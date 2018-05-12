Senior menus for the week of May 14
May 12, 2018
Note: Menus for week of May 14 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Stuffed peppers, spinach spaghetti, mixed green salad, garlic bread and nectarines.
TUESDAY: Loaded turkey sandwiches on whole wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, chicken noodle soup, blueberries on yogurt and fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY: Breaded cod fillets, rile pilaf, green beans, broccoli salad and fruit juice.
THURSDAY: Southwest barbecue chicken burgers on whole wheat buns, baked beans, carrot salad and pineapple chunks.
FRIDAY: Pastrami sandwiches on rye bread, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, baked chips, tomato vinaigrette, fruit cocktail and cranberry juice.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, low-sodium and low-fat French dressing and mixed berry cups.
TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: Spanish omelet, whole wheat English muffins, margarine spread and orange slices.
WEDNESDAY: Senior Samaritan Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat rolls, margarine, peaches and chocolate or banana cream pie.
THURSDAY: Lemon garlic tilapia, fresh spinach and orange salad, rice pilaf, whole wheat rolls, margarine, fresh apple slices and tartar sauce.
FRIDAY: Pot roast, carrots, onion, celery, three bean salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, oranges, cake and ice cream.
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, low-sodium and low-fat French dressing and mixed berry cups.
TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: Spanish omelet, whole wheat English muffins, margarine spread and orange slices.
WEDNESDAY: Meatball sandwiches with mozzarella on French rolls, green beans, potato wedges and pineapple chunks.
THURSDAY: Sloppy Joes on whole wheat buns, coleslaw, baked beans and mixed fruit.
FRIDAY: Lemon garlic tilapia, spinach and orange salad, rice pilaf, whole wheat rolls, margarine, apple slices and tartar sauce.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Roasted turkey, Waldorf salad, stuffing with corn, walnuts and dried cranberries, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
TUESDAY: Roast beef, tossed calico vegetables, salad with honey mustard dressing, sweet mashed potatoes, whole wheat rolls, and pineapple chunks with juice.
WEDNESDAY: Philly cheesesteak on rolls, spring mix salad with dried cherries, almonds and curly fries, diced pears and ice cream sandwiches.
THURSDAY: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, tropical fruit salad with coconut, Scandinavian veggies, bread sticks and Jell-O with whipped topping.
FRIDAY: Baked fish Scandia, tossed salad, creamy salad dressing, seven grain bread, Aztec rice, zucchini squash and applesauce.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, low-sodium and low-fat French dressing and mixed berry cups.
TUESDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, creamy Italian dressing, seven grain bread and orange mango cups.
WEDNESDAY: Meatball sandwiches with mozzarella on French rolls, green beans, potato wedges and pineapple chunks.
THURSDAY: Sloppy Joes on whole wheat buns, coleslaw, baked beans and mixed fruit.
FRIDAY: Lemon garlic tilapia, spinach and orange salad, rice pilaf, whole wheat rolls, margarine, apple slices and tartar sauce.
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Turkey bean burritos, corn, salad and fruit cups.
TUESDAY: Garlic cheddar chicken, broccoli, apple salad and rolls.
WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: sweet and sour ribs, rice, carrots and peas, salad and apricots.
THURSDAY: Taco salad, pineapple and tortilla chips.
FRIDAY: Macaroni and cheese, smoker sausage, broccoli and pears.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, low-sodium and low-fat French dressing and mixed berry cups.
TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: Spanish omelet, whole wheat English muffins, margarine spread and orange slices.
WEDNESDAY: Meatball sandwiches with mozzarella on French rolls, green beans, potato wedges and pineapple chunks.
THURSDAY: Sloppy Joes on whole wheat buns, coleslaw, baked beans and mixed fruit.
FRIDAY: Lemon garlic tilapia, spinach and orange salad, rice pilaf, whole wheat rolls, margarine, apple slices and tartar sauce.