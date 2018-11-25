Senior Menus for week of Nov. 26, 2018

Note: Menus for week of Nov. 26 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Manicotti with marinara bolognese, garden salad, roasted zucchini and yellow squash, diced pears, garlic breadstick

TUESDAY: Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, spinach salad, ranch style beans, pineapple chunks

WEDNESDAY: Shrimp louie salad, whole wheat pita, three-bean salad, diced peaches, fruit juice, coffee cake

THURSDAY: Baked meatloaf, rice casserole, tomato slices, green beans with mushrooms, strawberries, whole wheat roll

FRIDAY: Pork tenderloin, baked beans, cheesy corn, spiced applesauce, whole wheat roll

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, sweet potatoes, baked beans, whole wheat rolls, mixed veggies, pineapple

TUESDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna stuffed tomato, apricot bran muffin, fresh Mandarin orange

WEDNESDAY: Herb baked chicken, green beans, corn muffin, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, pears

THURSDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat roll, mixed fruit, sherbet

FRIDAY: Breakfast served 9 to 10 a.m.: Sausage and eggs, hash browns, peaches, whole wheat toast, V8, orange juice

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, sweet potatoes, baked beans, whole wheat roll, mixed veggies, pineapple

TUESDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna stuffed tomato, apricot bran muffin, fresh Mandarin orange

WEDNESDAY: Herb baked chicken, green beans, corn muffin, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, pears

THURSDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, sherbet

FRIDAY: Breakfast, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Biscuit and gravy with ground pork, hash brown, scrambled eggs, fresh apple, orange juice, V8

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Not available

TUESDAY: Not available

WEDNESDAY: Not available

THURSDAY: Not available

FRIDAY: Not available

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna stuffed tomato, apricot bran muffin, fresh Mandarin orange

TUESDAY: Herb baked chicken, green beans, corn muffin, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, pears

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, zucchini, garlic bread, apple

THURSDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat roll, mixed fruit, sherbet

FRIDAY: Breakfast served from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Bacon and eggs, hash browns, peaches, toast, V8, orange juice. Center closes at noon.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Baked burrito casserole, street corn, fruit

TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, brown rice, butternut squash, salad, tangerine

WEDNESDAY: Birthday! Balsamic beef pot roast, roasted red potatoes, salad, fruit

THURSDAY: Glazed ham, Brussel sprouts, Hawaiian rolls, pineapple

FRIDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers, tropical fruit cup

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, zucchini, garlic bread, apple

TUESDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna stuffed tomato, apricot bran muffin, peach butter, fresh Mandarin orange

WEDNESDAY: Herb baked chicken, green beans, corn muffin, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, pears

THURSDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat roll, mixed fruit, sherbet

FRIDAY: Breakfast, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Biscuit and gravy with ground pork, hash browns, scrambled eggs, fresh apple, orange juice, V8