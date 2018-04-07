Senior menus for the week of April 9, 2018

Note: Menus for week of April 9 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Asian chicken salad with sesame dressing, almonds, chickpeas, chow mein, mandarin oranges and apple juice.

TUESDAY: Minestrone soup, tuna salad on whole wheat pita and cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Chili cheese dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, mixed berry yogurt, parfait and fruit juice.

THURSDAY: Salmon over rice, zucchini, wheat bread, mixed fruit cups, broccoli and kidney bean salad.

FRIDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach salad, assorted dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Tuna sandwiches on whole wheat bread, low-fat potato chips, cucumber salad, pickled beets, pears and oatmeal raisin cookies.

TUESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn and tropical fruit cups.

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken, broccoli, baked beans, whole wheat rolls, margarine, apricots and vanilla ice cream.

THURSDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed greens salad, Italian dressing, seven grain bread, peach jam and orange mango cups.

FRIDAY: Biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, apple slices, V8 and orange juice.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Cheese tortellini, peas and carrots, mixed green salad, garlic bread, grape juice and chocolate cake.

TUESDAY: Grilled bratwurst on whole wheat buns, hot German potato salad, German slaw, spiced applesauce and orange wedges.

WEDNESDAY: Pork roast, Waldorf salad with grapes, mashed potatoes, gravy, California blend vegetables, cake and ice cream.

THURSDAY: Seafood chowder, egg salad sandwiches on whole wheat bread, frozen raspberries, vanilla yogurt and orange banana juice.

FRIDAY: Chicken cassoulet with sausage and white beans, broccoli, garlic bread, cottage cheese, peaches and strawberry shortcake.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Barbecue chicken, potato salad, spinach, carrots and peas, bread and honeydew.

TUESDAY: Cider Dijon pork, savory rice, green beans and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Almond crusted tilapia, jicama slaw, rolls and fruit.

THURSDAY: Lasagna, spinach, garlic bread and oranges.

FRIDAY: Turkey club sandwiches, pasta salad and fruit.