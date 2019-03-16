Senior menus for the week of March 18, 2019

Note: Menus for week of March 18 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Italian sausage lasagna, spinach salad, fresh orange, garlic breadstick

TUESDAY: Tomato soup and grilled cheese, three-bean salad, sliced peaches, whole wheat roll

WEDNESDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh apples, raspberry Jello salad

THURSDAY: Seafood pasta bake, dinner salad, peas and onions, fresh grapes, lemon bars

FRIDAY: Chicken mushroom marsala, cheese vegetable couscous, spinach salad, diced pears

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef stroganoff and noodles, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, plus

TUESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey and swiss, sandwich on whole wheat bread, tomato, lettuce, onion salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, peaches

WEDNESDAY: Herb-baked chicken, green beans, corn muffin, baked potato, coleslaw, pear

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

FRIDAY: Creamy tomato basil soup, tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, low-fat potato chips, three-bean salad, mixed fruit, orange juice

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Beef stroganoff and noodles, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, plums

TUESDAY: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, black-eyed peas, garden salad, whole wheat roll, fat-free Italian dressing, peaches, BUNCO fundraiser

WEDNESDAY: Chicken a la king on a biscuit open faced, broccoli grape salad, rice pilaf, apricots, apple juice

THURSDAY: Brunch for lunch: Scrambled eggs, hash browns, whole wheat bagel, fat-free cream cheese, banana, V-8

FRIDAY: Creamy tomato basil soup, tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, low-fat potato chips, mixed fruit, orange juice

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Salmon with white dill sauce, tropical fruit salad, roasted red potatoes, asparagus, V-8 juice, assorted dessert

TUESDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat bread, spiced apple sauce

WEDNESDAY: Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad, low-sodium French dressing, seven-grain bread, peach yogurt, peaches

THURSDAY: Fried chicken with tomatoes, baby corn, green onion, buttermilk ranch dressing, breadstick, fresh melon

FRIDAY: Roast beef, pea salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, Key Largo vegetables, tropical fruit cup, coconut cream pie

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, black-eyed peas, garden salad, whole wheat roll, fat-free Italian dressing, peaches

TUESDAY: Creamy tomato basil soup, tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, low-fat potato chips, mixed fruit, orange juice

WEDNESDAY: Beef stroganoff and noodles, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, plums

THURSDAY: Low-sodium glazed hams, sweet potatoes, Capri blend, vegetables, pineapple chunks, whole wheat bread, margarine

FRIDAY: Pancakes, whole wheat, scrambled eggs with spinach, syrup, cantaloupe, V-8

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Cod with dill sauce, pea salad, asparagus, bread

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, tomatoes vinaigrette, spiced applesauce

WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: Italian chicken tortellini with mushrooms, zucchini, salad,cranberry oatmeal cookies

THURSDAY: Stuffed pepper, spinach spaghetti, mixed greens, garlic bread, nectarine

FRIDAY: Mushroom swiss burger, tater tot casserole, mixed veggies, pudding fruit salad

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Beef stroganoff and noodles, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, plums

TUESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey and swiss, sandwich on whole wheat bread, tomato, lettuce, onion salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, peaches

WEDNESDAY: Herb-baked chicken, green beans, corn muffin, baked potato, coleslaw, pear

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

FRIDAY: Creamy tomato basil soup, tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, low-fat potato chips, mixed fruit, orange juice