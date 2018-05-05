Senior menus for the week of May 7

Note: Menus for week of May 7 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Beef patties on whole wheat buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, mixed vegetables and cantaloupe.

TUESDAY: Tuna casserole, colorful salad, mango cups and wheat bread.

WEDNESDAY: Teriyaki chicken over rice, peas, carrots, stir fry vegetables, pineapple and fortune cookies.

THURSDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach salad, garlic bread sticks, oranges and brownies.

Recommended Stories For You

FRIDAY: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, peaches and berries on a cloud.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Breaded fish squares on whole wheat buns, tartar sauce, California blend vegetables, Tater Tots and pears.

TUESDAY: Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner rolls, fruit cocktail and unsweetened iced tea.

WEDNESDAY: Low-sodium tomato soup, mixed vegetable pasta salad, pumpernickel and mixed berry cups.

THURSDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed vegetables, whole wheat rolls, margarine and ambrosia salad.

FRIDAY: Mother's Day lunch: chicken Parmesan, spaghetti noodles, broccoli, garlic bread, peaches and cake.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Breaded fish squares on whole wheat buns, tartar sauce, California blend vegetables, Tater Tots and pears.

TUESDAY: Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner rolls, fruit cocktail and unsweetened iced tea.

WEDNESDAY: Low-sodium tomato soup, mixed vegetable pasta salad, pumpernickel and mixed berry cups.

THURSDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed vegetables, whole wheat rolls, margarine and ambrosia salad.

FRIDAY: Mother's Day lunch: pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat bread, margarine, spiced applesauce, cake and ice cream.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Cranberry glazed chicken breast, spiring salad with honey mustard dressing, green beans, Aztec grain salad and oranges.

TUESDAY: Two ground beef tacos, lettuce, tomato, onion, Spanish rice, fire roasted corn, refried beans and banana royal.

WEDNESDAY: Grilled dill salmon, spinach salad with blueberry vinaigrette, blue cheese and walnuts, roasted red potatoes, asparagus, pineapple juice, cake and ice cream.

THURSDAY: Fried rice with almonds, chicken egg rolls, orange spinach salad and cranberry apple dessert.

FRIDAY: Mother's Day lunch: black and blue steak salad (tri-tip, romaine and spring mix lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, low-sodium bacon, crumbled blue cheese), bread pudding with dried fruit, fresh apples, white chocolate sauce, whole wheat rolls and orange juice.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Low-sodium tomato soup, mixed vegetable pasta salad, pumpernickel bread and mixed berry cups.

TUESDAY: Breaded fish squares on whole wheat buns, tartar sauce, California blend vegetables, Tater Tots and pears.

WEDNESDAY: Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner rolls, fruit cocktail and unsweetened iced tea.

THURSDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed vegetables, whole wheat rolls, margarine and ambrosia salad.

FRIDAY: Mother's Day lunch: roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat rolls, margarine and mixed fruit.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Broccoli quiche, bacon, orange sections and breakfast squares.

TUESDAY: Million dollar spaghetti casserole, salad and bananas.

WEDNESDAY: Country chicken, mashed potatoes, veggie blend and apples.

THURSDAY: Caramelized onion pork chops, rice and fruit salad.

FRIDAY: Barbecue beef sandwiches, corn on the cob, spinach, creamy coleslaw and citrus delight.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Breaded fish squares on whole wheat buns, tartar sauce, California blend vegetables, Tater Tots and pears.

TUESDAY: Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner rolls, fruit cocktail and unsweetened iced tea.

WEDNESDAY: Low-sodium tomato soup, mixed vegetable pasta salad, pumpernickel and mixed berry cups.

THURSDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed vegetables, whole wheat rolls, margarine and ambrosia salad.

FRIDAY: Mother's Day lunch: roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat rolls, margarine and mixed fruit.