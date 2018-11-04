Senior Menus of the week of Nov. 5, 2018
November 4, 2018
Note: Menus for week of Nov. 5 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Stuffed peppers, spinach fettucine, mixed green salad, nectarine, garlic bread
TUESDAY: Chicken parm strips, Caesar salad, cheesy couscous and peas, cantaloupe, whole wheat roll
WEDNESDAY: Beef stroganoff and egg noodles, orange spinach salad, baked acorn squash, plums
THURSDAY: Shrimp fettucine alfredo, spinach salad, peas, fresh fruit, variety of Danish
Recommended Stories For You
FRIDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, peach cobbler
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll
TUESDAY: Brunch for Lunch: Cheese omelet, roasted sweet potatoes, applesauce, blueberry muffins, mixed berry cup, plain Greek yogurt, 100% orange juice
WEDNESDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup
THURSDAY: Shrimp alfredo with whole wheat pasta, broccoli, green salad, dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange
FRIDAY: Beef stroganoff, noodles, broccoli, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, cookie
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll
TUESDAY: Brunch for Lunch: Cheese omelet, roasted sweet potatoes, applesauce, blueberry muffins, mixed berry cup, plain Greek yogurt, 100% orange juice
WEDNESDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup
THURSDAY: Shrimp alfredo with whole wheat pasta, broccoli, green salad, dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange
FRIDAY: Beef stroganoff, noodles, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, cookie
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Not available
TUESDAY: Not available
WEDNESDAY: Not available
THURSDAY: Not available
FRIDAY: Not available
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach, fat-free French dressing, fresh fruit cup
TUESDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, green salad dressing, whole wheat roll
WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat roll, apricots
THURSDAY: Pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked beans, green salad, berry crisp
FRIDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Commissioner's Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, spinach
TUESDAY: Italian beef on a hoagie roll, salad, fruit
WEDNESDAY: Hamburger steak and gravy, corn salad, green beans
THURSDAY: Bacon swiss pork chop, salad, cauliflower, fruit
FRIDAY: Seafood chowder, egg salad sandwich, yogurt and raspberries
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, green salad, whole wheat roll
TUESDAY: Brunch for Lunch cheese omelet, roasted sweet potatoes, applesauce, blueberry muffins, mixed berry cup, plain Greek yogurt, 100% orange juice
WEDNESDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup
THURSDAY: Shrimp alfredo with whole wheat pasta, broccoli, green salad, dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange
FRIDAY: Beef stroganoff, noodles, broccoli, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, cookie