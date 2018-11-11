Senior menus for the week of Nov. 12, 2018

Note: Menus for week of Nov. 12 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Closed for Veterans Day

TUESDAY: Salmon and herb angel hair, asparagus, fresh orange

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue pulled pork on hoagie, brussel sprout slaw, baked beans, tropical fruit

THURSDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich, cooked carrots, spiced applesauce, whole wheat roll

FRIDAY: Chicken mushroom marsala, brown rice, garden salad, green beans, diced pears

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Closed for Veterans Day

TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, banana, apple crisp

WEDNESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail

THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, pea and carrots, spinach salad, frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt

FRIDAY: Thanksgiving lunch: Roast turkey/ham, mashed potatoes/stuffing, gravy, corn au gratin, whole wheat roll, cranberry sauce/pineapple, pumpkin/apple pie

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Closed for Veterans Day

TUESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, banana, apple crisp

THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt

FRIDAY: LS ham and beans, spinach, green salad, dressing, cornbread, pears with Jell-O

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Unavailable

TUESDAY: Unavailable

WEDNESDAY: Unavailable

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Closed for Veterans Day

TUESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, LFLS Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange

THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, banana, apple crisp

FRIDAY: Thanksgiving lunch: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, roasted brussels, sprouts, whole wheat roll, fresh mandarin, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Closed for Veterans Day

TUESDAY: Beef barley soup, bean chalupa, crackers, orange spinach salad, vanilla yogurt

WEDNESDAY: Teriyaki shrimp broccoli stir fry over rice, oranges

THURSDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, zucchini, cantaloupe

FRIDAY: Chicken tenders, tater tots, creamed corn

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Closed for Veterans Day

TUESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baby carrots, fruit cocktail

WEDNESDAY: LS ham and beans, spinach, green salad, dressing, cornbread, pears with Jell-O

THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt

FRIDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, banana, apple crisp