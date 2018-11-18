 Senior Menus for the week of Nov. 19, 2018 | NevadaAppeal.com

Senior Menus for the week of Nov. 19, 2018

Note: Menus for week of Nov. 19 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Lasagna, spinach salad, fresh orange, garlic bread

TUESDAY: Herb crusted catfish, Tuscan cannellini beans, roasted Brussel sprouts, tropical fruit, whole wheat roll

WEDNESDAY: Turkey dinner, stuffing, candied yams, French green beans, cranberries, pumpkin bars

THURSDAY: Closed for Thanksgiving

FRIDAY: Closed for Family Day

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Tuna noodle casserole, mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, green salad, dressing, margarine, peach cobbler

TUESDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice

WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, holiday sub, baby carrots, apricot halves

THURSDAY: Closed for Thanksgiving

FRIDAY: Closed

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice

TUESDAY: Thanksgiving lunch: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes/stuffing, gravy, roasted Brussel sprouts, whole wheat roll, fresh mandarin, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie

WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, holiday soup, baby carrots, apricot halves

THURSDAY: Closed for Thanksgiving

FRIDAY: Closed for Family Day

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Beef stroganoff noodles, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, plums

TUESDAY: Tomato soup, lemon baked fish, steamed peas and carrots, honey wheat berry bread with jam, crisp ginger cookies, spiced applesauce

WEDNESDAY: Thanksgiving feast: Turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, ambrosia fruit salad, sweet potatoes, squash casserole, green bean casserole, whole wheat roll, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie

THURSDAY: Closed for holiday

FRIDAY: Closed for holiday

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: LS tomato soup, holiday sub, baby carrots, apricot halves

TUESDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice

WEDNESDAY: Serving lunch: Tuna noodle casserole, mixed veggies, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, peach cobbler

THURSDAY: Closed for Thanksgiving

FRIDAY: Closed for Family Day

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chicken broccoli rice, beet salad, apricot bran muffin, melon fruit cup

TUESDAY: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, cucumber salad, banana

WEDNESDAY: Thanksgiving turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, roll and gravy

THURSDAY: Closed for Thanksgiving

FRIDAY: Closed for Family Day

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: LS tomato soup, holiday sub, baby carrots, apricot halves

TUESDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice

WEDNESDAY: Thanksgiving lunch: Roast turkey/ham, mashed potatoes/stuffing, gravy, green bean casserole, whole wheat roll, fresh mandarin, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie

THURSDAY: Closed for Thanksgiving

FRIDAY: Closed for Family Day