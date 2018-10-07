Senior Menus for the week of Oct. 8

Note: Menus for week of Oct. 8 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken caesar salad, peas, fresh pears, tropical fruit cup with a whole wheat roll.

TUESDAY: Blakc bean soup, cheese broccoli strata, garden salad, fresh banana, crackers.

WEDNESDAY: Seafood Louie salad, three bean salad, diced peaches, fruit juice and whole wheat pita.

THURSDAY: Herb crusted prok chop, baked yam, green beans, pears in juice and whole wheat roll.

FRIDAY: Meatball sub, green beans, Chantilly cup, fresh apples and whole wheat hoagie

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Open faced hot turkey sandwich, whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, pears, sherbet.

TUESDAY: Creamed chick with peas and carrots over a biscuit, green salad, dressing and peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Baked tandouri chicken, new buttered potatoes, carrots, tossed salad, red wine vinaigrette, dressing and apple crisp.

THURSDAY: BBQ pork rib patty on whole wheat bun, potato salad, baked beans, mixed veggies and a pineapple cup.

FRIDAY: Cream of potato soup, baked cod cajun style, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins and fruit cocktail.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Open faced hot turkey sandwich, whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, pears and sherbet.

TUESDAY: Creamed chicken with peas and carrots over a biscuit, green salad, dressing and peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Baked tandouri chicken, new buttered potatoes, carrots, tossed salad, red wine vinaigrette dressing, apple crisp.

THURSDAY: BBQ pork ribs, potato salad, baked beans, mixed veggies, pineapple cup.

FRIDAY: Cream of potato soup, baked cod Cajun style, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins, fruit cocktail.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Butternut squash ravioli, autumn crunch spinach salad, French style green beans, garlic bread, cranberry juice, pumpkin bars with cream, cheese frosting.

TUESDAY: Baked fish with lemon cream sauce, caesar salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit cup and custard.

WEDNESDAY: Baked ham, Waldorf salad, mashed potato and gravy, capri blend veggies, dinner roll and birthday cake.

THURSDAY: Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot, raisin salad, whole wheat crackers and grapefruit sections.

FRIDAY: Cajun roasted beef tenderloin, seven grain bread, potatoes and herbs, garden salad, with dressing, California blend vegetables and mixed berry cup.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Open faced hot turkey sandwich, whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, pears and sherbet.

TUESDAY: Cream of potato soup, baked cod Cajun style, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins, fruit cocktail.

WEDNESDAY: Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice. beet salad, Mandarin oranges.

THURSDAY: BBQ pork ribs, potato salad, baked beans, mixed veggies, pineapple cup.

FRIDAY: Biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fresh apple, V8, OJ

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Pork loin with wine herb gravy, roll, salad and fruit.

TUESDAY: Shrimp alfredo, zucchini and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, bread, orange mango cup.

THURSDAY: Bacon mushroom Swiss ground beef and rice, green beans, fruit.

FRIDAY: Chicken nugget, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, salad, berry cup.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Open faced hot turkey sandwich, whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, pears and sherbet.

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich on sandwich thin, carrots, spiced applesauce.

WEDNESDAY: Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, mandarin oranges.

THURSDAY: Chicken ala king with peas, buttermilk biscuit, green salad, dressing, Jello salad with fruit.

FRIDAY: Pork tenderloins, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, applesauce, birthday dinner, ice cream.