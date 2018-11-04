 Senior Menus of the week of Nov. 5, 2018 | NevadaAppeal.com

Senior Menus of the week of Nov. 5, 2018

Note: Menus for week of Nov. 5 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Stuffed peppers, spinach fettucine, mixed green salad, nectarine, garlic bread

TUESDAY: Chicken parm strips, Caesar salad, cheesy couscous and peas, cantaloupe, whole wheat roll

WEDNESDAY: Beef stroganoff and egg noodles, orange spinach salad, baked acorn squash, plums

THURSDAY: Shrimp fettucine alfredo, spinach salad, peas, fresh fruit, variety of Danish

FRIDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, peach cobbler

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Brunch for Lunch: Cheese omelet, roasted sweet potatoes, applesauce, blueberry muffins, mixed berry cup, plain Greek yogurt, 100% orange juice

WEDNESDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup

THURSDAY: Shrimp alfredo with whole wheat pasta, broccoli, green salad, dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange

FRIDAY: Beef stroganoff, noodles, broccoli, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, cookie

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Brunch for Lunch: Cheese omelet, roasted sweet potatoes, applesauce, blueberry muffins, mixed berry cup, plain Greek yogurt, 100% orange juice

WEDNESDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup

THURSDAY: Shrimp alfredo with whole wheat pasta, broccoli, green salad, dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange

FRIDAY: Beef stroganoff, noodles, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, cookie

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Not available

TUESDAY: Not available

WEDNESDAY: Not available

THURSDAY: Not available

FRIDAY: Not available

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach, fat-free French dressing, fresh fruit cup

TUESDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, green salad dressing, whole wheat roll

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat roll, apricots

THURSDAY: Pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked beans, green salad, berry crisp

FRIDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Commissioner's Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, spinach

TUESDAY: Italian beef on a hoagie roll, salad, fruit

WEDNESDAY: Hamburger steak and gravy, corn salad, green beans

THURSDAY: Bacon swiss pork chop, salad, cauliflower, fruit

FRIDAY: Seafood chowder, egg salad sandwich, yogurt and raspberries

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, green salad, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Brunch for Lunch cheese omelet, roasted sweet potatoes, applesauce, blueberry muffins, mixed berry cup, plain Greek yogurt, 100% orange juice

WEDNESDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup

THURSDAY: Shrimp alfredo with whole wheat pasta, broccoli, green salad, dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange

FRIDAY: Beef stroganoff, noodles, broccoli, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, cookie