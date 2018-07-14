Senior menus for the week of July 16, 2018
July 14, 2018
Note: Menus for week of July 16 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, California vegetable blend, apples and fruit juice.
TUESDAY: Pulled pork on a bun, savory style beans, house salad, mixed vegetables and Jell-O with fruit cocktail.
WEDNESDAY: Seasoned chicken strips, green beans with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, house salad and mixed berry cups.
THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, whole wheat bread, peas, long grain wild rice, house salad and grapes.
FRIDAY: Swiss steak, baked potatoes, herbed vegetable medley, whole wheat rolls and applesauce.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: French dip sandwiches, three bean salad, pasta salad, peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and apple crisp.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, creamy Italian dressing, seven grain bread, and orange mango cups.
WEDNESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat breads, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickled beets and peaches.
THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, peas, brown long grain rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing and grapes.
FRIDAY: Chicken Parmesan, spaghetti noodles, broccoli, garden salad, garlic cheese bread, peaches, cake and ice cream.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, peas, brown long grain rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing and grapes.
TUESDAY: French dip sandwiches, three bean salad, pasta salad, peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and apple crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, creamy Italian dressing, seven grain bread, and orange mango cups.
THURSDAY: Herb garlic chicken, rice pilaf, whole wheat rolls, margarine, mixed veggies, green salad, dressing and strawberry shortcake.
FRIDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat breads, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickled beets and peaches.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Orange chicken, Asian coleslaw salad with ramen noodles, vegetable chow mein, diced peaches and tapioca pudding.
TUESDAY: Pork chops with mushroom gravy, tossed salad with tangy yogurt dressing, baked potatoes with sour cream, carrots and mixed berry cups.
WEDNESDAY: Roma burgers, romaine lettuce, whole kernel corn, baked beans and cantaloupe.
THURSDAY: Split pea soup, ham and cheese sandwiches on whole wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, macaroni salad, V8, apple slices, peanut butter and chocolate chip muffins.
FRIDAY: Seafood lasagna, balsamic watermelon and spinach salad, garlic French bread, California blend vegetables and triple layer lemon pudding pie.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, peas, brown long grain rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing and grapes.
TUESDAY: French dip sandwiches, three bean salad, pasta salad, peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and apple crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, creamy Italian dressing, seven grain bread, and orange mango cups.
THURSDAY: Birthday dinner: hamburgers on whole wheat buns, baked beans, tomato, lettuce, onion, potato salad, macaroni salad and watermelon.
FRIDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat breads, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickled beets and peaches.
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Chicken broccoli rice, beet salad, apricot bran muffins and melon fruit cups.
TUESDAY: Bacon Swiss pork chops, creamy garlic orzo, green bean tomato salad and fruit.
WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, bread and fruit cups.
THURSDAY: Sun dried tomato pasta with shrimp, Caesar salad and fruit.
FRIDAY: Cheesy chicken quesadilla, black bean salad and fruit.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: French dip sandwiches, three bean salad, pasta salad, peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and apple crisp.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, creamy Italian dressing, seven grain bread, and orange mango cups.
WEDNESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey sandwiches on whole wheat breads, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickled beets and peaches.
THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, peas, brown long grain rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing and grapes.
FRIDAY: Chicken Parmesan, spaghetti noodles, broccoli, garden salad, garlic cheese bread, peaches, cake and ice cream.