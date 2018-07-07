Senior menus for the week of July 9, 2018

Note: Menus for week of July 9 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Stuffed cabbage roll, steamed carrots, whole wheat bread, apple crisp.

TUESDAY: Baked chicken over long grain wild rice, whole wheat roll, peaches, yogurt with berries.

WEDNESDAY: Tuna salad on a whole wheat pita, minestrone soup.

THURSDAY: Bit on a croissant, cottage cheese with fruit, cranberry carrot, salad, fruit juice.

FRIDAY: Chile relleno, refried beans, corn, pears, side chef salad.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Normandy blend vegetables, coleslaw, pears, cookie.

TUESDAY: BBQ chicken, baked beans, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh melon cup

WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese, sandwich, three bean salad, sliced peaches

THURSDAY: Glazed ls ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple

FRIDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS french dressing, mixed berry cup.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Normandy blend vegetables, coleslaw, pears, cookie.

TUESDAY: BBQ chicken, baked beans, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh melon cup

WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese, sandwich, three bean salad, sliced peaches

THURSDAY: Glazed ls ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple

FRIDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS french dressing, mixed berry cup.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup, chicken salad, sandwich, baby carrots, celery sticks, banana

TUESDAY: Sauerbraten, baked yam, layered salad, cinnamon applesauce.

WEDNESDAY: Roasted turkey with gravy, squash casserole, romaine, cranberry, feta and walnut salad with vinaigrette, cranberry sauce, birthday cake and ice cream.

THURSDAY: Fish filet on whole wheat bun with cheese, lettuce and tomato, tropical fruit salad with coconut, baked macaroni and cheese, green beans, fudge ice cream bar

FRIDAY: Artichoke chicken, spinach salad with mandarin oranges and cashews, red roasted potatoes, broccoli spears, white chocolate raspberry bundt cake.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Normandy blend vegetables, coleslaw, pears, cookie.

TUESDAY: BBQ chicken, baked beans, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh melon cup

WEDNESDAY: Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange spinach salad, fresh plum

THURSDAY: Glazed ls ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple

FRIDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS french dressing, mixed berry cup.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, pear salad, grapes

TUESDAY: Mexican meatballs, rice, squash, salad, papaya, tortilla

WEDNESDAY: Chicken tetrazzini, carrots, broccoli salad, roll

THURSDAY: Beef fajitas, marinated tomatoes, fruit

FRIDAY: Creamy ham, pea pasta, corn salad, fruit

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Normandy blend vegetables, coleslaw, pears, cookie.

TUESDAY: BBQ chicken, baked beans, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh melon cup

WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese, sandwich, three bean salad, sliced peaches

THURSDAY: Glazed ls ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple

FRIDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS french dressing, mixed berry cup.