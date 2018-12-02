 Senior Menus for the week of Dec. 3, 2018 | NevadaAppeal.com

Note: Menus for week of Dec. 3 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat rotini noodles, garden salad, mixed berries

TUESDAY: Stuffed cabbage roll, brown rice pilaf, baby carrots, fresh fruit, chocolate pudding

WEDNESDAY: Cranberry chicken, cheesy couscous with broccoli, roasted corn, spiced applesauce

THURSDAY: Unfried catfish, parsley buttered potatoes, green beans, creamy coleslaw, apricot crisp

FRIDAY: Happy birthday! Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed greens, peas and carrots, diced pears, cake and ice cream

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Breaded fish, capri blended vegetables, potato wedges, cabbage slaw, tartar sauce, apricots

TUESDAY: Baked meatloaf, rice casserole, tomato slices, low sodium Italian dressing, green beans with mushrooms, seven-grain bread, strawberries

WEDNESDAY: Beef stew, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, margarine, applesauce, mixed fruit

THURSDAY: Chef's salad, lentil soup, mandarin orange, oatmeal muffin square

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast, apple butter, pears, V8, orange juice

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Breaded fish, capri blended vegetables, potato wedges, cabbage slaw, tartar sauce, apricots

TUESDAY: Baked meatloaf, rice casserole, tomato slices, low sodium Italian dressing, green beans with mushrooms, seven-grain bread, strawberries

WEDNESDAY: Beef stew, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, margarine, applesauce, mixed fruit

THURSDAY: Chef's salad, lentil soup, mandarin orange, oatmeal muffin square

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast, apple butter, pears, V8, orange juice

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Chicken teriyaki, fried rice, layered salad, fresh orange

TUESDAY: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, steamed veggies, fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Grilled hamburger, mixed grain bun, lettuce/tomato, baked beans, grapefruit/orange sections

THURSDAY: Pork cutlets, au gratin potatoes, mixed veggies, applesauce

FRIDAY: Polish dog with sauerkraut, tater tots, fruit cup

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Chef's salad, lentil soup, mandarin orange, oatmeal muffin square

TUESDAY: Beef stew, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, margarine, applesauce, mixed fruit

WEDNESDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

THURSDAY: Breaded fish, capri blend vegetables, potato wedges, cabbage slaw, tartar sauce, apricots

FRIDAY: Corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast, apple butter, pears, V8, orange juice

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: BLT, cottage cheese, fruit, cherry pie

TUESDAY: Baked fish scandia, brown rice, salad, vegetables, fruit cup, roll

WEDNESDAY: Pork chow mein, spinach, bread, pineapple

THURSDAY: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

FRIDAY: Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, Mexicorn, pineapple

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Breaded fish, capri blend vegetables, potato wedges, cabbage slaw, tartar sauce, apricots

TUESDAY: Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail, unsweetened iced tea,

WEDNESDAY: Beef stew, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, cornbread, margarine, cherry chocolate brownie

THURSDAY: Chef's salad, lentil soup, mandarin orange, oatmeal muffin square

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast, apple butter, pears, V8, orange juice