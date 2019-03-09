Senior menus for the week of March 11, 2019
March 9, 2019
Note: Menus for week of March 11 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Herb crusted pork chop, baked yams, green beans, sliced pears, whole wheat roll
TUESDAY: Beer cheese soup, broccoli strata, mac and cheese, fresh apples, cherry cobblers
WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu with dijon cream sauce, rice pilaf, Cali blend veg, diced peaches
THURSDAY: Salmon and herb angel hair, asparagus, fresh orange
FRIDAY: Corned beef and cabbage, buttered fingerlings, carrots, sliced pears, chocolate mousse
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Italian beef cake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt
TUESDAY: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, black-eyed peas, garden salad, whole wheat roll, fat-free Italian dressing, peaches
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, whole wheat bread, tartar sauce, mixed berry crisp
THURSDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup
FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Corned beef, sauteed cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, green Jello with pears, cookies
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt
TUESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey and swiss sandwich on whole wheat bread, tomato, lettuce, onion salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, peaches
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, whole wheat bread, tartar sauce, mixed berry crisp
THURSDAY: Chicken teriyaki, fried rice, layered salad, fresh orange
FRIDAY: Corned beef, sauteed cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, green Jello with pears, cookies
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Chicken piccata with lemon, capers and artichoke hearts, spring mix salad with dried cranberries and candied walnuts, brown rice, lemon pudding
TUESDAY: Beef tacos with thick and chunky salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, fresh apricot
WEDNESDAY: Birthday day: Roasted turkey, citrus fruit salad, whole wheat roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, cranberry cake and ice cream
THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, green peas, long grain rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, grapes
FRIDAY: St. Patrick's Day: Corned beef and cabbage, Jello fruit salad, red potato, rye bread, carrots, green apple juice, lime sherbet
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Sloppy joe, whole wheat bun, baked beans, green salad, dressing, spiced apples, cranberry juice
TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, smart balance unsalted, strawberries
WEDNESDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt
THURSDAY: Corned beef cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, green Jello with pears, cookies
FRIDAY: Black bean soup, tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, cucumbers and sour cream pears
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomato, cornbread, plum, peanut cookies
TUESDAY: Beef burgundy over egg noodles, salad, broccoli, strawberry shortcake
WEDNESDAY: Ham steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, banana split fluff salad
THURSDAY: Steak strips smothered in onions, butternut squash, green beans, roll, pears, salad
FRIDAY: St. Patrick's Day: Corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes, soda bread, fruit
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt
TUESDAY: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, black-eyed peas, garden salad, whole wheat rolls, fat-free Italtian dressing, peaches
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, whole wheat bread, tartar sauce, mixed berry crisop
THURSDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup
FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Corned beef, sauteed cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, whole wheat roll, margarine, green Jello with pears, cookies