Senior menus for the week of March 25, 2019
March 23, 2019
Note: Menus for week of March 25 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Baked cajun cod, creamy potato soup, mixed veggies, fruit cocktail, creamy corn muffin
TUESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, Caesar salad, Italian blend vegetables, garlic breadstick, orange tapioca
WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken thighs, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, carrots and peas, fresh melon, whole wheat roll
THURSDAY: Eggplant parmesan rolls, creamy polenta, broccoli florettes, fresh fruit, tiramisu
FRIDAY: Barbecue pulled pork on potato bun, brussel sprout slaw, baked beans, tropical fruit
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookie, fresh orange
TUESDAY: Chicken enchilada, casserole whole wheat tortillas, refried beans, California blend vegetables, green salad, dressing, peaches
WEDNESDAY: Oven baked tuna patties, steamed spinach, buttered grits, tomato and red onion salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit
THURSDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, orange mango cup
FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, smart balance unsalted, strawberries
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Stuffed cabbage, steamed carrots, whole wheat bread, apple crisp; bingo fundraiser 3:30 p.m.
TUESDAY: Chicken enchilada, casserole whole wheat tortillas, refried beans, California blend vegetables, green salad, dressing, peaches
WEDNESDAY: Oven baked tuna patties, steamed spinach, buttered grits, tomato and red onion salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit
THURSDAY: Low-sodium glazed ham, sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, capri blend, vegetables, pineapple chunks, whole wheat bread, margarine
FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, smart balance unsalted, strawberries
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Steak strips smothered in onions, roasted butternut squash, dinner roll, green snap beans, mixed green salad, new Italian dressing, pears
TUESDAY: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, strawberry spinach salad, capri blend veggies, dinner roll, applesauce, cherry walnut dessert
WEDNESDAY: Fish filet sandwich, lettuce and tomato, spiral pasta salad, celery sticks and peanut butter, tartar sauce, grape juice, Jello and mixed fruit dessert
THURSDAY: Open-faced turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mixed green salad, cornbread stuffing, gravy peas and pearl onions, fruit 'n' pudding dessert
FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, corn on cob, seven-grain bread, apple butter, fresh banana
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Low-sodium glazed ham, sweet potatoes, capri blend vegetables, pineapple chunks, whole wheat bread, margarine
TUESDAY: Oven baked salmon patties, steamed spinach, buttered grits, tomato and red onion salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit
WEDNESDAY: Chicken enchilada, casserole whole wheat tortillas, refried beans, California blend vegetables, green salad, dressing, peaches
THURSDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup
FRIDAY: Split pea soup, turkey sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Chicken bratwurst, German potato salad, German slaw, spiced applesauce, orange sections
TUESDAY: Honey garlic shrimp, cauliflower, buttered noodles, blueberry peach tart
WEDNESDAY: Chili Colorado, tortilla, Mexicorn, refried beans, mixed berry crisp
THURSDAY: Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice pilaf, spring salad, savory beans, pineapple poppy seed salad
FRIDAY: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, celery sticks, tomato and cucumber salad, blueberry cobbler
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookie, fresh orange
TUESDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, whole wheat tortillas, refried beans, California blend vegetables, green salad dressing, peaches
WEDNESDAY: Oven baked tuna patties, steamed spinach, buttered grits, tomato and red onion salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit
THURSDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, green salad with kidney and garbano beans, dressing, whole wheat roll, orange mango cup
FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, smart balance unsalted, strawberries
