice, stir fry vegetables, side salad, pineapple, oranges and fortune cookies.

TUESDAY: Meatballs over whole wheat egg noodles, spinach, marinara sauce, garlic bread sticks, mixed fruit cups and three-bean salad.

WEDNESDAY: Chef salad with ham, turkey, cheese, olives, tomatoes and croutons, lentil soup, oranges and oatmeal muffin squares.

THURSDAY: Turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberries, green beans, wheat rolls and pears.

FRIDAY: Salmon over angel hair pasta, asparagus, oranges, cake and ice cream.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef stroganoff, noodles, broccoli, mixed green salad, Italian dressing and pears.

TUESDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna stuffed tomatoes, apricot bran muffins and fresh oranges.

WEDNESDAY: French bread pizza, chef's salad, whole wheat crackers, ranch dressing, carrots and mixed berry cups.

THURSDAY: Teriyaki chicken, fried rice, layered salad and fresh oranges.

FRIDAY: Enchilada casserole with whole wheat tortillas, refried beans, sour cream, cauliflower, green salad, dressing and fruit cocktail.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Baked macaroni and cheese, fish sticks, tartar sauce, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad and pineapple upside down cake.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: N/A (menu yet to be posted by senior center)

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Pesto chicken Florentine with penne, tossed salad, strawberries and rolls.

TUESDAY: Shrimp Cobb salad, garlic toast and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad and vanilla strawberry yogurt.

THURSDAY: Honey mustard ham, pineapple salad and roasted potatoes.

FRIDAY: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomatoes, oranges and oatmeal raisin cookies.