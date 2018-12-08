Senior Menus for the week of Dec. 10, 2018
December 8, 2018
Note: Menus for week of Dec. 10 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Marinated pork loin, baked beans, brussel sprout slaw, fresh fruit, orange tapioca
TUESDAY: Salisbury steak, mac and cheese, green beans, diced peaches, whole wheat roll
WEDNESDAY: Baked Cajun cod, cream of potato soup, mixed vegetable, fruit cocktail, cheesy cornbread
THURSDAY: Creamed beef (SOS), herb veg medley, baked potato with sour cream, pineapple chunks, whole wheat bun
FRIDAY: Chicken wild rice soup, garden salad, baby carrots, diced peaches, garlic breadstick
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, stir fry vegetables with mushrooms, pineapple, fortune cookie
TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, lite balsamic dressing, royal brownie
WEDNESDAY: Garlic herb chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, capri blend vegetable, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, peaches
THURSDAY: Low sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on seven-grain bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches
FRIDAY: Hot beef sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, orange juice, baked apple
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, stir fry vegetables with mushrooms, pineapple, fortune cookie
TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, lite balsamic dressing, royal brownie
WEDNESDAY: Garlic herb chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, capri blend vegetable, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, peaches
THURSDAY: Low sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on seven-grain bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches
FRIDAY: Hot beef sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, orange juice, baked apple
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, lite balsamic, vinaigrette dressing, royal brownie
TUESDAY: Italian sausage lasagna, spinach salad, winter blend vegetables, garlic bread, diced pears, ice cream bar
WEDNESDAY: Birthday day: Roast beef and gravy, Caesar salad, red potatoes, roasted asparagus, tropical fruit cup, cake and ice cream
THURSDAY: Chicken pasta primavera, colorful salad, low sodium Italian dressing, garlic bread, citrus delight
FRIDAY: Barbecue ribs, pineapple coleslaw, baked beans, chuckwagon corn, V-8 juice, green grapes, chocolate eclair
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, stir fry vegetables with mushrooms, pineapple, fortune cookie
TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, lite balsamic dressing, royal brownie
WEDNESDAY: Hot beef sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, orange juice, baked apple
THURSDAY: Garlic herb chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, capri blend vegetable, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, peaches
FRIDAY: Low sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on seven-grain bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Swiss steak, roll, broccoli, salad, three-bean salad, cantaloupe
TUESDAY: Coconut shrimp with orange sweet chili sauce, salad, tortilla, fruit
WEDNESDAY: Sesame ginger beef, fried rice, cucumber salad, fruit
THURSDAY: Swedish meatballs over noodles, zucchini and squash, fruit
FRIDAY: Tomato soup, spinach quiche, salad, pita and hummus, peaches
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, stir fry vegetables with mushrooms, pineapple, fortune cookie
TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, colorful salad, lite balsamic dressing, royal brownie
WEDNESDAY: Garlic herb chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, capri blend vegetable, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, peaches
THURSDAY: Low sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on seven-grain bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches
FRIDAY: Hot beef sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, orange juice, baked apple