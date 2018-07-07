Senior menus for the week of July 9, 2018
July 7, 2018
Note: Menus for week of July 9 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Stuffed cabbage roll, steamed carrots, whole wheat bread, apple crisp.
TUESDAY: Baked chicken over long grain wild rice, whole wheat roll, peaches, yogurt with berries.
WEDNESDAY: Tuna salad on a whole wheat pita, minestrone soup.
THURSDAY: Bit on a croissant, cottage cheese with fruit, cranberry carrot, salad, fruit juice.
FRIDAY: Chile relleno, refried beans, corn, pears, side chef salad.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Normandy blend vegetables, coleslaw, pears, cookie.
TUESDAY: BBQ chicken, baked beans, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh melon cup
WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese, sandwich, three bean salad, sliced peaches
THURSDAY: Glazed ls ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple
FRIDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS french dressing, mixed berry cup.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Normandy blend vegetables, coleslaw, pears, cookie.
TUESDAY: BBQ chicken, baked beans, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh melon cup
WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese, sandwich, three bean salad, sliced peaches
THURSDAY: Glazed ls ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple
FRIDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS french dressing, mixed berry cup.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Minestrone soup, chicken salad, sandwich, baby carrots, celery sticks, banana
TUESDAY: Sauerbraten, baked yam, layered salad, cinnamon applesauce.
WEDNESDAY: Roasted turkey with gravy, squash casserole, romaine, cranberry, feta and walnut salad with vinaigrette, cranberry sauce, birthday cake and ice cream.
THURSDAY: Fish filet on whole wheat bun with cheese, lettuce and tomato, tropical fruit salad with coconut, baked macaroni and cheese, green beans, fudge ice cream bar
FRIDAY: Artichoke chicken, spinach salad with mandarin oranges and cashews, red roasted potatoes, broccoli spears, white chocolate raspberry bundt cake.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Normandy blend vegetables, coleslaw, pears, cookie.
TUESDAY: BBQ chicken, baked beans, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh melon cup
WEDNESDAY: Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange spinach salad, fresh plum
THURSDAY: Glazed ls ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple
FRIDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS french dressing, mixed berry cup.
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, pear salad, grapes
TUESDAY: Mexican meatballs, rice, squash, salad, papaya, tortilla
WEDNESDAY: Chicken tetrazzini, carrots, broccoli salad, roll
THURSDAY: Beef fajitas, marinated tomatoes, fruit
FRIDAY: Creamy ham, pea pasta, corn salad, fruit
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Normandy blend vegetables, coleslaw, pears, cookie.
TUESDAY: BBQ chicken, baked beans, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh melon cup
WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese, sandwich, three bean salad, sliced peaches
THURSDAY: Glazed ls ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple
FRIDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS french dressing, mixed berry cup.