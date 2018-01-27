Senior menus for the week of Jan. 29, 2018

Note: Menus for week of Jan. 29 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich halves, carrot and celery salad and fresh fruit cups.

TUESDAY: Breaded chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, house salad, grain bread with apple butter, apricots and oatmeal cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Philly cheesesteak with onions and peppers, baked potato chips, pickled beets, peaches and cookies.

THURSDAY: Barbecue pulled pork with pickles, baked beans, California pasta salad, tomato vinaigrette and berries in a cloud.

FRIDAY: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole wheat rolls, pea salad, diced peaches, apple juice, cake and ice cream.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn and orange rice pudding.

TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, bananas and apple crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, low-sodium and low-fat Italian dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.

THURSDAY: Barbecue pork rib patties on whole wheat buns, oven roasted potatoes, cabbage and carrots, bananas and pudding.

FRIDAY: Beef stew over mashed potatoes, garden salad, French dressing and mixed fruit.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn and orange rice pudding.

TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, bananas and apple crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, low-sodium and low-fat Italian dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.

THURSDAY: Beef stew over mashed potatoes, garden salad, French dressing and mixed fruit.

FRIDAY: Barbecue pork rib patties on whole wheat buns, oven roasted potatoes, cabbage and carrots, bananas and pudding.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: White chicken chili, cheese, onions, mixed green salad, corn bread, apricots and apple cinnamon muffins.

TUESDAY: Beef pot roast with potatoes, carrot, celery, onion, roast beef gravy, salad with Swiss cheese and low-sodium bacon, and berried delight cake.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef's salad with thousand island dressing, low-sodium cheddar crackers, fat-free peach yogurt and orange juice.

THURSDAY: N/A

FRIDAY: N/A

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn and orange rice pudding.

TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, bananas and apple crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, low-sodium and low-fat Italian dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.

THURSDAY: Barbecue pork rib patties on whole wheat buns, oven roasted potatoes, cabbage and carrots, bananas and pudding.

FRIDAY: Beef stew over mashed potatoes, garden salad, French dressing and mixed fruit.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Egg drop soup, chicken egg rolls, fried rice, broccoli and peanut cookies.

TUESDAY: Rosemary cream pork chops, corn on the cob, roasted sweet potatoes and green beans.

WEDNESDAY: French bread pepperoni pizza, Caesar salad, zucchini and carrots.

THURSDAY: Blackened fish, Malibu veggies, buttered noodles and fruit.

FRIDAY: Hamburger, lettuce and tomato salad, baked beans and oranges.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Corn potato chowder, turkey sandwiches, carrot raisin salad and fruit.

TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, brown rice, three bean salad, vegetables, whole wheat dinner rolls and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and whole wheat dinner rolls.

THURSDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, Spanish rice and Mexican corn.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies and oranges.