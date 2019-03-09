Senior menus for the week of March 11, 2019

Note: Menus for week of March 11 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Herb crusted pork chop, baked yams, green beans, sliced pears, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Beer cheese soup, broccoli strata, mac and cheese, fresh apples, cherry cobblers

WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu with dijon cream sauce, rice pilaf, Cali blend veg, diced peaches

THURSDAY: Salmon and herb angel hair, asparagus, fresh orange

Recommended Stories For You

FRIDAY: Corned beef and cabbage, buttered fingerlings, carrots, sliced pears, chocolate mousse

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Italian beef cake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt

TUESDAY: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, black-eyed peas, garden salad, whole wheat roll, fat-free Italian dressing, peaches

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, whole wheat bread, tartar sauce, mixed berry crisp

THURSDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup

FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Corned beef, sauteed cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, green Jello with pears, cookies

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt

TUESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey and swiss sandwich on whole wheat bread, tomato, lettuce, onion salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, peaches

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, whole wheat bread, tartar sauce, mixed berry crisp

THURSDAY: Chicken teriyaki, fried rice, layered salad, fresh orange

FRIDAY: Corned beef, sauteed cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, green Jello with pears, cookies

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Chicken piccata with lemon, capers and artichoke hearts, spring mix salad with dried cranberries and candied walnuts, brown rice, lemon pudding

TUESDAY: Beef tacos with thick and chunky salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, fresh apricot

WEDNESDAY: Birthday day: Roasted turkey, citrus fruit salad, whole wheat roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, cranberry cake and ice cream

THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, green peas, long grain rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, grapes

FRIDAY: St. Patrick's Day: Corned beef and cabbage, Jello fruit salad, red potato, rye bread, carrots, green apple juice, lime sherbet

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Sloppy joe, whole wheat bun, baked beans, green salad, dressing, spiced apples, cranberry juice

TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, smart balance unsalted, strawberries

WEDNESDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt

THURSDAY: Corned beef cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, green Jello with pears, cookies

FRIDAY: Black bean soup, tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, cucumbers and sour cream pears

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomato, cornbread, plum, peanut cookies

TUESDAY: Beef burgundy over egg noodles, salad, broccoli, strawberry shortcake

WEDNESDAY: Ham steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, banana split fluff salad

THURSDAY: Steak strips smothered in onions, butternut squash, green beans, roll, pears, salad

FRIDAY: St. Patrick's Day: Corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes, soda bread, fruit

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt

TUESDAY: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, black-eyed peas, garden salad, whole wheat rolls, fat-free Italtian dressing, peaches

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, whole wheat bread, tartar sauce, mixed berry crisop

THURSDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup

FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Corned beef, sauteed cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, green Jello with pears, cookies