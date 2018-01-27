Senior menus for the week of Jan. 29, 2018
January 27, 2018
Note: Menus for week of Jan. 29 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:
MONDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich halves, carrot and celery salad and fresh fruit cups.
TUESDAY: Breaded chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, house salad, grain bread with apple butter, apricots and oatmeal cookies.
WEDNESDAY: Philly cheesesteak with onions and peppers, baked potato chips, pickled beets, peaches and cookies.
THURSDAY: Barbecue pulled pork with pickles, baked beans, California pasta salad, tomato vinaigrette and berries in a cloud.
FRIDAY: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole wheat rolls, pea salad, diced peaches, apple juice, cake and ice cream.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn and orange rice pudding.
TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, bananas and apple crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, low-sodium and low-fat Italian dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.
THURSDAY: Barbecue pork rib patties on whole wheat buns, oven roasted potatoes, cabbage and carrots, bananas and pudding.
FRIDAY: Beef stew over mashed potatoes, garden salad, French dressing and mixed fruit.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn and orange rice pudding.
TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, bananas and apple crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, low-sodium and low-fat Italian dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.
THURSDAY: Beef stew over mashed potatoes, garden salad, French dressing and mixed fruit.
FRIDAY: Barbecue pork rib patties on whole wheat buns, oven roasted potatoes, cabbage and carrots, bananas and pudding.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: White chicken chili, cheese, onions, mixed green salad, corn bread, apricots and apple cinnamon muffins.
TUESDAY: Beef pot roast with potatoes, carrot, celery, onion, roast beef gravy, salad with Swiss cheese and low-sodium bacon, and berried delight cake.
WEDNESDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef's salad with thousand island dressing, low-sodium cheddar crackers, fat-free peach yogurt and orange juice.
THURSDAY: N/A
FRIDAY: N/A
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn and orange rice pudding.
TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, bananas and apple crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, low-sodium and low-fat Italian dressing, garlic bread and fresh oranges.
THURSDAY: Barbecue pork rib patties on whole wheat buns, oven roasted potatoes, cabbage and carrots, bananas and pudding.
FRIDAY: Beef stew over mashed potatoes, garden salad, French dressing and mixed fruit.
Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:
MONDAY: Egg drop soup, chicken egg rolls, fried rice, broccoli and peanut cookies.
TUESDAY: Rosemary cream pork chops, corn on the cob, roasted sweet potatoes and green beans.
WEDNESDAY: French bread pepperoni pizza, Caesar salad, zucchini and carrots.
THURSDAY: Blackened fish, Malibu veggies, buttered noodles and fruit.
FRIDAY: Hamburger, lettuce and tomato salad, baked beans and oranges.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Corn potato chowder, turkey sandwiches, carrot raisin salad and fruit.
TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, brown rice, three bean salad, vegetables, whole wheat dinner rolls and fruit.
WEDNESDAY: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and whole wheat dinner rolls.
THURSDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, Spanish rice and Mexican corn.
FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies and oranges.