Senior menus for the week of March 25, 2019

Note: Menus for week of March 25 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included. Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive: MONDAY: Baked cajun cod, creamy potato soup, mixed veggies, fruit cocktail, creamy corn muffin TUESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, Caesar salad, Italian blend vegetables, garlic breadstick, orange tapioca WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken thighs, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, carrots and peas, fresh melon, whole wheat roll THURSDAY: Eggplant parmesan rolls, creamy polenta, broccoli florettes, fresh fruit, tiramisu Recommended Stories For You FRIDAY: Barbecue pulled pork on potato bun, brussel sprout slaw, baked beans, tropical fruit Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road: MONDAY: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookie, fresh orange TUESDAY: Chicken enchilada, casserole whole wheat tortillas, refried beans, California blend vegetables, green salad, dressing, peaches WEDNESDAY: Oven baked tuna patties, steamed spinach, buttered grits, tomato and red onion salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit THURSDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, orange mango cup FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, smart balance unsalted, strawberries Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive: MONDAY: Stuffed cabbage, steamed carrots, whole wheat bread, apple crisp; bingo fundraiser 3:30 p.m. TUESDAY: Chicken enchilada, casserole whole wheat tortillas, refried beans, California blend vegetables, green salad, dressing, peaches WEDNESDAY: Oven baked tuna patties, steamed spinach, buttered grits, tomato and red onion salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit THURSDAY: Low-sodium glazed ham, sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, capri blend, vegetables, pineapple chunks, whole wheat bread, margarine FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, smart balance unsalted, strawberries Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane: MONDAY: Steak strips smothered in onions, roasted butternut squash, dinner roll, green snap beans, mixed green salad, new Italian dressing, pears TUESDAY: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, strawberry spinach salad, capri blend veggies, dinner roll, applesauce, cherry walnut dessert WEDNESDAY: Fish filet sandwich, lettuce and tomato, spiral pasta salad, celery sticks and peanut butter, tartar sauce, grape juice, Jello and mixed fruit dessert THURSDAY: Open-faced turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mixed green salad, cornbread stuffing, gravy peas and pearl onions, fruit 'n' pudding dessert FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, corn on cob, seven-grain bread, apple butter, fresh banana Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road: MONDAY: Low-sodium glazed ham, sweet potatoes, capri blend vegetables, pineapple chunks, whole wheat bread, margarine TUESDAY: Oven baked salmon patties, steamed spinach, buttered grits, tomato and red onion salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit WEDNESDAY: Chicken enchilada, casserole whole wheat tortillas, refried beans, California blend vegetables, green salad, dressing, peaches THURSDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup FRIDAY: Split pea soup, turkey sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City: MONDAY: Chicken bratwurst, German potato salad, German slaw, spiced applesauce, orange sections TUESDAY: Honey garlic shrimp, cauliflower, buttered noodles, blueberry peach tart WEDNESDAY: Chili Colorado, tortilla, Mexicorn, refried beans, mixed berry crisp THURSDAY: Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice pilaf, spring salad, savory beans, pineapple poppy seed salad FRIDAY: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, celery sticks, tomato and cucumber salad, blueberry cobbler Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way: MONDAY: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookie, fresh orange TUESDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, whole wheat tortillas, refried beans, California blend vegetables, green salad dressing, peaches WEDNESDAY: Oven baked tuna patties, steamed spinach, buttered grits, tomato and red onion salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit THURSDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, green salad with kidney and garbano beans, dressing, whole wheat roll, orange mango cup FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, smart balance unsalted, strawberries

