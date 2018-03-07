Separation of Powers theme for Law Day essays

The theme for this year's Supreme Court Law Day Essay contest is Separation of Powers: Framework for Freedom.

Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich said the purpose is to have high school students explain the role of the judiciary in ensuring the other branches of government respect individual liberties and reflect on the separation of powers and its role.

She said the contest is open to all students in grades 9-12.

"The Supreme Court is interested in how students view the judiciary and its unique powers," said Stiglich.

Under the Constitution, the government is divided into three branches: executive, legislative and judicial. Under the constitution, each branch has distinct powers and serves as a check on the power of the other two.

Stiglich said the court will accept one entry per student. The essays are limited to 250 words. They should be typed in 12 point font, double spaced and the cover page must include the student's name, school, grade, mailing address, phone number and email.

The deadline is April 13 at 4 p.m. Entries that are mailed must be postmarked by that date and time.

Entries can be hand delivered to the Supreme Court of Nevada, 201 S. Carson Street, Suite 201, Carson City, 89701, Attn: Justice Lidia Stiglich.