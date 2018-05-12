Senior menus for the week of May 14

Note: Menus for week of May 14 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Stuffed peppers, spinach spaghetti, mixed green salad, garlic bread and nectarines.

TUESDAY: Loaded turkey sandwiches on whole wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, chicken noodle soup, blueberries on yogurt and fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Breaded cod fillets, rile pilaf, green beans, broccoli salad and fruit juice.

THURSDAY: Southwest barbecue chicken burgers on whole wheat buns, baked beans, carrot salad and pineapple chunks.

FRIDAY: Pastrami sandwiches on rye bread, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, baked chips, tomato vinaigrette, fruit cocktail and cranberry juice.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, low-sodium and low-fat French dressing and mixed berry cups.

TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: Spanish omelet, whole wheat English muffins, margarine spread and orange slices.

WEDNESDAY: Senior Samaritan Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat rolls, margarine, peaches and chocolate or banana cream pie.

THURSDAY: Lemon garlic tilapia, fresh spinach and orange salad, rice pilaf, whole wheat rolls, margarine, fresh apple slices and tartar sauce.

FRIDAY: Pot roast, carrots, onion, celery, three bean salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, oranges, cake and ice cream.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, low-sodium and low-fat French dressing and mixed berry cups.

TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: Spanish omelet, whole wheat English muffins, margarine spread and orange slices.

WEDNESDAY: Meatball sandwiches with mozzarella on French rolls, green beans, potato wedges and pineapple chunks.

THURSDAY: Sloppy Joes on whole wheat buns, coleslaw, baked beans and mixed fruit.

FRIDAY: Lemon garlic tilapia, spinach and orange salad, rice pilaf, whole wheat rolls, margarine, apple slices and tartar sauce.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Roasted turkey, Waldorf salad, stuffing with corn, walnuts and dried cranberries, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

TUESDAY: Roast beef, tossed calico vegetables, salad with honey mustard dressing, sweet mashed potatoes, whole wheat rolls, and pineapple chunks with juice.

WEDNESDAY: Philly cheesesteak on rolls, spring mix salad with dried cherries, almonds and curly fries, diced pears and ice cream sandwiches.

THURSDAY: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, tropical fruit salad with coconut, Scandinavian veggies, bread sticks and Jell-O with whipped topping.

FRIDAY: Baked fish Scandia, tossed salad, creamy salad dressing, seven grain bread, Aztec rice, zucchini squash and applesauce.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, low-sodium and low-fat French dressing and mixed berry cups.

TUESDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, creamy Italian dressing, seven grain bread and orange mango cups.

WEDNESDAY: Meatball sandwiches with mozzarella on French rolls, green beans, potato wedges and pineapple chunks.

THURSDAY: Sloppy Joes on whole wheat buns, coleslaw, baked beans and mixed fruit.

FRIDAY: Lemon garlic tilapia, spinach and orange salad, rice pilaf, whole wheat rolls, margarine, apple slices and tartar sauce.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Turkey bean burritos, corn, salad and fruit cups.

TUESDAY: Garlic cheddar chicken, broccoli, apple salad and rolls.

WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: sweet and sour ribs, rice, carrots and peas, salad and apricots.

THURSDAY: Taco salad, pineapple and tortilla chips.

FRIDAY: Macaroni and cheese, smoker sausage, broccoli and pears.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, low-sodium and low-fat French dressing and mixed berry cups.

TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: Spanish omelet, whole wheat English muffins, margarine spread and orange slices.

WEDNESDAY: Meatball sandwiches with mozzarella on French rolls, green beans, potato wedges and pineapple chunks.

THURSDAY: Sloppy Joes on whole wheat buns, coleslaw, baked beans and mixed fruit.

FRIDAY: Lemon garlic tilapia, spinach and orange salad, rice pilaf, whole wheat rolls, margarine, apple slices and tartar sauce.