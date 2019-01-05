Senior Menus for the week of Jan. 7

Note: Menus for the week of Jan. 7 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice casserole, California blend veggies, diced peaches

TUESDAY: Black bean burger on whole wheat bun, mixed greens salad, sour cream potato salad, fresh fruit

WEDNESDAY: Carnitas in creamy sauce, cheesy polenta, Tuscan corn salad, pineapple chunks

THURSDAY: Beef vegetable soup, tuna mac salad, tropical fruit cup, whole wheat roll

FRIDAY: Herb crusted catfish, Tuscan beans, roasted Brussels sprouts, diced pears, whole wheat rolls

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Meatball sandwich with mozzarella and bell peppers on French roll, green beans with stewed tomatoes, potato wedges, cottage cheese, pineapple

TUESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

WEDNESDAY: Pork chops with mushroom gravy, baked potato, carrots, tossed salad, tangy yogurt dressing, mixed berry cup, sour cream

THURSDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach, low sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana

FRIDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich on sandwich thin, cooked carrots, spiced applesauce

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Meatball sandwich with mozzarella and bell peppers on French roll, green beans with stewed tomatoes, potato wedges, cottage cheese, pineapple

TUESDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach, low sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana

WEDNESDAY: Honey apricot chicken, seasoned zuccini, baked yam, spinach salad, GFY dressing, seven-grain bread, honeydew

THURSDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail in juice

FRIDAY: Pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli/cauliflower, whole wheat roll, applesauce, orange juice, margarine

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Unavailable

TUESDAY: Unavailable

WEDNESDAY: Unavailable

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Meatball sandwich with mozzarella and bell peppers on French roll, green beans with stewed tomatoes, potato wedges, cottage cheese, pineapple

TUESDAY: Chile relleno bake with ground beef and cheese, refried beans, garden salad, dressing, mixed fruit, orange juice

WEDNESDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach, low sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana

THURSDAY: Honey apricot chicken, seasoned zucchini, baked yam, spinach salad, GFY dressing, seven-grain bread, honeydew

FRIDAY: Baked fish scandia, orange rice pilaf, whole wheat roll, mixed veggies, garden salad, dressing, Mandarins

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Southwest chicken chili, tortillas, pineapple

TUESDAY: Beef stir fry, brown frice, beet salad, Mandarin oranges

WEDNESDAY: Turkey pot pie, green salad, bread, orange-mango cup

THURSDAY: Garlic butter shrimp pasta, carrots, berry cup

FRIDAY: Ham and cheese sliders, pineapple, baked beans, spiced fruit bake

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Meatball sandwich with mozzarella and bell peppers on French roll, green beans with stewed tomatoes, potato wedges, cottage cheese, pineapple

TUESDAY: Chile relleno bake with ground beef and cheese, refried beans, garden salad, dressing, mixed fruit, orange juice

WEDNESDAY: Honey apricot chicken, seasoned zucchini, baked yam, spinach salad, GFY dressing, seven-grain bread, honeydew

THURSDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach, low sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana

FRIDAY: Baked fish scandia, orange rice pilaf, whole wheat roll, mixed veggies, garden salad, dressing, Mandarins