Senior menus for the week of July 16, 2018

Note: Menus for week of July 16 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, California vegetable blend, apples and fruit juice.

TUESDAY: Pulled pork on a bun, savory style beans, house salad, mixed vegetables and Jell-O with fruit cocktail.

WEDNESDAY: Seasoned chicken strips, green beans with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, house salad and mixed berry cups.

THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, whole wheat bread, peas, long grain wild rice, house salad and grapes.

FRIDAY: Swiss steak, baked potatoes, herbed vegetable medley, whole wheat rolls and applesauce.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: French dip sandwiches, three bean salad, pasta salad, peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and apple crisp.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, creamy Italian dressing, seven grain bread, and orange mango cups.

WEDNESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat breads, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickled beets and peaches.

THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, peas, brown long grain rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing and grapes.

FRIDAY: Chicken Parmesan, spaghetti noodles, broccoli, garden salad, garlic cheese bread, peaches, cake and ice cream.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, peas, brown long grain rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing and grapes.

TUESDAY: French dip sandwiches, three bean salad, pasta salad, peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and apple crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, creamy Italian dressing, seven grain bread, and orange mango cups.

THURSDAY: Herb garlic chicken, rice pilaf, whole wheat rolls, margarine, mixed veggies, green salad, dressing and strawberry shortcake.

FRIDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat breads, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickled beets and peaches.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Orange chicken, Asian coleslaw salad with ramen noodles, vegetable chow mein, diced peaches and tapioca pudding.

TUESDAY: Pork chops with mushroom gravy, tossed salad with tangy yogurt dressing, baked potatoes with sour cream, carrots and mixed berry cups.

WEDNESDAY: Roma burgers, romaine lettuce, whole kernel corn, baked beans and cantaloupe.

THURSDAY: Split pea soup, ham and cheese sandwiches on whole wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, macaroni salad, V8, apple slices, peanut butter and chocolate chip muffins.

FRIDAY: Seafood lasagna, balsamic watermelon and spinach salad, garlic French bread, California blend vegetables and triple layer lemon pudding pie.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, peas, brown long grain rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing and grapes.

TUESDAY: French dip sandwiches, three bean salad, pasta salad, peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and apple crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, creamy Italian dressing, seven grain bread, and orange mango cups.

THURSDAY: Birthday dinner: hamburgers on whole wheat buns, baked beans, tomato, lettuce, onion, potato salad, macaroni salad and watermelon.

FRIDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat breads, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickled beets and peaches.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chicken broccoli rice, beet salad, apricot bran muffins and melon fruit cups.

TUESDAY: Bacon Swiss pork chops, creamy garlic orzo, green bean tomato salad and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, bread and fruit cups.

THURSDAY: Sun dried tomato pasta with shrimp, Caesar salad and fruit.

FRIDAY: Cheesy chicken quesadilla, black bean salad and fruit.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: French dip sandwiches, three bean salad, pasta salad, peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and apple crisp.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, creamy Italian dressing, seven grain bread, and orange mango cups.

WEDNESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat breads, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickled beets and peaches.

THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, peas, brown long grain rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing and grapes.

FRIDAY: Chicken Parmesan, spaghetti noodles, broccoli, garden salad, garlic cheese bread, peaches, cake and ice cream.