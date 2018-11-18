Senior Menus for the week of Nov. 19, 2018
November 18, 2018
Note: Menus for week of Nov. 19 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Lasagna, spinach salad, fresh orange, garlic bread
TUESDAY: Herb crusted catfish, Tuscan cannellini beans, roasted Brussel sprouts, tropical fruit, whole wheat roll
WEDNESDAY: Turkey dinner, stuffing, candied yams, French green beans, cranberries, pumpkin bars
THURSDAY: Closed for Thanksgiving
FRIDAY: Closed for Family Day
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Tuna noodle casserole, mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, green salad, dressing, margarine, peach cobbler
TUESDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice
WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, holiday sub, baby carrots, apricot halves
THURSDAY: Closed for Thanksgiving
FRIDAY: Closed
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice
TUESDAY: Thanksgiving lunch: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes/stuffing, gravy, roasted Brussel sprouts, whole wheat roll, fresh mandarin, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie
WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, holiday soup, baby carrots, apricot halves
THURSDAY: Closed for Thanksgiving
FRIDAY: Closed for Family Day
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Beef stroganoff noodles, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, plums
TUESDAY: Tomato soup, lemon baked fish, steamed peas and carrots, honey wheat berry bread with jam, crisp ginger cookies, spiced applesauce
WEDNESDAY: Thanksgiving feast: Turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, ambrosia fruit salad, sweet potatoes, squash casserole, green bean casserole, whole wheat roll, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie
THURSDAY: Closed for holiday
FRIDAY: Closed for holiday
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: LS tomato soup, holiday sub, baby carrots, apricot halves
TUESDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice
WEDNESDAY: Serving lunch: Tuna noodle casserole, mixed veggies, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, peach cobbler
THURSDAY: Closed for Thanksgiving
FRIDAY: Closed for Family Day
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Chicken broccoli rice, beet salad, apricot bran muffin, melon fruit cup
TUESDAY: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, cucumber salad, banana
WEDNESDAY: Thanksgiving turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, roll and gravy
THURSDAY: Closed for Thanksgiving
FRIDAY: Closed for Family Day
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: LS tomato soup, holiday sub, baby carrots, apricot halves
TUESDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice
WEDNESDAY: Thanksgiving lunch: Roast turkey/ham, mashed potatoes/stuffing, gravy, green bean casserole, whole wheat roll, fresh mandarin, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie
THURSDAY: Closed for Thanksgiving
FRIDAY: Closed for Family Day