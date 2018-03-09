Senior project fun run to help animals in Carson City

One Carson High student is using her senior project to help the animals, bring the community together and get everyone up and running.

Hannah Golik, in conjunction with Silver Strike Crossfit and CASI, has created the first "Will Run for Treats, But Irish We Were Woding," which will take place next Sunday. The event is a 5K and 3K fun run for local residents and their favorite four-legged companion and proceeds from the run will go to the Carson-Tahoe SPCA to help local animals.

"We always have our dogs working out with us, we are passionate about our pets," said co-organizer and Crossfit coach Amber Putz. "Crossfit is all about helping the community so we wanted to be able to help give back … it was perfect."

Golik said she wanted to base her senior project on helping others and her mother suggested going to CASI to see what she could do.

"I knew I wanted to do something for the community to help others and I love animals," Golik said. "(Lisa) told me how CASI does a fun run and I wanted to help with that, then Silver Strike got involved so we all combined to help do something cool."

Lisa Shuette, director of CASI, said the partnership just came together, as all three entities were looking to host different runs to help benefit the same thing. Putz said the gym had donation money they were looking to give to a local organization when they came in contact with CASI and heard about the plan for the event.

"The stars aligned and it was great," Shuette said. "Our logo is 'build shelter, build community' and that is what we are doing, it is a cool blending."

For the women, the goal is to make the lives of Carson animals better.

"We want to help the animals and we want people to know they can make a difference in the lives of animals," Shuette said.

To best help the animals, CASI makes it their goal to help other animal advocacy organizations in the community, which is why the proceeds are going to the SPCA.

"We wanted to give back to the folks on the ground and celebrate the different non-profits," Shuette said. "This is a nice way to do it."

And the best part? If running doesn't sound like much fun, the event will be flooded with dogs of all shapes and sizes.

"I am excited how excited people are to get their pets out and having people be active with their pups," Putz said.

"It is cool to have people come out and support animals that aren't theirs too," Golik added.

In addition to the run, there will be several information vendors so owners can learn more about animal resources in the community. There will also be the Nevada Nosh food truck, prizes for people and pets, and a raffle.

"We can all be together and bring the community together for a cool collaboration," Golik said.

The event will be March 18 at the Centennial Park Drive Silver State Crossfit facility. Registration opens at 8:45 a.m. and the race begins at 9:30. Runners and walkers are all welcome and encouraged to bring their well-behaved, leashed dogs to join the run.

Advanced registration is $30, or $20 without a T-shirt if signed up by today. Registration the day of is $35. Any participants or volunteers will also receive a free week at Silver Strike Crossfit classes or yoga classes.

Sign up online at http://www.friendsofcasi.org or call 775-671-2413 for information.