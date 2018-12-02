Senior Menus for the week of Dec. 3, 2018
December 2, 2018
Note: Menus for week of Dec. 3 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat rotini noodles, garden salad, mixed berries
TUESDAY: Stuffed cabbage roll, brown rice pilaf, baby carrots, fresh fruit, chocolate pudding
WEDNESDAY: Cranberry chicken, cheesy couscous with broccoli, roasted corn, spiced applesauce
THURSDAY: Unfried catfish, parsley buttered potatoes, green beans, creamy coleslaw, apricot crisp
FRIDAY: Happy birthday! Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed greens, peas and carrots, diced pears, cake and ice cream
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Breaded fish, capri blended vegetables, potato wedges, cabbage slaw, tartar sauce, apricots
TUESDAY: Baked meatloaf, rice casserole, tomato slices, low sodium Italian dressing, green beans with mushrooms, seven-grain bread, strawberries
WEDNESDAY: Beef stew, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, margarine, applesauce, mixed fruit
THURSDAY: Chef's salad, lentil soup, mandarin orange, oatmeal muffin square
FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast, apple butter, pears, V8, orange juice
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Breaded fish, capri blended vegetables, potato wedges, cabbage slaw, tartar sauce, apricots
TUESDAY: Baked meatloaf, rice casserole, tomato slices, low sodium Italian dressing, green beans with mushrooms, seven-grain bread, strawberries
WEDNESDAY: Beef stew, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, margarine, applesauce, mixed fruit
THURSDAY: Chef's salad, lentil soup, mandarin orange, oatmeal muffin square
FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast, apple butter, pears, V8, orange juice
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Chicken teriyaki, fried rice, layered salad, fresh orange
TUESDAY: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, steamed veggies, fruit cup
WEDNESDAY: Grilled hamburger, mixed grain bun, lettuce/tomato, baked beans, grapefruit/orange sections
THURSDAY: Pork cutlets, au gratin potatoes, mixed veggies, applesauce
FRIDAY: Polish dog with sauerkraut, tater tots, fruit cup
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Chef's salad, lentil soup, mandarin orange, oatmeal muffin square
TUESDAY: Beef stew, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, margarine, applesauce, mixed fruit
WEDNESDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup
THURSDAY: Breaded fish, capri blend vegetables, potato wedges, cabbage slaw, tartar sauce, apricots
FRIDAY: Corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast, apple butter, pears, V8, orange juice
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: BLT, cottage cheese, fruit, cherry pie
TUESDAY: Baked fish scandia, brown rice, salad, vegetables, fruit cup, roll
WEDNESDAY: Pork chow mein, spinach, bread, pineapple
THURSDAY: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
FRIDAY: Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, Mexicorn, pineapple
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Breaded fish, capri blend vegetables, potato wedges, cabbage slaw, tartar sauce, apricots
TUESDAY: Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail, unsweetened iced tea,
WEDNESDAY: Beef stew, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, cornbread, margarine, cherry chocolate brownie
THURSDAY: Chef's salad, lentil soup, mandarin orange, oatmeal muffin square
FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast, apple butter, pears, V8, orange juice