Sexual harassment subject of Chamber luncheon Thursday

The #MeToo movement has shed a whole new light on a subject discussed for centuries, but has never reached the level of conversation being discussed today.

Sexual harassment claims continue to topple icons of the business, entertainment and political world with some of those icons declaring they were unaware their actions could be considered sexual harassment.

The focus has once again turned to sexual harassment in the workplace and employers and employees need to continue to be aware of what's today considered sexual harassment before an unsuspecting law suit is filed.

Recognizing the importance of this issue, the Carson City Chamber has asked and Diana Albinano and Nicole Andazola of the human resources firm, Solutions at Work, to present a sexual harassment primer, "Can't Say That! Can't Touch That!"

The topical discussion will be the focus of the Chamber Soup's On! luncheon at the Gold Dust West on Thursday beginning at 11:15 a.m. Cost is $16 for the meal. Must RSVP by today at 882-1565.