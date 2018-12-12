Several Carson City board openings now available

The 9-1-1 Surcharge Advisory Committee has one opening for a term expiring in December, 2019. The committee advises the Board of Supervisors on developing a master plan for the enhancement or improvement of the telephone system for reporting an emergency and oversees any money allocated for that purpose. The panel meets at least quarterly.

The Open Space Advisory Committee has two openings, both for terms that expire in January, 2023. Meetings are held the third Monday of every other month at 5:30 p.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center. The committee works to identify and prioritize potential open space acquisitions and make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.

Applications for both those committees will be accepted until Jan. 9. Interviews are tentatively scheduled for the supervisors meeting on Jan. 17.

The Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee has two open positions for Business Operator or Property Owner in redevelopment area 1. One will serve a partial term ending Jan. 1, 2020, and one is for a full term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.

RACC makes recommendations to the Redevelopment Authority concerning incentive programs, special event funding, and other matters pertaining to the city's redevelopment districts. The committee meets quarterly but may call other special meetings and members can be expected to work up to 10 hours a month.

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 3 and interviews held after that during the first available Board of Supervisors meeting.

The Culture & Tourism Authority, which oversees tourism, has one opening for a representative from a Carson City hotel, motel, or RV park.

Meetings are held the second Monday of every month at 4 p.m. in the Community Center's Sierra Room and applicants must be willing to serve approximately six to eight hours a month.

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 19 and interviews are tentatively planned for the supervisors meeting on Jan. 3.

All members of advisory committees serve as volunteers and without compensation.

To apply, go online to carson.org/volunteer.