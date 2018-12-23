Senior menus for the week of Dec. 24, 2018

Note: Menus for the week of Dec. 24 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Glazed ham, au gratin potato, roasted corn, fresh fruit, apple crisp

TUESDAY: Closed for holiday

WEDNESDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild long grain rice, California blend vegetables, fresh orange, whole wheat roll

THURSDAY: Eggplant parmesan, creamy polenta, broccoli florettes, fresh fruit, tiramisu

FRIDAY: Beer battered cod, spinach hushpuppies, peas, tropical fruit, banana pudding

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup, chicken salad sandwich, baby carrots, celery sticks, banana

TUESDAY: Closed for holiday

WEDNESDAY: Italian rice and beef, tossed salad, red wine vinaigrette, carrots, spiced applesauce, dinner roll

THURSDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, cauliflower and broccoli, cabbage slaw, tater tots, tartar sauce, pears

FRIDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, peaches

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup, chicken salad sandwich, baby carrots, celery sticks, banana

TUESDAY: Closed for holiday

WEDNESDAY: Italian rice and beef, tossed salad, red wine vinaigrette, carrots, spiced applesauce, dinner roll

THURSDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, cauliflower and broccoli, cabbage slaw, tater tots, tartar sauce, pears

FRIDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, peaches

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Christmas dinner: Baked ham, sweet potato, mashed potato and gravy, broccoli casserole, waldorf salad, whole wheat roll, red velvet cupcake

TUESDAY: Closed for holiday

WEDNESDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef salad, GFI dressing, broccoli, mixed berry cup

THURSDAY: Salmon with white dill sauce, spring mix salad with tomato, apple pecan, wild rice pilaf, spinach, lemon cranberry muffin

FRIDAY: Roasted turkey, pan gravy, yams and apples, corn colorful salad with fat-free creamy Italian dressing, oat bran roll

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Sloppy joes, peas and carrots, chopped spinach, creamy Italian dressing, apple crisp

TUESDAY: Closed for holiday

WEDNESDAY: Italian rice and beef, tossed salad, red wine vinaigrette, carrots, spiced applesauce, dinner roll

THURSDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, cauliflower and broccoli, cabbage slaw, tater tots, tartar sauce, pears

FRIDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, peaches

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Closed for holiday

WEDNESDAY: Cheesy chicken quesadilla, black bean salad, fruit

THURSDAY: Black pepper beef, rice, broccoli fruit

FRIDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, orange

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: French toast, bacon, watermelon, syrup, 100 and vegetable juice

TUESDAY: Closed for holiday

WEDNESDAY: Italian rice and beef, red wine vinaigrette, carrots, spiced applesauce, dinner roll

THURSDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, cauliflower and broccoli, cabbage slaw, tater tots, tartar sauce, pears

FRIDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, peaches