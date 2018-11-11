Senior menus for the week of Nov. 12, 2018
November 11, 2018
Note: Menus for week of Nov. 12 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Closed for Veterans Day
TUESDAY: Salmon and herb angel hair, asparagus, fresh orange
WEDNESDAY: Barbecue pulled pork on hoagie, brussel sprout slaw, baked beans, tropical fruit
THURSDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich, cooked carrots, spiced applesauce, whole wheat roll
Recommended Stories For You
FRIDAY: Chicken mushroom marsala, brown rice, garden salad, green beans, diced pears
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Closed for Veterans Day
TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, banana, apple crisp
WEDNESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail
THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, pea and carrots, spinach salad, frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt
FRIDAY: Thanksgiving lunch: Roast turkey/ham, mashed potatoes/stuffing, gravy, corn au gratin, whole wheat roll, cranberry sauce/pineapple, pumpkin/apple pie
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Closed for Veterans Day
TUESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, banana, apple crisp
THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt
FRIDAY: LS ham and beans, spinach, green salad, dressing, cornbread, pears with Jell-O
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Unavailable
TUESDAY: Unavailable
WEDNESDAY: Unavailable
THURSDAY: Unavailable
FRIDAY: Unavailable
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Closed for Veterans Day
TUESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail
WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, LFLS Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange
THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, banana, apple crisp
FRIDAY: Thanksgiving lunch: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, roasted brussels, sprouts, whole wheat roll, fresh mandarin, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Closed for Veterans Day
TUESDAY: Beef barley soup, bean chalupa, crackers, orange spinach salad, vanilla yogurt
WEDNESDAY: Teriyaki shrimp broccoli stir fry over rice, oranges
THURSDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, zucchini, cantaloupe
FRIDAY: Chicken tenders, tater tots, creamed corn
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Closed for Veterans Day
TUESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baby carrots, fruit cocktail
WEDNESDAY: LS ham and beans, spinach, green salad, dressing, cornbread, pears with Jell-O
THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt
FRIDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, banana, apple crisp