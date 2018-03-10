Senior Menus for the week of March 12-16, 2018
March 10, 2018
Note: Menus for week of March 12 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Chicken pasta, vegetable medley, chopped spinach salad, whole wheat rolls and spiced applesauce.
TUESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich halves, broccoli and kidney bean salad, grapes and apple juice.
WEDNESDAY: Stuffed cabbage rolls, steamed carrots, whole wheat bread and apple crisp.
THURSDAY: Chicken Parmesan over linguine, peas, pineapple and berries on a cloud.
FRIDAY: Corned beef and cabbage, mixed fruit cups, wheat rolls and apple pie.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs, bananas, wheat muffins, peaches, orange juice and vanilla fat-free yogurt.
TUESDAY: Cabbage roll casserole, basil tomatoes, rye bread, margarine and Mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, tartar sauce and apple crisp.
THURSDAY: BLTs, turkey bean soup, orange spinach salad and canned pear halves.
FRIDAY: Corned beef, cabbage, carrots, red potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine, green Jell-O with pears and cake and ice cream.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs, bananas, wheat muffins, peaches, orange juice and vanilla fat-free yogurt.
TUESDAY: Cabbage roll casserole, basil tomatoes, rye bread, margarine and Mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, tartar sauce and apple crisp.
THURSDAY: BLTs, turkey bean soup, orange spinach salad and canned pear halves.
FRIDAY: Corned beef, cabbage, carrots, red potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine, green Jell-O with pears and cake and ice cream.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread,
TUESDAY: Beef tacos with chunky salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute and fresh apricots.
WEDNESDAY: Birthday day: roasted turkey, citrus fruit salad, whole wheat rolls, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, cake and ice cream.
THURSDAY: French dip with au jus, seasoned potato wedges, country blend veggies, marinated beet salad and strawberry pretzel squares.
FRIDAY: Corned beef and cabbage, Jell-O fruit salad, red potatoes, rye bread, carrots, green apple juice and lime sherbet.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs, bananas, wheat muffins, peaches, orange juice and vanilla fat-free yogurt.
TUESDAY: Cabbage roll casserole, basil tomatoes, rye bread, margarine and Mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, tartar sauce and apple crisp.
THURSDAY: BLTs, turkey bean soup, orange spinach salad and canned pear halves.
FRIDAY: Corned beef, cabbage, carrots, red potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine, green Jell-O with pears and cake and ice cream.
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Italian sausage and rice casserole, cucumber salad and fruit.
TUESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, corn bread and plums.
WEDNESDAY: Steak strips with onions, butternut squash, snap beans, salad and pears.
THURSDAY: Pulled pork, coleslaw and fruit.
FRIDAY: Corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes, soda bread and fruit.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Tacos, beans, Mexican corn and orange rice pudding.
TUESDAY: Chicken Parmesan, spinach spaghetti, salad and pineapple chunks.
WEDNESDAY: Meatball subs, salad and peach cobbler.
THURSDAY: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, salad, bread, apricots and oatmeal cookies.
FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, salad, dinner rolls and dessert.