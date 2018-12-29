Senior menus for the week of Dec. 31, 2018

Note: Menus for the week of Dec. 31 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potato with gravy, green bean with mushrooms, berries on a cloud

TUESDAY: Closed for holiday

WEDNESDAY: Hamburger on whole wheat bun, baked beans, mixed veggies, fresh fruit

THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, parsley buttered potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, whole wheat roll

Recommended Stories For You

FRIDAY: Happy birthday! Chicken mushroom marsala, cheesy couscous with asparagus, spinach salad, diced pears, cake and ice cream

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: New Year's Party: Pork and beef roast with potatoes, carrots and celery, roasted garlic, asparagus, roll, margarine, applesauce, chocolate cake

TUESDAY: Closed for holiday

WEDNESDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, peaches

THURSDAY: Turkey bean burrito, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, apricot halves

FRIDAY: Tuna noodle casserole, herbed vegetable medley, sliced tomatoes, low sodium, fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: New Year's Party, noon to 2 p.m.: Tangy meatballs, baked beans, zucchini, whole wheat bread

TUESDAY: Closed for holiday

WEDNESDAY: Tomato soup, turkey and swiss sandwich and whole wheat bread, broccoli salad, fat free potato chips, Mandarin oranges

THURSDAY: Turkey bean burrito, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, apricot halves

FRIDAY: Tuna noodle casserole, herbed vegetable medley, sliced tomatoes, low sodium, fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: New Year's Eve Dinner: Tri-tip, garden salad with bleu cheese dressing, baked potato with sour cream and chives, Prince William vegetables, sparkling apple cider, white chocolate raspberry bundt cake

TUESDAY: Unavailable

WEDNESDAY: Unavailable

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Tangy meatballs, baked beans, zucchini, whole wheat bread, margarine, sliced tomatoes, fresh orange, cookies

TUESDAY: Closed for holiday

WEDNESDAY: Turkey bean burrito, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, apricot halves

THURSDAY: Tuna noodle casserole, herbed vegetable medley, sliced tomatoes, low sodium, fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar

FRIDAY: Biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash browns, orange, V8

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Breakfast at 10 a.m.: Hash brown casserole, bananas, melon, yogurt

TUESDAY: Closed for holiday

WEDNESDAY: Italian rice and beef, salad, spiced applesauce, roll

THURSDAY: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, salad, fruit

FRIDAY: Unfried catfish, parsley butter potatoes, green beans, creamy coleslaw, apricot crisp

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: New Year's Party: Meatloaf, Italian style cheese grits, Tuscan blend veggies, garlic bread, tossed green salad, low fat Italian dressing, Mandarin orange, apple pie

TUESDAY: Closed for holiday

WEDNESDAY: Turkey bean burrito, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, apricot halves

THURSDAY: Tomato soup, turkey and swiss sandwich on whole wheat bread, broccoli salad, fat-free potato chips, Mandarin oranges

FRIDAY: Tuna noodle casserole, herbed vegetable medley, sliced tomatoes, low-sodium, fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar