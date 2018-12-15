Senior menus for the week of Dec. 17
December 15, 2018
Note: Menus for week of Dec. 17 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Herb baked chicken, mashed sweet potato, herb vegetable medley, spiced applesauce, whole wheat roll
TUESDAY: Baked pork chop, butternut squash, layered salad, baked banana, whole wheat roll
WEDNESDAY: Broccoli cheddar soup, twice baked potato, roasted tomato and artichoke salad, fresh fruit
THURSDAY: Linguine and clam sauce, house salad, asparagus, pineapple chunks, garlic breadstick
FRIDAY: Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream, herb vegetable medley, applesauce, whole wheat roll
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup
TUESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, herbed vegetable medley, green salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, tartar sauce, mixed fruit
WEDNESDAY: Sloppy joes, peas and carrots, spinach chopped, creamy Italian dressing, apple crisp
THURSDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup
FRIDAY: Christmas party: Chicken cordon bleu/lasagna, glazed carrots, green beans, ambrosia with sour cream, eggnog cake/bread pudding
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup
TUESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, herbed vegetable medley, green salad dressing, whole wheat bread, tartar sauce, mixed fruit
WEDNESDAY: Sloppy joes, peas and carrots, spinach chopped, creamy Italian dressing, apple crisp
THURSDAY: Christmas party, low sodium baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole wheat roll, fresh orange, cherry pie
FRIDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed greens salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail
TUESDAY: White chicken chili, cheese and onions, marinated tomato salad, waffle biscuit, apricots, pumpkin spice cake
WEDNESDAY: Seafood au gratin in pastry puff, key largo blend veggies, walnut tossed salad, spiced peaches, coconut cream pie
THURSDAY: Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey dijon vegetables, spring salad, tangy yogurt salad dressing, tropical fruit cup, simmered beans with bacon
FRIDAY: French dip with au jus, romaine bacon Swiss salad, potato wedges, Oregon blend veggies, fruit 'n' pudding dessert
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, herbed vegetable medley, green salad and dressing, whole wheat bread, tartar sauce, mixed fruit
TUESDAY: Taco Tuesday: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup
WEDNESDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed greens salad, fat free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup
THURSDAY: Minestrone soup, chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, berry crisp
FRIDAY: Christmas party: Low sodium baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, whole wheat roll, fresh orange pie
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Chicken bratwurst, German potato salad, German slaw, spiced applesauce, orange
TUESDAY: Sloppy joes, peas and carrots, spinach, apple crisp
WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice casserole, salad, banana
THURSDAY: Christmas lunch: Beef tenderloin, brown sugar, green beans, cauliflower and potato gratin, cornbread
FRIDAY: Blackened fish taco bowl, tortilla chip, fruit
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup
TUESDAY: Lemon pepper baked fish, rosemary garlic potato, California blend vegetable, tatar sauce, whole wheat roll, spiced apple sauce
WEDNESDAY: Sloppy joes, peas and carrots, spinach chopped, creamy Italian dressing, apple crisp
THURSDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed greens salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, orange mago cup
FRIDAY: Christmas party: Pork chop with spiced cherry compote, scalloped potatoes, Malibu blend veggie, apple walnut salad, whole wheat roll, cheesecake, bread pudding