Senior Menus for the week of March 12-16, 2018

Note: Menus for week of March 12 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken pasta, vegetable medley, chopped spinach salad, whole wheat rolls and spiced applesauce.

TUESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich halves, broccoli and kidney bean salad, grapes and apple juice.

WEDNESDAY: Stuffed cabbage rolls, steamed carrots, whole wheat bread and apple crisp.

THURSDAY: Chicken Parmesan over linguine, peas, pineapple and berries on a cloud.

Recommended Stories For You

FRIDAY: Corned beef and cabbage, mixed fruit cups, wheat rolls and apple pie.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs, bananas, wheat muffins, peaches, orange juice and vanilla fat-free yogurt.

TUESDAY: Cabbage roll casserole, basil tomatoes, rye bread, margarine and Mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, tartar sauce and apple crisp.

THURSDAY: BLTs, turkey bean soup, orange spinach salad and canned pear halves.

FRIDAY: Corned beef, cabbage, carrots, red potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine, green Jell-O with pears and cake and ice cream.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs, bananas, wheat muffins, peaches, orange juice and vanilla fat-free yogurt.

TUESDAY: Cabbage roll casserole, basil tomatoes, rye bread, margarine and Mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, tartar sauce and apple crisp.

THURSDAY: BLTs, turkey bean soup, orange spinach salad and canned pear halves.

FRIDAY: Corned beef, cabbage, carrots, red potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine, green Jell-O with pears and cake and ice cream.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread,

TUESDAY: Beef tacos with chunky salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute and fresh apricots.

WEDNESDAY: Birthday day: roasted turkey, citrus fruit salad, whole wheat rolls, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, cake and ice cream.

THURSDAY: French dip with au jus, seasoned potato wedges, country blend veggies, marinated beet salad and strawberry pretzel squares.

FRIDAY: Corned beef and cabbage, Jell-O fruit salad, red potatoes, rye bread, carrots, green apple juice and lime sherbet.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: scrambled eggs, bananas, wheat muffins, peaches, orange juice and vanilla fat-free yogurt.

TUESDAY: Cabbage roll casserole, basil tomatoes, rye bread, margarine and Mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, tartar sauce and apple crisp.

THURSDAY: BLTs, turkey bean soup, orange spinach salad and canned pear halves.

FRIDAY: Corned beef, cabbage, carrots, red potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine, green Jell-O with pears and cake and ice cream.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Italian sausage and rice casserole, cucumber salad and fruit.

TUESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, corn bread and plums.

WEDNESDAY: Steak strips with onions, butternut squash, snap beans, salad and pears.

THURSDAY: Pulled pork, coleslaw and fruit.

FRIDAY: Corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes, soda bread and fruit.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Tacos, beans, Mexican corn and orange rice pudding.

TUESDAY: Chicken Parmesan, spinach spaghetti, salad and pineapple chunks.

WEDNESDAY: Meatball subs, salad and peach cobbler.

THURSDAY: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, salad, bread, apricots and oatmeal cookies.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, salad, dinner rolls and dessert.