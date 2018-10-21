Senior Menus for the week of Oct. 22, 2018

Note: Menus for week of Oct. 22 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Teriyaki chicken, white rice, cheddar waldorf salad, three bean salad, mandarin oranges, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Baked Cajun cod, cream of potato soup, mixed veggies, fruit cocktail, creamed corn muffin

WEDNESDAY: Sausage and egg croissant, country potatoes, bananas in orange juice, whole wheat croissant and V8 juice

THURSDAY: Spaghetti in meat sauce, roasted zucchini, colorful salad, orange mango cup and garlic bread

FRIDAY: Closed for Nevada Day.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef nachos, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and salsa, Mexicorn, green salad, dressing, Jello with Mandarin oranges

TUESDAY: Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot raisin salad, whole wheat low sodium crackers, grapefruit sections

WEDNESDAY: Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, zucchini, potato wedges, mixed fruit and cookies.

THURSDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich on sandwich thin, carrots, spiced applesauce.

FRIDAY: Closed for Nevada Day.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Beef nachos, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and salsa, Mexicorn, green salad, dressing, Jello with Mandarin oranges

TUESDAY: Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot raisin salad, whole wheat low sodium crackers, grapefruit sections

WEDNESDAY: Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, zucchini, potato wedges, mixed fruit and cookies.

THURSDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich on sandwich thin, carrots, spiced applesauce.

FRIDAY: Closed for Nevada Day.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries.

TUESDAY: French dip with au jus, Romaine bacon Swiss salad, potato wedges, green beans, V8 juice, apricot gelatin dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Creamy mozzarella sundried tomato basil, Spinach tortellini, carrots, garden salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit cup, pumpkin ice cream.

THURSDAY: Beef enchiladas, colorful salad, garlic French dressing, zucchini and tomato salad and fruit cocktail

FRIDAY: Closed for Nevada Day.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna salad sandwich, cantaloupe chunks, lettuce and tomato salad, low sodium Italian dressing.

TUESDAY: Beef nachos, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and salsa, Mexicorn, green salad, dressing, Jello with Mandarin oranges

WEDNESDAY: Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot raisin salad, whole wheat low sodium crackers, grapefruit sections

THURSDAY: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, capri vegetable blend, whole wheat bread, apricots

FRIDAY: Closed for Nevada Day

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Turkey chili, rye bread and salad

TUESDAY: Beef tips with gravy, rice, salad and fruit

WEDNESDAY: Baked Cajun cod, broccoli stuffed potato, salad, bread and orange

THURSDAY: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, carrot and celery sticks with ranch

FRIDAY: Closed for Nevada Day

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna salad sandwich, cantaloupe chunks, lettuce and tomato salad, low sodium Italian dressing.

TUESDAY: Beef nachos, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and salsa, Mexicorn, green salad, dressing, Jello with Mandarin oranges

WEDNESDAY: Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot raisin salad, whole wheat low sodium crackers, grapefruit sections

THURSDAY: Swiss Steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, capri blend vegetables, whole wheat bread and apricots.

FRIDAY: Closed for Nevada Day