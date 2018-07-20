Senior menus for the week of July 23, 2018

Note: Menus for week of July 23 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Beef patties on whole wheat buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, mixed vegetables, cantaloupe and baked beans.

TUESDAY: Salmon over angel hair pasta, asparagus and oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken caesar salad, French bread, fresh fruit and yogurt berry parfait.

THURSDAY: Loaded ham sandwiches, lettuce, tomato, onion, tomato soup, broccoli and kidney bean salad.

FRIDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread and Chantilly fruit cups.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Tuna melt on sourdough bread, baby carrots, garden salad, dressing, potato chips and mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs, banana with muffins, muesli, peaches, orange juice and vanilla yogurt.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat rolls, margarine and peaches.

THURSDAY: Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange spinach salad and fresh plums.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for staff training.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Tuna melt on sourdough bread, baby carrots, garden salad, dressing, potato chips and mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs, banana with muffins, muesli, peaches, orange juice and vanilla yogurt.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat rolls, margarine and peaches.

THURSDAY: Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange spinach salad and fresh plums.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for staff training.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Beef and broccoli stir fry with water chestnuts over jasmine rice, fruit cocktail and chocolate cream pie.

TUESDAY: Western bacon cheeseburgers on corn dusted buns, barbecue coleslaw, pickle spears, lettuce, tomato, sweet potato fries and banana ice cream royal.

WEDNESDAY: Baked haddock creole, baked potatoes, sour cream and chives, garden salad with Italian dressing, seven grain bread and orange Jell-O with oranges.

THURSDAY: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies and fresh orange sections.

FRIDAY: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, carrot and raisin salad, spring mix vegetables, dinner rolls and spiced apple dessert.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Tuna melt on sourdough bread, baby carrots, garden salad, dressing, potato chips and mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY: Taco Tuesday: turkey taco salad, creamy Italian dressing, Spanish rice, broccoli and Chantilly fruit cups.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat rolls, margarine and peaches.

THURSDAY: Low-sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwiches on whole wheat bread, three bean salad and sliced peaches.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for staff training.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Salmon with angel hair pasta, asparagus and oranges.

TUESDAY: White chicken enchiladas, Mexican corn and peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Pepperoni pizza, caprese salad and apples.

THURSDAY: Roma burgers, corn on the cob, baked beans and cantaloupe.

FRIDAY: Barbecue pork sliders, coleslaw and fruit.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Tuna melt on sourdough bread, baby carrots, garden salad, dressing, potato chips and mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs, banana with muffins, muesli, peaches, orange juice and vanilla yogurt.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat rolls, margarine and peaches.

THURSDAY: Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange spinach salad and fresh plums.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for staff training.