 Senior Menus for the week of Dec. 10, 2018 | NevadaAppeal.com

Senior Menus for the week of Dec. 10, 2018

Note: Menus for week of Dec. 10 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Marinated pork loin, baked beans, brussel sprout slaw, fresh fruit, orange tapioca

TUESDAY: Salisbury steak, mac and cheese, green beans, diced peaches, whole wheat roll

WEDNESDAY: Baked Cajun cod, cream of potato soup, mixed vegetable, fruit cocktail, cheesy cornbread

THURSDAY: Creamed beef (SOS), herb veg medley, baked potato with sour cream, pineapple chunks, whole wheat bun

FRIDAY: Chicken wild rice soup, garden salad, baby carrots, diced peaches, garlic breadstick

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, stir fry vegetables with mushrooms, pineapple, fortune cookie

TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, lite balsamic dressing, royal brownie

WEDNESDAY: Garlic herb chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, capri blend vegetable, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, peaches

THURSDAY: Low sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on seven-grain bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches

FRIDAY: Hot beef sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, orange juice, baked apple

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, stir fry vegetables with mushrooms, pineapple, fortune cookie

TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, lite balsamic dressing, royal brownie

WEDNESDAY: Garlic herb chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, capri blend vegetable, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, peaches

THURSDAY: Low sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on seven-grain bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches

FRIDAY: Hot beef sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, orange juice, baked apple

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, lite balsamic, vinaigrette dressing, royal brownie

TUESDAY: Italian sausage lasagna, spinach salad, winter blend vegetables, garlic bread, diced pears, ice cream bar

WEDNESDAY: Birthday day: Roast beef and gravy, Caesar salad, red potatoes, roasted asparagus, tropical fruit cup, cake and ice cream

THURSDAY: Chicken pasta primavera, colorful salad, low sodium Italian dressing, garlic bread, citrus delight

FRIDAY: Barbecue ribs, pineapple coleslaw, baked beans, chuckwagon corn, V-8 juice, green grapes, chocolate eclair

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, stir fry vegetables with mushrooms, pineapple, fortune cookie

TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, lite balsamic dressing, royal brownie

WEDNESDAY: Hot beef sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, orange juice, baked apple

THURSDAY: Garlic herb chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, capri blend vegetable, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, peaches

FRIDAY: Low sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on seven-grain bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Swiss steak, roll, broccoli, salad, three-bean salad, cantaloupe

TUESDAY: Coconut shrimp with orange sweet chili sauce, salad, tortilla, fruit

WEDNESDAY: Sesame ginger beef, fried rice, cucumber salad, fruit

THURSDAY: Swedish meatballs over noodles, zucchini and squash, fruit

FRIDAY: Tomato soup, spinach quiche, salad, pita and hummus, peaches

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, stir fry vegetables with mushrooms, pineapple, fortune cookie

TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, lite balsamic dressing, royal brownie

WEDNESDAY: Garlic herb chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, capri blend vegetable, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, peaches

THURSDAY: Low sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on seven-grain bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches

FRIDAY: Hot beef sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, orange juice, baked apple